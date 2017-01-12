Kathleen Salvaty named UC’s first systemwide Title IX coordinator

The University of California announced in a press release Thursday that Kathleen Salvaty —who recently worked as the Title IX coordinator at UCLA — has been named the UC’s first systemwide Title IX coordinator.

In the position, Salvaty will lead programs for education about and prevention of sexual misconduct as well as direct adjudication and sanctioning in alleged situations of alleged sexual misconduct involving students, faculty and staff. Salvaty will directly report to UC President Janet Napolitano and will oversee campus Title IX coordinators, along with campus chancellors and leaders at UC medical centers and labs.

“I’m honored to take on such a critical role, especially for a top-flight public university that continually takes on tough challenges and strives to make its Title IX processes as fair and equitable as possible,” Salvaty said in the press release. “I’m excited to work with the Title IX coordinators systemwide to make even more positive changes and safeguard equal access to education.”

In her former position, Salvaty led the responses to all reports of gender discrimination and directed how the education about sexual violence and sexual harassment was designed and implemented. She also has more than 15 years of experience litigating public interest and civil action cases as an attorney in New York and California. In this capacity, Salvaty — who holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Notre Dame and a law degree from the University of Chicago — worked on several civil issues, including police reform and public school funding.

The hiring of Salvaty comes after a number of reforms under the direction of Napolitano aimed at creating reshaping the culture surrounding sexual violence and harassment in the UC. Napolitano has formed a task force for the development and implementations of solutions to sexual misconduct, introduced mandatory systemwide sexual misconduct training and expanded support services for parties involved in sexual violence and sexual harassment cases.

Additionally, the UC created a website that includes campus resources for those impacted by sexual misconduct and began collecting data across campus to measure the effectiveness of various programs.

“Hiring Kathleen is a critical next step in making sure our recently overhauled policies to prevent, adjudicate and sanction sexual misconduct at UC are properly, and consistently, carried out,” Napolitano said in the press release. “Her deep expertise and leadership in Title IX compliance will ensure the University remains at the forefront of advancements in this complex area and that each member of our UC community feels safe and respected.”

Salvaty will assume the new position on Feb. 6.

