Victim unharmed after attempted armed robbery in Berkeley

An attempted armed robbery occurred about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Nixle alert released by UCPD on Wednesday.

The female victim, whose affiliation to UC Berkeley is unknown, was walking near the intersection of Le Roy and Le Conte avenues when the suspect advanced toward her, according to the alert. The suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun and demanded that the victim relinquish her property, the alert said.

According to the alert, the victim screamed, and “a brief scuffle” followed. The suspect then escaped the scene on foot, running southbound toward campus. He was unsuccessful in attaining the victim’s property.

The alert described the suspect as a Black male in his 20s.

Berkeley Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Frankel said the crime was first reported to BPD. The victim was unharmed in the scuffle, according to Frankel.

“I would imagine that when she screamed, the suspect fled because suddenly, it’s becoming a scene on the street, and they don’t want to get caught,” Frankel said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call BPD at 510-981-5900.



Chantelle Lee is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @ChantelleHLee.