Wells Fargo offers $5,000 for information about armed robbery suspect

After an armed robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank at 1095 University Ave. in December, Berkeley Police Department is calling on community members to help identify the suspect, according to a BPD alert issued Thursday afternoon.

The suspect — a slim-to-medium build Black male with a gray and black beard estimated to be about 40 to 60 years old — allegedly robbed the bank Dec. 15 at about 1:50 p.m. while armed with a silver revolver, the alert stated. Wells Fargo is currently offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that could lead to the identity, arrest and conviction of the suspect.

A video captured of the incident shows the suspect, who is about 5’9″ to 6’0″ tall, approach the teller while dressed in all black, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, leather jacket and watch cap.

According to the alert, the suspect allegedly passed the teller a note that demanded the money in her drawer before showing several employees and guests his gun. BPD does not typically disclose the amount lost in robberies, according to BPD Sgt. Andrew Frankel, but the suspect allegedly took only the money from the teller’s drawer.

The alert stated that the suspect then allegedly fled the bank with no visible getaway car.

BPD is encouraging those with information about the suspect’s identity to contact them at 510-981-5900.

