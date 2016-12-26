Mark Melancon: Giant upgrade?

Following a season characterized by a franchise-record 32 blown saves, which culminated in a complete meltdown during Game 4 of the National League Divisional Series against the Chicago Cubs, the San Francisco Giants checked off their top priority of the offseason by signing free agent Mark Melancon to a four-year, $62 million deal.

Melancon, 31, has been one of baseball’s marquee relief pitchers over the past four seasons, posting a 1.80 ERA while totaling 268 strikeouts and 147 saves over 290 innings. The former ninth-round draft pick had his breakout season in 2015, leading the league with 51 saves and earning both the NL Hoffman Reliever of the Year and Sporting News NL Pitcher of the Year Award.

San Francisco’s lack of a reliever who could protect a lead motivated Giants general manager Bobby Evans to shatter the previous record amount of money given to a closer, a record which Kenley Jansen and Aroldis Chapman would break in a matter of days.

Turning to the bullpen when a ballgame hung in the balance was a tough decision for Giants manager Bruce Bochy. As a unit, San Francisco’s bullpen performed below the league average, ranking 22nd in wins above replacement (WAR). The Texas Rangers were the only team in the playoffs who had a worse bullpen performance than San Francisco, but that staff pitched at a hitter friendly ballpark in Globe Life Park.

Advanced analytics help tell the tale of the tape, as according to FanGraphs, San Francisco’s bullpen placed 20th in win probability added, a stat which credits or penalizes a player based on how they contributed to a loss. In addition, the bullpen was one of the most “unclutch” in the league, ranking 25th in the league.

Four San Francisco relievers ranked in the top 20 last season in blown saves, including Santiago Casilla, who led the league with nine. Casilla’s was the epitome of San Francisco’s bullpen struggles, receiving boos from his home crowd after failing to protect a lead in mid-September. In his last season in the City by the Bay, Casilla recorded the highest ERA and lowest ERA+ in his seven year tenure with the Giants and lost his status as the team’s closer in the process.

Melancon’s presence in the ninth inning for the next couple of seasons will surely alleviate the bullpen woes of 2016. The Washington Nationals traded for Melancon’s services last summer at the trade deadline to provide stability and the closer did not disappoint in the Nation’s Capitol, putting up a 1.82 ERA over 29.2 innings while striking out 27. Advanced analytics support Melancon as well as he led closers in win probability added (WPA) with a total of 13.25. By contrast, Casilla was 21st in the league with a total of 5.59.

Melancon’s fastball isn’t going to blow away the opposition, but what he lacks in velocity, he makes up for in an above-average cutter and a knuckle curveball which falls off the table. Not many pitchers in today’s league find success with a low-90s fastball while maintaining a high usage rate with a cutter, but Melancon is one of the league’s exceptions.

Evans’s decision to throw then-record breaking money at Melancon severely limits San Francisco’s ability to pursue another big name free agent to fill the team’s vacancy in left field. However, the Giants are content to let Mac Williamson and Jarrett Parker platoon the grounds which Barry Bonds once occupied, with the latter more likely to secure a starting role.

Outside of left field, every other position is a lock. Evans most likely will not tamper with the infield, composed of Eduardo Nunez, Brandon Crawford, Joe Panik, Brandon Belt and Buster Posey. Centerfielder Denard Span signed a contract with the team last offseason, and right fielder Hunter Pence is undoubtedly the heart and soul of the team.

The Giants need not sign a starter as well. Bochy’s starting rotation of Madison Bumgarner, Johnny Cueto, Jeff Samardzija and Matt Moore is undisputedly elite. The fifth spot in said rotation is currently open, but similar to the left field situation, Bochy may elect Ty Blach to begin ballgames come Opening Day of next season.

The Giants will have to pay $3.4 million in luxury tax largely as a result of the Melancon signing, but having the peace of mind with Melancon closing out games is well-worth the fee to San Francisco.

Bullpen stability played a crucial role in San Francisco’s three championship runs. Over a six-year span, the “Core Four” of Jeremy Affeldt, Javier Lopez, Sergio Romo and Casilla was adept at putting up bagels for Bochy in the later innings, but that collective unit’s glory days are well in the past. Affeldt retired right before season’s end in 2015, and last season, Lopez’s role shrunk and Romo battled an elbow injury, which ironically paved the way for his successor in Law, and Casilla sputtered.

The signing of Melancon officially thrusts San Francisco into the next generation of bullpen arms. Along with Melancon, Bochy’s bullpen has a strong body with Derek Law, Hunter Strickland and Will Smith, and the unit’s performance will noticeably jump in the following season.

