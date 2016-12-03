Campus student sexually assaulted with intent to rape

A female campus student was sexually assaulted with the intent to rape Nov. 27 at approximately 10:30 p.m. while walking home from the downtown Berkeley BART station.

The victim managed to get away from the assailant by fighting back, but suffered several injuries in the struggle. She is currently being treated at a local hospital.

The exact location of the incident has yet to be determined.

The suspect has been described as a six-foot two-inch, 220-pound white male in his mid-30s with short light brown hair, a muscular build and short stubble facial hair.

Campus Security Authority informed UCPD of the incident Friday. UCPD issued a Nixle alert about the event Saturday.

Berkeley Police Department Lt. Alyson Hart said the case is at the preliminary stages of investigation and that no further information is available at this time.

Pressly Pratt is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @presslypratt.