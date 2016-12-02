Ghirardelli brownies from scratch

The beginning of the holiday season is the best excuse to begin feverishly baking desserts at home. Whether you’re eagerly waiting to watch the Gilmore Girls revival, wanting to cozy up in a blanket with a good book to read, or trying to get in some studying while everyone else is relaxing, it’s an absolute must to have a decadent homemade brownie in your hand. I, for one, know that watching Gilmore Girls means I need to eat junk food. Although most of these brownies will be gone before I sit down to watch the show’s revival, I’ll try to save at least one as my midnight snack. You need to take a 20 minute break to make these brownies adapted from the Ghirardelli recipe.

What you’ll need:

Makes 16 brownies

2 eggs

3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa

1 cup sugar

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 cup walnuts, chopped

What you’ll do:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a large glass bowl, crack the eggs and stir in the sugar and vanilla extract. Microwave the butter until melted, and combine it with the egg mixture. Place a strainer on top of the glass bowl, and sift together the flour, cocoa powder and baking powder. Sift all of the dry ingredients into the egg, sugar and butter mixture. After mixing all of the ingredients until they turn into a dough-like form, add in the walnuts and mix until combined. Grease a square 12×12 non-stick pan and pour the brownie batter into the pan. Bake the brownies for 20-30 minutes depending on how chewy you want them to become. If you want the brownies to be very chewy, you should bake them for less time — they’ll most likely be ready after 20-25 minutes. If you want your brownies to be more cake-like, leave them in for the full 30 minutes.

These brownies are absolutely mind-blowing, and most definitely worth the wait! For all of you Gilmore Girls fans, Lorelai and Rory would be infinitely proud of your baking skills.

