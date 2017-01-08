Sonny Dykes fired as Cal football head coach

After four seasons and a cumulative 19-30 record, Sonny Dykes has been fired as Cal football’s head coach.

The move comes as a surprise, as Dykes signed a contract extension after the 2015 season, when he was reportedly a candidate for multiple other head-coaching positions, and most college football firings come immediately after the end of a program’s season.

Members of the team like Darius Allensworth and Vic Enwere have sent out tweets indicating that they learned of the news over twitter as well. Enwere added that, “Something ain’t right,” and, “At this point I gotta make the decision that’s best for me life is crazy.”

Most positions that were available after the end of the season have already been filled, leading sports journalists on Twitter — including former NFL pro Geoff Schwartz — to speculate that the move was made because Cal already has a replacement head coach lined up. Schwartz, who played under former Oregon and San Francisco 49ers coach Chip Kelly, floated Kelly as a possible replacement. Kelly was fired from the 49ers in another surprise move last week, and CBS Sports has also made the connection between Kelly and Cal’s new vacancy

Dykes’ firing was first reported by Fox Sports, which also reported that Cal is hoping to have a replacement hired by the end of the week, suggesting that the coaching search is not starting from scratch.

Check back for updates.

Andrew Wild covers men’s tennis. Contact him at [email protected].