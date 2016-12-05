UC Berkeley student Jenny Morris identified as victim of Oakland warehouse fire

UC Berkeley student Jenny Morris has been identified as a victim of the Oakland warehouse fire that took place Friday night, according to her friend, Christopher Jadallah.

The status of UC Berkeley student Vanessa Plotkin, Morris’ roommate who was reported to be missing after the fire, is still unconfirmed, as are the statuses of UC Berkeley alumnus Griffin Madden and Chelsea Faith Dolan, a DJ for campus radio station KALX who went by the moniker Cherushii. UC Berkeley alumnus David Cline, who was also present at the warehouse, was confirmed dead Sunday night, as well as Nick Gomez-Hall and Donna Kellogg, who both worked in Berkeley.

Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff-Coroner Gregory Ahern confirmed Monday afternoon in a press conference that the office has recovered 36 bodies and tentatively identified 33 of them. Of the 33 that have been identified, 16 of the victims’ families have been notified and 5 notifications are pending.

According to Darin White, deputy chief of Oakland Fire Department’s Field Operations Bureau, officials have finished 75 percent of the debris removal. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau has conducted 22 autopsies and additional autopsies have been scheduled for tomorrow.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley activated a criminal investigation team Saturday that is looking into criminal liability attached to the fire.

The warehouse was previously reported for several alleged code violations for piles of trash and illegal building on the warehouse. Oakland’s city planning department opened an investigation into allegations of garbage accumulation Nov. 13.

“Many have asked us what kind of criminal charges are available to us,” O’Malley said at Monday afternoon’s press conference. “It’s too early to speculate on anything.”

