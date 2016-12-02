Cooking, Eating Berkeley

Ghirardelli brownies from scratch

brownies
Avanti Mehrotra/Staff

By | Staff

The beginning of the holiday season is the best excuse to begin feverishly baking desserts at home. Whether you’re eagerly waiting to watch the Gilmore Girls revival, wanting to cozy up in a blanket with a good book to read, or trying to get in some studying while everyone else is relaxing, it’s an absolute must to have a decadent homemade brownie in your hand. I, for one, know that watching Gilmore Girls means I need to eat junk food. Although most of these brownies will be gone before I sit down to watch the show’s revival, I’ll try to save at least one as my midnight snack. You need to take a 20 minute break to make these brownies adapted from the Ghirardelli recipe.

What you’ll need:

Makes 16 brownies

2 eggs

3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa

1 cup sugar

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 cup walnuts, chopped

15227881_987532134714400_447447234_n

Avanti Mehrotra/Staff

What you’ll do:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a large glass bowl, crack the eggs and stir in the sugar and vanilla extract.

    15227875_987532521381028_1251070289_n

    Avanti Mehrotra/Staff

  2. Microwave the butter until melted, and combine it with the egg mixture.

    Avanti Mehrotra/Staff

  3. Place a strainer on top of the glass bowl, and sift together the flour, cocoa powder and baking powder.

    15174464_987532174714396_1510369073_n

    Avanti Mehrotra/Staff

  4. Sift all of the dry ingredients into the egg, sugar and butter mixture.

    15240289_987532494714364_2117853189_n

    Avanti Mehrotra/Staff

  5. After mixing all of the ingredients until they turn into a dough-like form, add in the walnuts and mix until combined.

    15207784_987532484714365_1493966135_n

    Avanti Mehrotra/Staff

  6. Grease a square 12×12 non-stick pan and pour the brownie batter into the pan.

    15226528_987532831380997_1064183572_n

    Avanti Mehrotra/Staff

  7. Bake the brownies for 20-30 minutes depending on how chewy you want them to become. If you want the brownies to be very chewy, you should bake them for less time — they’ll most likely be ready after 20-25 minutes. If you want your brownies to be more cake-like, leave them in for the full 30 minutes.

These brownies are absolutely mind-blowing, and most definitely worth the wait! For all of you Gilmore Girls fans, Lorelai and Rory would be infinitely proud of your baking skills.

Contact Avanti Mehrotra at [email protected].

Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comment policy