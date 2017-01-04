Five-year-old boy injured by debris from South Berkeley shooting

A young boy was hurt by glass debris from a shooting in South Berkeley Thursday night, as first reported by Berkeleyside.

According to Berkeley Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Frankel, BPD received a call regarding loud noise reports on the 1400 block of Ward Street about 11:05 p.m. Thursday. Frankel said a man was parking his car when someone pulled their vehicle up next to him and began shooting.

Frankel said although no one was hit by the bullets, the suspect fired a round through the intended victim’s bedroom window, and the shattered glass injured a young boy.

“The bullet narrowly missed the victim’s girlfriend and his five-year-old grandson,” Frankel said. “The five-year-old was cut with a small piece of glass from the window.”

The boy sustained “a very minor injury” from the glass debris, Frankel said.

According to Frankel, the suspects still remain at large.

Anyone with information about a crime is asked to call the BPD Homicide Detail at 510-981-5741.

Chantelle Lee is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @ChantelleHLee.