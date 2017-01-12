Cal men’s basketball team pulls off nice victory against Huskies, 69-59

After splitting a pair of road games in its first trip of the season, the Cal men’s basketball team (12-5, 3-2) returned home to host Washington. The Bears tried to channel some of their great play from a solid performance against USC and an inspired 47-point second half against UCLA into Thursday night’s tilt versus the Huskies. And Ivan Rabb, the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Week, did just that, following his impressive road performances with just that. He earned his fifth consecutive double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds in a 69-59 victory at Haas Pavilion.

The game started very closely contested, featuring six ties and four lead changes in the first 10 minutes. After a reverse layup by Charlie Moore gave the Bears the first lead of the game, Kingsley Okoroh made his mark early with two buckets ─ both jumpers ─ and as many blocks on the other end.

Washington entered the matchup without senior forward and captain Malik Dime ─ the Pac-12’s second leading shot-blocker ─ who was injured last week with a broken pinky. It did still have, however, its best offensive threat in Markelle Fultz, the conference’s leading scorer and a projected top five pick for the 2017 NBA Draft. Fultz led the way for the Huskies in the first half by putting up eight points, but only shot two-for-six from the field, similar to his team’s subpar 35.7 percent in the half.

After the Huskies took a 17-16 lead with just under 10 minutes remaining in the first half, Cal went on its first run of the game and went 10-0 over the course of roughly the next four minutes. A free throw and a nice Euro-step layup by Don Coleman got things started for the Bears. This was followed by consecutive offensive rebounds by Ivan Rabb, the first of those which he put right back up and the latter that he dished out to eventually reach Jabari Bird for an open three at the top of the key.

A thunderous and-one putback dunk by Okoroh brought the Cal lead to as much as 10, but Washington was able to cut its deficit to six, 34-28, by the time it entered the half. Rabb picked up his second foul with just under five minutes remaining and had to sit for the rest of the half, allowing the Huskies to cut the lead.

Washington came out firing in the second period, but Fultz continued to struggle, missing his first six shots of the half. The offensive load was carried by David Crisp, who hit back-to-back threes to begin the half. Jumpers by Noah Dickerson and Matisse Thybulle followed by a Dickerson layup gave the Huskies the lead, 40-38.

But Cal wouldn’t back down and went on a run of its own. Rabb led this run by scoring six points in just over two minutes via a layup, two free throws and a tip-in, as the Bears expanded to a 51-45 lead with just under eight minutes remaining.

The Huskies responded with another set of back-to-back threes by Crisp. In addition, Fultz showed for a brief minute just why he is heralded as a top prospect, with two strong plays at the rim, one in which he drew a foul and converted the free throws, and the next a floater in the lane. Crisp then hit a layup to cut the Cal lead to as little as 59-57, but, for the most part, the Bears defense continued to force the Huskies into poor shots while Rabb was too much to handle on the other end.

He first grabbed another offensive rebound for an easy putback, then nailed a jumper after another Bears offensive rebound ─ this time by Okoroh ─ and finally sealed the game with two clutch free throws.

Freshman Charlie Moore was relatively irrelevant, as he was in foul trouble throughout the game, and Grant Mullins struggled from the field. That slack was picked up by Jabari Bird, however, who poured in 16 points, including four threes. The Huskies finished a dismal 35.5 percent from the field for the game, and Fultz ended 3-15 for 12 points.

