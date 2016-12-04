Cal football fails to qualify for bowl game after 5-win season

In the spirit of giving this holiday season, good (winning) teams have been gifted a postseason — a bowl game to celebrate their successes of the hard work they have put into their programs for months. In that same holiday spirit, Santa (the College Football Playoff Selection Committee) has given a big lump of coal to the bad teams. The losers.

This season, although a bowl game was still in the realm of possibility (with a losing record) after a win in its final game against UCLA, the Cal football team finds itself in the latter category. The Bears will be staying home this year to sift through their coal — or rather the memories good, bad and ugly about the 2016 season — in hopes of improving and not being given coal again next year.

So in the mood for reflection, it’s time for us to take a look at the most memorable occasions from this season.

Aug. 26, Good: The Bears took a trip to Australia to play Hawaii (and it counted as a road game!). Cal appeared to have solved its issues of the ghost of Jared Goff’s past with the emergence of graduate transfer Davis Webb to take the helm at quarterback. He threw for an impressive four touchdowns and ran for another, all while making clear he had found a solid wide receiver to throw to in Chad Hansen.

Sept. 10 and Sept. 24, Bad: The Bears blew two road games which were more than winnable. In the first, the Bears closed a 38-21 third quarter deficit to as little as four points, only for Webb to throw a game-ending interception — his third pick of the game — after Cal had recovered an onside kick and was driving in position to win at San Diego State. In the latter, the Bears blew a lead as big as 14 points at Arizona State in the final six minutes, in which Webb threw two interceptions in a less-than-three-minute span. The first led to the Sun Devils taking the lead with a field goal, and the second was taken to the house to effectively win the game for ASU. ASU was one of four teams to finish the season with a worse conference record than Cal, and the only one of those four to beat the Bears. Ouch.

Sept. 17 and Oct. 1, Good: In what seemed to be miraculous victories, Cal held its own on its home turf and did fans proud by beating two nationally ranked teams. The second of these two victories came against Utah, who finished the season ranked No. 19 (as opposed to Texas, who fell off the map very quickly after Cal beat them), and did so with one of its best defensive memories, possibly in program history. With 1st and goal at the Cal 9 and two minutes remaining, the Cal defense held up for seven plays — after the Utes were granted a fresh set of downs when Cal committed a pass interference penalty in the endzone on 4th down — to seal a satisfying victory.

Oct. 8, Ugly: There are many reasons why Cal isn’t at a bowl game this year. But if one can be best pinpointed, it’s the loss to Oregon State. Down 17 points starting the fourth quarter, Webb marched his team downfield for four scoring drives, including a game-tying field goal as time expired, only for the defense to choke and allow a game-winning touchdown on a quarterback run.

Oct. 21 through Nov. 26, Ugly: The Bears performed more or less as expected in their second half of the season, beating lowly Oregon and an injured UCLA while also dropping four straight and seeing their postseason dreams fade before their eyes.

All season, Good: Chad Hansen. The rise of the wide receiver was unprecedented. Without the six top receivers from last season, the No. 1 wide receiver slot was wide open heading into the season. Hansen took the nation by storm, finishing 11th in receiving yards, seventh in total receptions and tied for 16th in touchdown catches. All that was despite missing two games because of injury.

All season, Bad: The Defense. No explanation necessary. It’s abominable. Throughout the Sonny Dykes era, this defense has been far less than impressive. Something needs to change, especially against the run and in the open field.

Nov. 21, Notable Ugly: After a seventh consecutive Big Game loss to Stanford, head coach Sonny Dykes blamed his players’ athleticism and injuries for defensive struggles.

Congrats on a monumentally average season, Cal!

