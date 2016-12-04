UC Berkeley alumnus David Cline among those confirmed dead in Oakland fire

Eight of the 33 victims who died in the Oakland warehouse fire Friday night were identified by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday — among them UC Berkeley alumnus David Cline.

The city of Oakland disclosed the names of only seven of the victims in a press release about 5:30 p.m. The victims include Cline, 35; Cash Askew, 22; Nick Gomez-Hall, 25; Sara Hoda, 30; Travis Hough, 35; Donna Kellogg, 32; and Brandon Chase Wittenauer, 32. One name was not disclosed because the victim was a 17-year-old minor.

Cline graduated from UC Berkeley last year with bachelor’s degrees in cognitive science and computer science, Berkeleyside reported.

Cline’s brother Neil Cline posted an update to Facebook approximately three hours before the city published the press release.

“We just received word that my brother David Cline passed away in the Oakland Fire,” Neil Cline said in the Facebook post. “To all of you, thank you. Thank you for your kindness, help and love. To David, we love you. You will be with us always.”

Gomez-Hall was an administrative assistant at Counterpoint Press, a publishing house located in West Berkeley, as first reported by Berkeleyside.

“The City of Oakland extends condolences to the families who have received the dreadful news that one of their loved ones perished in the fire,” the press release states.

