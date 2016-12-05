The Golden Bear guide to library hopping

Every student is familiar with RRR week and looks forwards to it, for with the onset of RRR week comes the most hyped social event of the semester: library hopping, the nerd’s equivalent to the bar crawl. Just grab a group of your friends — hopefully those with a high study tolerance — and get turnt to, say, the fine details of Aztec art or photorespiration.

To have the perfect night (and day) out, you’re going to need some help. UC Berkeley is teeming with some of the most lit libraries in the Bay Area, and you’ll need this 24-hour guide for the optimal study experience.

Before 8 a.m.: Wake up bright and early in the morning, making sure to eat breakfast to dull the intoxicating effects of the next 24 hours. Pregame with a bit of flashcard work, or maybe even some note review, if you’re wild.

8 a.m. to 10 a.m.: North Reading Room @ Doe Library. Head off to Doe to score your favorite seat in the sunlight before anyone else can lay a claim. You can even grab an entire table for yourself through strategic placement of your jacket, purse, laptop and backpack among the chairs.

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Mathematics Statistics Library @ Evans Hall. Just kidding! Who wants to spend more time in Evans?

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Engineering Library @ Bechtel Engineering Center. Take refuge in UC Berkeley’s Cold War-era nuclear bunker, now known as the Engineering Library. Make sure to talk to your friends now, because this is the only chat-friendly library and you’ve got 12-plus hours of straight silence ahead.

11 a.m. to noon: East Asian Library. Make it up to your melanin by leaving the underground for the glorious sunlit tables on the third floor here.

Noon to 1 p.m.: UC Berkeley Law Library. Grab a sandwich at Café Zeb and sober up. You’re almost at the halfway point, and let’s be real, your study buzz is turning into a study stupor. If you’re not a graduate student, know that they’re pretty strict on carding here, but if you act like you belong, who’s going to know better?

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.: Art History/Classics Library @ Doe Library. Only go if you can still make it up the two flights of stairs to get here. Otherwise, just read on Memorial Glade, making sure to dodge all the frisbees, Quaffles and llamas whizzing all over the place.

2 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Morrison Reading Room @ Doe Library. Chase down that particularly hard chapter with some casual reading to minimize the burning sensation of ignorance. Rest your eyes in this laptop-free zone after six straight hours of staring directly at your online textbook.

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: South/Southeast Asia Library @ Doe Library. If you’re going to pass out, do it in luxury in the comfortable window-side couches here. You’ll awake to the gentle strains of a graduate Sanskrit student desperately trying to make sense of the Rig Veda, ready to hit the books stronger than ever.

5 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Music Library. The name is a lie — no music here, just books. Go to Caffé Strada across the street instead and get crossfaded on caffeine.

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Anthropology Library @ Kroeber Hall. This is the best library for selfies, thanks to the aesthetic clean wood walls.

7 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Environmental Design Library @ Wurster. Test how sober you are by seeing if you can balance on those weird wobbly eggshell chairs in the back. If you can stay up in them, you haven’t been hitting the books hard enough, my friend.

8 p.m. to whenever you black out: Moffitt Library. Keep the study party going all night if you have to. But if you conk out early, no worries, because next morning you’ll start all over again.

