Ammonia leak reported at Bayer Lab in Berkeley

Ammonia was released inside the Bayer Lab building, located at Parker and Seventh streets, on Thursday evening.

The chemical reportedly has not been released into the outside atmosphere, and all employees of the lab have been accounted for, with no reported injuries or exposures to the chemical, Berkeley Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Donna McCracken said in an email.

The leak was still not contained as of 6:10 p.m. Thursday.

The BFD Hazardous Materials Team is working with the Bayer Emergency Response Team to respond to the incident. As of press time, BFD has not issued an evacuation or shelter-in-place order.

Check back for updates.

Jessica Lynn is the city news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @jessicailynn.