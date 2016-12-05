KALX DJ Chelsea Dolan confirmed dead in Oakland fire

Chelsea Dolan, a DJ for campus radio station KALX who went by the moniker Cherushii, has been identified as a victim of the Oakland warehouse fire that took place Friday, according to a press release issued by the city of Oakland on Monday night.

In the new press release, the city of Oakland released the names of 10 more victims of the fire — among them UC Berkeley student Jenny Morris who was earlier reported by a friend to have died. Another campus student Vanessa Plotkin, Morris’ roommate, is still missing after reportedly attending the event, as is UC Berkeley alumnus Griffin Madden.

The other eight identified victims are Em Bohlka, Micah Danemayer, Riley Fritz, Alex Ghassan, Michela Gregory, Edmond Lapine, Benjamin Runnels and Jennifer Kiyomi Tanouye.

On Sunday, the city of Oakland initially released the identities of seven victims, including UC Berkeley alumnus David Cline, Nick Gomez-Hall, who worked at Counterpoint Press in West Berkeley, and Donna Kellogg, who worked at Berkeley’s Highwire Coffee Roasters.

Of the 36 confirmed dead, 22 victims have been identified and the city of Oakland has released the names of 17. City officials are working to identify three more victims through scientific identification, according to the press release. The identity of a 17-year-old victim has been confirmed but is being withheld from the public, as the victim was a minor.

City officials will hold a press conference Tuesday at 6 a.m.

