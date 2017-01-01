Cal basketball gets first conference win in lopsided victory against Arizona State

The monster quakes. Ivan Rabb dominated during the Cal men’s basketball team’s early-season schedule, and in his team’s victory over Arizona State, the preseason All-American proved that the new year is truly his for the taking. Rabb scored 12 of the Bears’ first 18 points and hauled in seven rebounds in the first eight minutes, and was, for perhaps the first time, helped greatly by the efforts of his teammates down the stretch. Rabb would finish with 20 points, 15 rebounds and five assists, and Cal played harmoniously as it rolled to a 81-65 win over the Sun Devils.

The offense has been improving around its stalwart all year long. In the first half, five different Bears hit three-pointers: Sam Singer, Jabari Bird, Charlie Moore, Grant Mullins and Rabb himself. In fact, Rabb doubled his entire 2015 total for threes in the opening period, when he went two for two from distance. As a team, Cal shot a robust 47 percent from long range through 20 minutes, and that impressive mark coupled with an a jaw-dropping 16 points, 10 rebounds and three assists from Rabb allowed the Bears score 38 points in the first half.

But the defense was unable to do much to stop the Sun Devil attack early. Arizona State got the game going quickly — just the way it wanted to play. The Sun Devils shot 13 first-half threes, making six, and that performance from deep kept them in the game. The vast majority of those long balls also weren’t wide open — the Bear rotations were there on time, but hands in the faces of the Sun Devils didn’t do much to impede the ball from hitting the bottom of the net. Arizona State would score 37 first-half points of their own and head into halftime down one.

Rabb provided a show early, but Grant Mullins took over from there. In the second half, the graduate transfer made all of his shots, including going three for three from deep, and he scored 12 of his Cal career-high 20 points. He also finished with four rebounds and four assists.

But the Cal defense sputtered early in the second half. The Sun Devils continued to rain three pointers, and without the aforementioned heroics of Mullins, the Bears would have found themselves in a much deeper hole than the 60-61 disadvantage they were in with six minutes to go.

But from there, the offense — the same one whose inefficiency caused the Bears to lose many games just like this one a year ago — took over. Cal went on a 21-5 run to end the game, fueled by a beautifully equal sharing of the load from all five men on the court, and won 81-65. Rabb and Mullins controlled most of the game, but growth was shown from the team as a whole on its way to the first conference win of the season. And if the team can play the way it finished, there are certainly a few more to come.

