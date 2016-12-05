Photo essay: Beauty beyond the books

It is so easy to get caught up in your frantic studies and lose track of your surroundings. We may hate sitting in UC Berkeley’s various libraries as we cram for finals, but we must admit, these buildings have tremendous aesthetic appeal.

Take some time and look around at the architecture and design of the buildings you are in. From wall-sized tapestries to calming mood lighting, you never know what you might find in one of the many libraries on campus.

If you have to study, at least you’re doing so in a gorgeous place.

