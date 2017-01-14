Male suspect arrested in connection with fatal September shooting

Berkeley Police Department arrested a male suspect Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in September, as first reported by Berkeleyside.

BPD arrested a 19-year-old about 2 p.m. Thursday at Berkeley Way and Shattuck Avenue in Downtown Berkeley, according to Berkeleyside. The shooting took place Sept. 22 about 7:32 p.m. and killed Ignacio Francis Jr. Francis, 19, was shot multiple times on the 1800 block of Fairview Street in Berkeley before he was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

BPD has not yet released the suspect’s name, as the department is still conducting an investigation.

The suspect was allegedly carrying a concealed, loaded gun at the time of his arrest, Berkeleyside reported. Before his Thursday arrest, the suspect was convicted of burglary.

He was booked into Berkeley Jail about 8:25 a.m. Friday, where he is being held without bail.

The suspect is scheduled to appear at the Wiley M. Manuel Courthouse for his arraignment Tuesday morning, according to Berkeleyside.

Check back for updates.

Chantelle Lee is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @ChantelleHLee.