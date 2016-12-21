UVA snaps Cal basketball home win streak in dramatic 56-52 game

With a program-record home win streak on the line against its best opponent of the season so far, it’s safe to say Wednesday night’s nationally televised matchup against No.12 Virginia was the most pressure Cal men’s basketball has faced this season. The Bears rose to the occasion and fought toe-to-toe with the Cavaliers for the entire game, but ultimately fell short in the final minute, losing 56-52 and snapping their streak.

From the opening tip, Virginia established the tempo of the game to suit its slow, methodical pace, but the Bears adapted well. Both teams played aggressive, physical defense, looking to force the opposing team to take contested perimeter shots.

Against Cal, the Cavaliers made an active effort to deny Ivan Rabb the ball. Virginia packed the paint and dared the Bears to score from outside, which worked well for most of the first half. Rabb went without a field goal attempt for the first 16 minutes, with his first attempt coming on a missed three-pointer. Still, Rabb made his presence felt through his rim protection and rebounding. In the first half alone, he collected nine rebounds, including two on the offensive end.

Cal’s offense can thrive, even against an elite defense like Virginia, if its role players can convert their open three-point shots. The Cavaliers’ choice to leave the Bears space outside and congest the interior proved to be the right one, as senior Stephen Domingo and redshirt senior Roger Moute a Bidias missed five looks from long-range combined.

For Virginia, senior guard London Perrantes carried the scoring load early on. While the Cavaliers are known for their balanced scoring load, Cal’s stifling defense managed to keep the rest of the team out of rhythm. Perrantes utilized his size advantage on the diminutive freshman guard Charlie Moore to score over him, chipping in Virginia’s first nine points while his teammates went 0-8 from the field.

The defensive efforts of both teams culminated in a halftime score of 22-22, with both teams shooting almost equally poorly from the field. Led by senior guard Jabari Bird’s six points, the Bears posted a mark of 30.4 percent from the field in the first half. The Cavaliers finished slightly ahead at 32.3 percent.

After a quiet start to the game, Moore jumpstarted Cal’s offense in the second half, hitting a three and a close range floater in the first minute to give the Bears a five-point edge. Virginia stormed back with a 8-2 run, playing patiently and manufacturing high percentage looks near the basket against Cal’s suffocating defense.

The Cavaliers continued to surge ahead with a 9-2 run, interrupted only by a crowd-invigorating alley-oop dunk by Rabb off a lob from Moore. Facing their largest deficit of the game at 40-31, the Bears responded with timely baskets from Singer, Bird and junior center Kingsley Okoroh to slice the lead to one point. With Rabb able to convert both of his free-throws on a later possession, Cal regained its lead, 41-40.

For the remainder of the second half, the Bears and Cavaliers traded leads until the 1:30 mark, with both teams tied 49-49. With two timely baskets in the final minute, Virginia sealed the game and withstood Bird and Moore’s barrage of three-point attempts in the waning seconds. Losing the home streak will be hard to swallow for fans, but making the No. 12 team in the nation work so hard for the victory is a good sign for the Bears.

