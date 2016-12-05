Oakland warehouse fire death toll rises to 36 as officials find potential point of origin

Oakland officials resumed searching “Ghost Ship” — the Oakland warehouse that burned Friday — at 9 a.m. on Monday after halting recovery efforts when the structure was deemed unsafe, according to Oakland Police Department spokesperson Johnna Watson.

Firefighters have discovered the potential point of origin of the fire. A square footage area near the back of the building with significant charring and damage — where the steel has been twisted and warped — has been quarantined off for additional investigation, said Oakland Fire Department Battalion Chief Melinda Drayton at a press conference Monday.

The fire began about 11:15 p.m. at the warehouse, where many — including two UC Berkeley students — had assembled to watch a music performance featuring electronic artist Golden Donna. The two campus students, Jenny Morris and Vanessa Plotkin, are among the many whose whereabouts are still unconfirmed.

As of Monday morning, officials have recovered a total of 36 victims from the wreckage, according to Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tya Modste. Of the 36 victims, 11 have been identified — among them UC Berkeley alumnus David Cline. Modste added that ACSO will not be updating the list of identified victims at the time, in order to give family members the chance to update other relatives.

At approximately 12:18 a.m. on Monday, OFD authorized a full work stoppage. According to Drayton, a five-foot unreinforced section of the exterior wall of the warehouse is leaning inward three inches, alerting officials to the possibility of a collapse. As of 9 a.m. on Monday, OFD has begun researching the warehouse.

Based on weather reports, OFD anticipates rain to begin on Wednesday and increase by Friday. Drayton said, however, that OFD will not speed up the search process to get ahead of the rain.

“We’re going to be just as comprehensive, just as methodical and just as analytical to make sure that we’re successful in a full recovery in the next few days,” Drayton said at the press conference.

Watson said the primary focus of OPD is currently on search and recovery. Once the recovery efforts have been completed, OPD will shift the investigation appropriately. According to Watson, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, has already conducted preliminary investigations.

“We as a city collectively are working to find those answers,” Watson said at the press conference. “We want to find provide answers not only for the families but for our community.”

Harini Shyamsundar is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @hshyamsundar.