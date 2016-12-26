Athletics task force proposal deadline extended after stakeholder meeting

UC Berkeley’s Task Force on Intercollegiate Athletics has an extended deadline to make recommendations on how to reshape athletic programs, Chancellor Nicholas Dirks announced in a campuswide email Friday.

On Dec. 19, the TFIA met with coaches, donors and representatives of the campus’s intercollegiate athletic teams to hear their concerns about the future of their respective sports. Although the task force originally was expected to present its proposals by January, the wide range of concerns presented by stakeholders required the TFIA to spend more time deliberating, according to Dirks.

“While it is evident that there is an extraordinarily broad range of perspectives, opinions, and visions when it comes to Cal Athletics’ future, I believe that all of us are united in the belief that the interests of the department, our University, and, most importantly, our student-athletes, are best served if we allow the TFIA the time necessary to meet the demands of a complex mission,” Dirks said.

At the meeting, which was closed to the media, the task force addressed the state of the campus’s $150 million structural deficit. Intercollegiate Athletics has run a deficit in recent years and has an annual debt obligation of $18.1 million until 2032 as a result of the California Memorial Stadium upgrade. Amid complaints over high spending by Intercollegiate Athletics, Dirks announced the commission of the task force in September 2016.

In 2010, amid other severe cost-cutting measures, the campus eliminated four intercollegiate sports — baseball, women’s lacrosse and men’s and women’s gymnastics — but each team was reinstated as a result of private donations. Men’s rugby was originally cut but then reestablished as a varsity-club sport.

Attendees of the meeting — conducted in a town-hall format — included coaches, donors, former athletes and other representatives of the campus’s athletic teams. In the three minutes each person was allotted to speak, many emphasized the value of Intercollegiate Athletics for student athletes, while others expressed concerns about their sports potentially being cut.

“It was … not necessarily about certain sports. The atmosphere was more people pleading for athletics in general,” said Kevin Kuechler, a donor and former campus track and field athlete.

The task force will continue to evaluate how Title IX rules protecting gender equity in Intercollegiate Athletics will impact decisions, as well as methods to determine the appropriate size of the program in light of structural costs, Dirks said in the email.

“No decisions have been made,” said UC Berkeley spokesperson Dan Mogulof before the meeting. “This (meeting) is part of the task force’s effort to solicit feedback from all the stakeholders.”

Cassandra Vogel is the university news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @cass_vogxz.