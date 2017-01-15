Sonny Dykes reportedly joining TCU’s staff in undetermined role

What a difference a week makes.

One week after being fired as Cal football’s head coach, Texas native Sonny Dykes is heading to TCU. As reported by 247Sports.com, Dykes will be joining the Horned Frogs in an undetermined role. While offensive coordinator would make sense after TCU lost co-offensive coordinator Doug Meacham to Kansas last week, Sonny Cumbie, TCU’s other co-offensive coordinator, has said that he will be calling the Horned Frog offense next season.

The news comes one day after Cal football officially named former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox its new head coach. It also comes one day after interim head coach Jake Spavital officially inked a deal with West Virginia to become its offensive coordinator.

Check back for updates.

Chris Tril is the sports editor. Contact him at [email protected].