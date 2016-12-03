Oakland warehouse fire leaves nine dead, dozens missing

A large structure fire at a warehouse concert in Oakland Friday night has left at least nine dead with dozens more reported missing, among them a UC Berkeley student.

The fire took place at 1305 31st Ave. in Oakland, according to a press release from the Oakland Police Department, during a performance headlined by electronic artist Golden Donna. Friends of UC Berkeley student Griffin Madden have reported him to be missing on social media.

Oakland Fire Department is working with federal partners to determine the cause of the fire, according to the press release.

“Due to structural damage from the fire, the ongoing investigation efforts and search for additional victims will be methodical and are anticipated to take some time,” said Oakland Fire Chief Teresa Deloach Reed in a press release.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Bureau and Chief Forensic Pathologist are working to process the scene.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau and the American Red Cross have organized a family assistance center at 2425 East 12th St. in Oakland with grief counseling and resources for families affected by the tragedy. Family members and friends looking to locate missing persons may go to the center or call (510) 382-3000.

“Last night’s fire was an immense tragedy,” said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf in a statement. “I am grateful to our first responders for their efforts to deal with this deadly fire. Our focus right now is on the victims and their families and ensuring that we have a full accounting for everyone who was impacted by this tragedy.”

