Cal football reportedly in negotiations with Wisconsin’s Justin Wilcox to be next head coach

The search for Cal football’s head coach may soon be coming to an end.

According to FOX Sports, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox is in talks to replace Sonny Dykes, who was fired Sunday after four seasons with the team.

Wilcox is no stranger to Cal, as he served as Cal’s linebackers coach from 2003-05 under then-head coach Jeff Tedford. He left Cal to become Boise State’s defensive coordinator in 2006 and has made stops at Tennessee, Washington and USC before his most recent gig with the Badgers.

This comes after Cal Athletic Director Mike Williams named offensive coordinator Jake Spavital interim head coach. A number of potential candidates, including former San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly, were rumored to be on the Bears’ shortlist of replacements.

To add more heat into the mix, SF Gate has also reported rumors that former Cal defensive-line coach Tosh Lupoi could be brought back as the team’s defensive coordinator. In addition to his work on the field, Lupoi is known as one of the best recruiters in the Pac-12, which would surely bolster a lowly Cal team that has gone 19-30 its past four seasons.

Check back for updates.

Chris Tril is the sports editor. Contact him at [email protected].