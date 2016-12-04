At least 30 dead in Oakland warehouse fire, dozens still missing

Update 12/04/2016: The article has been updated to reflect new information from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office

At least 30 people were killed in an Oakland warehouse fire Friday night and dozens are still missing, said Captain Melanie Ditzenberger of Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire began about 11:15 p.m. at a warehouse called “Ghost Ship,” where many — including two UC Berkeley students — had gathered to attend a music performance including electronic artist Golden Donna. The two campus students, Jenny Morris and Vanessa Plotkin, are among the many whose whereabouts are still unknown. Two UC Berkeley alumni, David T. Cline and Griffin Madden, have also been reported missing.

Oakland Fire Department Battalion Chief Melinda Drayton said she took over for the deputy chief of OFD at 9 p.m. Saturday to start a night-ops period that lasted until 9 a.m. Sunday. Within the span of 12 hours, firefighters made it through one-fifth of the building.

“This will be a long and arduous process, but we want to make sure that we’re respecting the victims, their families and our firefighter safety to work slowly and carefully through the building,” Drayton said at the press conference. “What we were able to accomplish in 12 hours was a phenomenal feat. We have a lot more to go.”

According to Drayton, Oakland firefighters and members of the ACSO had to gain access to the building by systematically removing debris from the building to the vacant lot next door — they removed the debris “bucket by bucket.” Firefighters then breached the wall with heavy equipment in order to enter the building.

OFD found one victim within a few feet of the breached wall, and three more victims on the east side of the building, Drayton said at the press conference. At the center of the building, OFD found a total of 10 victims.

“This is the most deadly fire in Oakland Fire’s history that I’m aware of,” Drayton, who has been with OFD for 19 years, said at the press conference.

At the press conference, ACSO spokesperson Sgt. Ray Kelly said because first responders have only gone through 20 percent of the building, he anticipates that the number of victims will rise. He added that the ACSO will begin to release names of the victims Sunday, but that this will be a slow process.

“We’ve only been able to do three official notifications to families,” Kelly said at the press conference. “So this is going very slow for us because we have to go back to our coroner’s bureau and try to identify these people.”

Kelly said ACSO has been “completely overwhelmed by phone calls.” He asked both the public and the press to stop calling the original phone number ACSO released unless they have a legitimate concern regarding a missing person.

Oakland Police Department spokesperson Johnna Watson announced that another press conference was to be held at 11 a.m. but it has since been postponed until 2 p.m.

Watson declined to comment on the conditions of the building at the press conference, stating that officials are currently focusing their efforts on the victims and their families.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Drayton.

“We don’t believe that we have even gotten close to the point of origin of the fire,” Drayton said.

Drayton emphasized the toll the fire has taken on the first responders as well as the victims’ family members and friends.

“It is tragic to watch so many people perish from a fire fatality in front of your eyes and have to be stoic in your job, be professional in your actions and make sure that we’re honoring the victims and their families to bring them safely out of the building,” Drayton said.

Check back for updates.

Staff writer Harini Shyamsundar also contributed to this report.

