3 suspects arrested after attempted carjacking and robbery

Berkeley Police Department arrested three suspects Thursday in connection to an attempted carjacking and a robbery, according to a Friday UCPD Nixle alert.

At approximately 1 a.m. Thursday, BPD was notified of an an attempted carjacking on Dana Street near Bancroft Way. Two male suspects attempted to take possession of the victim’s car, but the victim drove away unharmed.

The same suspects were later involved in a robbery around 1:24 a.m. in the area of Haste and Fulton Streets. While fleeing the scene, the suspects were spotted by a BPD officer. The suspects deserted their vehicle in the area of Ashby Avenue and Florence Street and proceeded to flee on foot.

BPD arrested three of the four suspects — described in the alert as two Hispanic adult males and one Hispanic juvenile female — following a block search. The fourth suspect remains at large.

Harini Shyamsundar is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @hshyamsundar.