Suspect at large after Berkeley’s first homicide of the year

Berkeley Police Department discovered an unidentified homicide victim in North Berkeley Friday morning, according to a BPD Nixle alert.

At approximately 11:42 a.m. Friday, BPD responded to a call made on the behalf of a victim of a stabbing near the 2600 block of Ridge Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim seriously wounded and provided her with medical attention until Berkeley Fire Department transported her to a local hospital. The victim is currently in stable condition and is receiving treatment for her injuries.

During the course of their investigation, BPD was led to an address on the 2400 block of Ashby Avenue, where it uncovered evidence of a violent crime. Later, BPD discovered the currently unidentified body of a homicide victim.

BPD has identified Pablo Gomez Jr., 24, of North Hollywood, California, as the primary suspect in connection to both the stabbing and the homicide, according to the alert. Gomez, pictured above, is described as a 5-foot-6 Hispanic, weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, the crime alert stated. A witness who spotted them Friday reported that they had shaved their head, the alert said.

Gomez is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the crime alert. BPD is asking anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to contact the department’s homicide detail at 510-981-5741.

Check back for updates.

Harini Shyamsundar is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @hshyamsundar.