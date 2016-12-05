Editor’s note: Dead week, deciphered

If Hogwarts’ Mirror of Erised were set up on Sproul Plaza, students passing by on their way to the library would see themselves holding A papers and Scantron sheets sans marks. We all deeply care about school here — it’s kind of our thing.

But even the most avid studiers need a mental break from time to time. The workload at UC Berkeley can be tremendous, and the stress is by no means conducive to academic success.

The Daily Californian is bringing you this special issue full of puzzles, games and advice to help you wind down between study spurts. We hope you take care of yourself, and we wish you the best of luck on finals.

