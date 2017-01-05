Late surge not enough as Cal basketball falls to No. 4 UCLA

Los Angeles – With UCLA (15-1, 2-1) sporting the Pac-12’s best offense and Cal (10-5, 1-2) boasting the conference’s best defense, the tension was high Thursday night as fans in Pauley Pavilion prepared for a battle of two heavyweights.

But after the first half, it was clear that the only contender in this fight was the host Bruins, who came out scorching hot and made the Bears look like they could barely hold their own. A more inspired effort in the second half saw Cal play markedly better to give the Bruins a late scare, but it dropped its second conference game of the season 81-71.

Lonzo Ball, the Pac-12’s leader in assists ─ averaging an impressive 8.1 per game entering the contest ─ came out energized and looked to take advantage of Cal’s slow feet down low. Kameron Rooks returned to action for the Bears down low, but Kingsley Okoroh still got the nod to start and was given most of the brunt switching on screens.

The two teams were neck and neck for roughly the first five minutes, trading baskets when a Grant Mullins three-pointer pulled the Bears to a 10-9 deficit. Minutes later, a rare Ivan Rabb three brought the Bears to within three, 15-12, before UCLA took off and left Cal in the dust.

Bryce Alford had the hot hand for UCLA early on, hitting four first-half threes. He was the beneficiary of the pick and roll, with Ball, Aaron Holiday and Isaac Hamilton getting past Okoroh early and often, dishing to Alford for open looks.

The Bruin defensive plan worked wonders as well, as they doubled Rabb on nearly every first half possession, allowing him to get up only three shots, making only the aforementioned three. Consequently, the offensive load was to be carried by Charlie Moore, Jabari Bird and Mullins. The first two were a dismal combined 3-12 in the half, while Mullins held his own and led the Bears with 10 points on 4-6 and two from range.

In addition to Alford, UCLA saw solid offensive production from TJ Leaf and Thomas Welsh down low with the pair combining for 14 in the half. Ball finished the half with four assists and two steals and capped an impressive half by pulling up from nearly 30 feet to knock down a three as time expired. With no real offense of its own, and eight first half turnovers, Cal headed to the locker room down 44-24.

The second half started with two quick jumpers by Moore, in addition to a couple of easy baskets for Rabb ─ a putback dunk and a layup from dribble penetration by Mullins. Rabb started fighting through double teams, earning a bit more respect and trips to the line from the Bruin defense. He was finally able to get going, scoring 13 points on 4-9 shooting in the half, to finish the game with 17 and a dominant 20 rebounds.

“I need to continue to remind myself, push myself. And when I push myself I play well, so when I push myself my teammates see it,” Rabb said. “I should have done that a lot earlier in the game … I’m disappointed in myself and my teammates. We almost laid down out there.”

But while the Bears started to find a better offensive groove, their defense could do little to stop UCLA. The Bruins continued to play through Ball and the hot hand of Alford, who hit his first three shots of the half.

Mullins continued from his impressive first half, hitting two more threes, and an impressive showing from Don Coleman off the bench ─ 15 points, all in the second half ─ cut the Bruin lead to eight, 76-68, with 2:12 remaining.

“Lonzo Ball is a very talented player, but I knew one guy on the team who could do a good job of trying to defend him was Don,” Cal head coach Cuonzo Martin said. “Don just goes out and plays and competes… I wasn’t surprised at all.”

Another Mullins three brought Cal to within five with less than 45 seconds remaining, but the Bears couldn’t complete the comeback, falling just short.

Alford finished with a game-high 24 points, and Ball had 14 points, five boards and seven assists for UCLA.

Vikram Muller covers men’s basketball. Contact him at [email protected].