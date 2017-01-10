Berkeley homicide victim identified as Emilie Inman by friends, family

The victim of Berkeley’s first homicide of 2017 has been identified as Emilie Inman by her friends and family.

Inman was a 27-year-old Berkeley resident who worked as a nature programming and science instructor for middle school-aged students at Sienna Ranch in Lafayette. She was reported missing by friends and family Friday.

The Berkeley Police Department has not yet confirmed the victim’s identity.

Inman graduated from UC Santa Cruz with a degree in environmental science. According to Sienna Ranch’s website, Inman always had a love for humans and nature. The site said she was born and raised in the French countryside and moved to San Luis Obispo, California when she was 10 years old.

The primary suspect of the homicide, UC Berkeley student Pablo Gomez, Jr., is currently being held in the Los Angeles County jail system without bail. The Burbank Police Department arrested him Saturday.

Pressly Pratt is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @presslypratt.