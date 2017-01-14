UCPD responds to International House burglary

UCPD responded to a hot prowl burglary Friday morning at International House, according to a UCPD crime alert.

About 6 a.m. a male student allegedly awoke to find a Black male suspect, described to be in his 20s and about 5 foot 8 inches in height, stealing his laptop. The alert stated that when the victim awoke, the suspect allegedly fled.

A hot prowl burglary describes a situation in which a burglar enters or attempts to enter a home while someone is present, the alert stated, and is particularly dangerous due to the possibility of confrontation between a victim and suspect.

The alleged suspect has a medium build, light complexion, natural short hair and a mustache, according to the alert, and was wearing a black hoodie with a black and red checkered hood. Additionally, he wore black pants, black and white shoes and a red and black checkered backpack, the alert stated.

UCPD is urging anyone with information about the burglary to contact its Criminal Investigation Bureau at 510-642-0472. ‪It is also advising that residents in similar situations avoid confrontation with suspects. ‬

Jessica Lynn is the city news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @jessicailynn.