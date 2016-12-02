Before the fall

On June 12, 2016, 50 people were killed in the deadly mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. The next morning, while I was preparing to attend LA Pride, the police intercepted a heavily armed man with that same destination. In the days that followed, I wrote this piece and published it to my drag persona’s humble Facebook page.

Dec. 12 will mark the 6-month anniversary of the attack on Pulse.

I missed the parade. When I arrived, there were still crowds in the streets, the occasional double-decker bus of people dancing in matching t-shirts rumbling through them. A trio of street photographers in Hillary stickers descended on me outside the main gate. I obliged them, then made them find out if there was a separate line for will call. There was not. Steadying my hat, I joined the mass of people that spilled out onto the curb like froth down the side of a pint glass. The girls in line behind me offered me a cigarette. I refused.

I missed the parade. About 10 a.m. that morning, while pressed powder baked my cheek highlight to a ghostly porcelain, my mother called me in a subdued panic. I was halfway through tracing my eyebrows in nude pencil and as I talked to her I caught my single-browed reflection in the mirror. She told me to make up my own mind about what I wanted to do. She sounded like she was on the verge of tears. After I hung up, the thought that sat most prominently in my mind was, how dare you bring guns to my city and frighten my mother like that?

I missed the parade. Wells Fargo welcomed me to LA Pride. Past security, wristband scanned, Credit Karma beckoned me to carnival rides. Delta Airlines proudly sponsored the main stage. The clouds rolled back from the sun. I paid $6 for an ice cream sandwich near the Latin Stage. The woman who sold it to me told me I looked exhausted. The whole expanse of grass and hard earth smelled like tequila. In a drought, you can safely walk in heels on grass. My sandwich and I melted in the heat. Someone walked up, snapped an enormous fan and started fanning me. I nearly embraced him. I didn’t get his name.

I missed the parade. It was 11 a.m., I kept putting my makeup on. I could lie and say it was meditative but in reality it was an easy way to put off making a decision. I’m a coward at heart, despite all my posturing. It’s so easy to disengage, stay home curled up in your bathrobe, read through the articles your activist friends seemingly have an instant catalog of to share. I would miss the parade. I would be there alone. I would spend too much money. It would be too dour, or too raw or too defiant, and I would leave it feeling inadequate. When horrible things happen, the first question is always, what should I do? Donate blood, money, supplies, time? Go to a vigil? Sign a petition? Lift up this voice or that one? Put a filter on my profile picture?

I missed the parade. I left the Pride area proper about 4:30 p.m., looking for a Starbucks, settling for a Coffee Bean. The sidewalks thronged with people trying to get into bars. Tan, buff gogo boys failed to shake their asses to “Formation.” You can’t keep West Hollywood from embarrassing itself. Come hell or high water or literal bomb threats. “No, you pipe bomb Indiana fucker, you weren’t invited to the bougie gayborhood party. You go home.” There were police everywhere, like I hadn’t seen since the Black Lives Matter protests in the winter of 2014. The paramedic vans looked like tanks. I saw a Hazmat truck, even. What kind of Pride-related incident could possibly merit a Hazmat truck? The ice melted in my coffee. Angelyne’s pink Corvette was parked outside for a moment, its back bumper completely trashed. Then it sped away.

I missed the parade. Thousands of miles away, fifty people were dead. I didn’t know them. I hated myself for how numb I felt. What kind of selfish person can’t even cry? The closest I got to tears was my eyes watering from the eyelash glue. Neil is a coward. Neil is afraid and sullen and wants to stay home and drink himself numb. Echo is fucking pissed and wants to go stomp the West Hollywood concrete. Echo remembers how to smile. How to cry. With no community here to support, no activists to organize with, no friends close enough to be a shoulder to, no one’s hand to defiantly hold, the least – the very least I could do was go be as gay as possible in public until the tendons in my ankles snapped. I put my wig on, called my mother back and told her to bring me my hat.

I missed the parade. The free shuttle was late, my phone was dying and the tiny waist on my dress was squeezing my bladder in half. In a moment of sublime surrealism, two of the Try Guys from Buzzfeed walked past me. I made incredulous eye contact with Keith. Eugene walked like a John Ford villain, cowboy hat and all. The shuttle came. A series of inhumanly drunk people invaded my personal space. One woman ruffled my hair and I was pretty sure if I told her to stop she would have elbowed me in the nose. The man who took her place, his brown pinstripe suit half buttoned over a Hawaiian shirt, apologized repeatedly as he stared at the floor. I thought he was going to vomit on my shoes. I got off the shuttle a block too early and hobbled a block and a half. I had the most satisfying piss of my life in the gender-neutral bathroom of a Jersey Mike’s.

I missed the parade. The parade, most likely, did not miss me.

