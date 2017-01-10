Suspect in Berkeley homicide apprehended, awaiting charges in Los Angeles

Pablo Gomez Jr., the primary suspect in a recent Berkeley homicide and stabbing, is currently being held in Los Angeles County Jail without bail while awaiting a transfer to local authorities to face charges.

Burbank Police Department apprehended the suspect Saturday about 1 p.m. in response to a warrant issued by Berkeley Police Department. About 1:30 p.m., the BPD watch commander received a call from Burbank Police Department informing him of the arrest.

BPD spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Frankel and Burbank Police spokesperson Sgt. Claudio Losacco were unable to share additional details regarding how Gomez was apprehended at this time.

“I want to say we are grateful for the assistance we’ve received from the Burbank police,” Frankel said. ”We are happy Gomez is in custody.”

According to campus senior Jessica Nunez, one of Gomez’s classmates, Gomez stopped attending the class they shared early in the fall semester after an argument Gomez had started with the professor regarding the use of gender specific pronouns in course texts. She said Gomez resumed going to class again toward the end of the semester.

“When (Gomez) was there (they) made (themself) present,” Nunez said. “(Gomez) was very knowledgeable.”

Approximately 11:42 a.m. on Jan. 6, BPD responded to a call made on the behalf of a victim of a stabbing near the 2600 block of Ridge Road. Officers found the victim seriously wounded and provided her with medical attention until Berkeley Fire Department transported her to a local hospital.

The investigation of the stabbing led BPD to the scene of another violent crime on the 2400 block of Ashby Avenue, where officers discovered the currently unidentified body of a homicide victim.

BPD has yet to officially identify the homicide victim and could not confirm whether their family has been notified at this point.

But the victim has been identified by her friends and family as 27 year-old Emilie Inman. Inman was an educator at Sienna Ranch and the Marine Science Institute and was a native of France.

The stabbing victim was in stable condition receiving treatment for her injuries in an area hospital as of Sunday. Frankel could not confirm the victim’s identity nor whether the victim has yet been released from the hospital.

