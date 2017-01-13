Justin Wilcox reportedly agrees to deal as Cal football head coach, Jake Spavital leaving to West Virginia

Less than one week after the firing of Sonny Dykes, Cal football has a new head coach.

Former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox will now be the man in charge of the Bears, according to ESPN. His contract will reportedly be a five-year deal, with the terms yet to be released.

It was reported Thursday that Wilcox was in contract negotiations with Cal.

As for Cal’s interim head coach Jake Spavital, the offensive coordinator will be heading to West Virginia. As reported by FOX Sports, Spavital will become the Mountaineers’ offensive coordinator under head coach Dana Holgorsen, whom he had worked with previously as a graduate assistant at the University of Houston. This will be Spavital’s second stint with West Virginia after previously serving as its quarterbacks coach for the 2011-12 seasons.

