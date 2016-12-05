Berkeley street name word jumble

Think you know Berkeley? Test your knowledge of the names of the city’s streets by solving these anagrams.
1. ORFCABNT: _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
2. NAAD: _ _ _ _
3. OCLEGEL: _ _ _ _ _ _ _
4. XOFDRO: _ _ _ _ _ _
5. DUELCI: _ _ _ _ _ _
6. SAUTCKHT: _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
7. IOHBTCDW: _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
8. OENTDIPM: _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
9. HESRAT: _ _ _ _ _ _
10. URDATN: _ _ _ _ _ _
11. TESHA: _ _ _ _ _
12. ANIGNHCN: _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
13. IWTDHG: _ _ _ _ _ _
14. LWTELHSRO: _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
15. PEATRELHG: _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
Answers: 1. Bancroft, 2. Dana, 3. College, 4. Oxford, 5. Euclid, 6. Shattuck, 7. Bowditch, 8. Piedmont, 9. Durant, 11. Haste, 12. Channing, 13. Dwight, 14. Ellsworth, 15. Telegraph
Contact Andrea Platten at [email protected].
