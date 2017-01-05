Again and Anew

I’d told my friends that I would be going to South Korea this winter and was met with “oohs” and “aahs.” A different country! Street food! Korean pop culture! I vigorously nodded along in apparent excitement at the prospects that they thought I would face.

In my head, though, I was already exhausted at the thought of packed subways, the repetitive jingles blaring from the speakers of various stores and the endless streams of people with their noses pressed against their phone screens. It all seemed too familiar, a far cry from the exciting adventure that the phrase “international travel” implies.

Over the course of a two-month stay in the summer, South Korea had lost its initial charm for me. It had once been a land that held strange and infinite possibilities in the electric veins of its subway system and the restless movements of a city that hardly sleeps, but that impression had eventually melted away.

I chalked it up to too long of a stay, too monotonous of a routine, too hot and humid of a climate. Two months is almost too much time to meet friends, go clubbing, amble into cat cafes, spend afternoons in museums and repeat, all while drenched in my own sweat and the rainwater from the most recent monsoon.

So I’d thought a busy semester would be enough to make me realize how blessed I’d been to relax while here, to restore my vision of South Korea as a boundless playground. Instead, I was faced with exactly the mind-numbing dullness that I had been dreading since the summer.

On more exciting days, my winter break consisted of going to huge department stores and the Korean Target to buy junk food for my usual routine. On most days, I stayed inside to watch a plethora of Korean television shows, or went to the cafe across the street to sort out how the hell I became so disenchanted with this former wonderland of mine.

Perhaps it’s a side effect of growing up and changing. Inevitably, people’s perspectives on everything, from people to places, change as they grow older. Or maybe it’s because I’ve come here for breaks so often that I’ve become spoiled into taking them for granted. Or it could be because my parents made the momentous decision to move to this country after more than 20 years in the United States. Months of my parents’ deliberation had slowly chipped away at the luster surrounding my previous idea of South Korea to leave behind a different notion of this country as that ever-comfortable but rather predictable place called home. Most likely, a combination of all these different factors has made this place familiar to me.

But in this newfound familiarity, the construed image that I had held of this country as a land of fantasy fell away to reveal its dynamic reality. South Korea is more than what tourist guidebooks and Korean pop culture-loving bloggers will have you believe. It’s not just “the other Korea,” as the ubiquitous and tasteless jokes regarding North Korea imply.

This is a nation with its own history, culture and complexities. South Korea split from North Korea during the Cold War — leaving people grasping for a new forms of identification. It has seen so many of its own people killed during political struggles like the Gwangju Uprising and even now faces uncertainty after President Park Geun-hye was discovered to have allowed a cult leader to influence South Korean politics. Gender roles, homophobia and colorism are still unfortunately prevalent, and this country has the second highest suicide rate in the world.

But this is also a nation of a fiercely proud people who revel in the nation’s tremendous economic growth since the Korean War. Koreans are unafraid to make calls for democracy, both in the past and in the present, with massive crowds coming out this winter in the blistering cold to protest President Park’s actions. It’s a people with small cultural quirks as well, such as wearing matching clothes with one’s significant other and drinking hot coffee through straws like badasses. The country’s landscape is a brilliant pastiche of glossy skyscrapers and market stalls run by friendly neighborhood “ahjummas.”



The South Korea that I’ve come to know now isn’t exactly the one that I imagined and knew as a Korean pop culture-loving 15-year-old. I’m not being swept off my feet by dashingly handsome strangers on the streets. Instead, it’s a place that still has a lot of issues to work through, but one that definitely has the moxie to do it.

