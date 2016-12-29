Two women arrested after 2 strong-arm robberies; 3 suspects still at large

Berkeley Police Department arrested two women in connection with two strong-arm robberies Wednesday night, but three suspects have not been apprehended, according to a Thursday BPD alert.

BPD received a report of a strong-arm robbery at the North Berkeley BART station about 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, according to the alert. A few minutes later, BPD received a second report of a robbery on the 1500 block of Virginia Street.

According to the victim of the second robbery, the suspects departed the scene in a silver sedan, said BPD spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Frankel. The alert stated that a few minutes after the second report was received, a responding BPD officer saw a vehicle that matched the suspect description driving southbound on Sacramento Street from Cedar Street.

When the vehicle allegedly ran a red light on Sacramento Street at University Avenue, the officer activated his lights and sirens to alert the suspects to stop. The suspects allegedly ignored him, instead turning westbound on Allston Way, according to the BPD alert.

A block later, the suspects were involved in a minor crash at the entrance to Strawberry Creek Park. Frankel said it was possible the suspects had run into a parked car. When the car stopped, five suspects ran away from the vehicle. According Frankel, the two female suspects did not sustain injuries.

“We don’t know about the three suspects that fled,” Frankel said. “Clearly, they were in good enough shape to elude capture.”

BPD established a perimeter around the block where the suspects were last sighted, according to the alert. Minutes later, the pursuing officer apprehended one female suspect on Allston Way at Bonar Street. Shortly after, the second woman was apprehended at San Pablo Avenue and Allston Way while she was attempting to flee, the alert said.

The two female suspects were transported to Juvenile Hall and booked on robbery charges. Both are Oakland residents; one is 15 years old, and the other 16 years old.

“Victims of both robberies positively identified the suspect vehicle and their property was subsequently found inside the (car),” the alert said.

BPD later discovered that the silver sedan was an unreported stolen vehicle from Oakland. BPD notified Oakland Police Department about the recovery of the car. OPD then informed BPD of a robbery that occurred in Oakland. After searching the car, BPD found a third victim’s property in the car as well, according to the alert.

Although the three male suspects remain at large, Frankel said, all three are either Black male juveniles or Black male adults; their ages are unknown.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the BPD Robbery Detail at 510-981-5742.

Chantelle Lee is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @ChantelleHLee.