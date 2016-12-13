On-scene operations at site of Oakland warehouse fire conclude

Oakland Fire Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have concluded their on-scene investigation of the Oakland warehouse fire that killed two UC Berkeley students, according to a city of Oakland press release issued Tuesday.

The organizations concluded search and recovery efforts Dec. 7 and the city of Oakland released a complete list of the 36 victims killed in the tragedy Friday, which, in addition to campus students Jenny Morris and Vanessa Plotkin, included two UC Berkeley alumni and three people who worked in Berkeley. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is continuing to pursue an ongoing criminal investigation, the press release stated.

“I … want to acknowledge the outstanding work of Oakland’s firefighters in managing this tragedy and offer our deepest thanks to the Red Cross for their support at the scene and continued engagement with displaced residents, and the victims’ families,” said OFD Fire Chief Teresa Deloach Reed in a press release. “We will continue to work closely with the District Attorney’s Office as the investigations continue.”

OFD is in the process of preparing a final report of its findings to submit to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

Jessica Lynn is the city news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @jessicailynn.