Amtrak train collision on Addison Street, pedestrian killed

An Amtrak train collided with and killed a pedestrian at the railroad tracks near Addison Street Saturday afternoon.

The collision occurred about 3:15 p.m. at the railroad crossing, according to Lt. Alyson Hart from the Berkeley Police Department. Hart said that the pedestrian did not survive the collision, but no other individuals were injured in the accident.

BPD sent out a Nixle alert about 3:32 p.m., alerting the public about the collision investigation and advising motorists to avoid the area.

According to Hart, BPD will not be involved in the investigation — rather, Union Pacific will lead the investigation, as the accident occurred on railroad tracks, which are under its jurisdiction. Hart said BPD will not release details about the pedestrian.

“That would be Union Pacific’s decision to release or not,” Hart said.

Union Pacific could not be reached as of press time.

Chantelle Lee is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @ChantelleHLee.