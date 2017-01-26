Campus

UC Berkeley chancellor affirms Milo Yiannopoulos’ right to speak on campus

Despite numerous cancellations of talks by Milo Yiannopoulos at other UC campuses and widespread opposition at UC Berkeley, Chancellor Nicholas Dirks has affirmed Yiannopoulos’ right to speak on campus at a Wednesday event organized by the Berkeley College Republicans.

In a letter released Thursday, Dirks stressed that while UC Berkeley does not endorse Yiannopoulos’ controversial views or tactics, the campus would continue to uphold the values of the Free Speech Movement by sanctioning Yiannopoulos’ presence and protecting his freedom of expression.

“Our student groups enjoy the right to invite whomever they wish to speak on campus, but we urge them to consider whether exercising that right in a manner that might unleash harmful attacks on fellow students and other members of the community is consistent with their own and with our community’s values,” Dirks said in the letter.

Yiannopoulos’ scheduled speaking engagement, part of his “Dangerous Faggot Tour,” has drawn substantial criticism from the campus community. Many have voiced concern with his targeting of underrepresented populations — including the LGBTQ+ community — at prior stops on his tour.

In an open letter sent Jan. 3 to high-level UC Berkeley administrators, 13 faculty members urged the cancellation of his upcoming talk, and many more have since signed on to the letter.

“Yiannopoulos’ deplorable views pass from protected free speech to incitement, harassment and defamation once they publicly target individuals in his audience or on campus, creating conditions for concrete harm and actually harming students through defamatory and harassing actions,” the faculty letter said. “Such actions are protected neither by free speech nor by academic freedom.”

In his Thursday letter, however, Dirks stressed that the campus has treated BCR’s right to hold the event “as we would that of any other student group.”

“Indeed, we are saddened that anyone would use degrading stunts or verbal assaults on marginalized members of our society to promote a political platform,” Dirks said in the letter.

On Friday, a 34-year-old man was shot during a protest of Milo Yiannopoulos’ stop at the University of Washington. Additionally, on Jan. 14, protesters chanting, “Say it loud, say it clear — racists are not welcome here,” shut down Yiannopoulos’ talk at UC Davis about 30 minutes before the event was scheduled to start.

Yiannopoulos was also scheduled to talk at several other UC campuses, including UCLA and UC Santa Barbara, but those events were also canceled. Yiannopoulos canceled his event at UCLA because the Bruin Republicans, the campus group sponsoring the event, could not accommodate his requests, according to the Daily Bruin. The UC Santa Barbara College Republicans canceled its event after experiencing difficulty scheduling with Yiannopoulos’ handlers, according to the Daily Nexus.  

UCPD Capt. Alex Yao has said the police department is aware of the hazardous incidents that have transpired at other colleges Yiannopoulos has visited and is taking them into consideration as it plans for security precautions at the UC Berkeley event. According to Dirks’ letter, heightened campus security measures will be enforced in anticipation of anti-Yiannopoulos protests.

Dirks added in the letter that the campus will provide “resources and support” to those hurt and targeted by Yiannopoulos’ remarks, with more details to come later.

“We are defending the right to free expression at an historic moment for our nation, when this right is once again of paramount importance,” Dirks said in the letter. “In this context, we cannot afford to undermine those rights, and feel a need to make a spirited defense of the principle of tolerance, even when it means we tolerate that which may appear to us as intolerant.”

Read Chancellor Nicholas Dirks’ letter to the campus community below:


Cassandra Vogel is the university news editor. Contact her at cvogel@dailycal.org and follow her on Twitter at @cass_vogxz.

  • frank mckenney

    The left calling anyone nazis is odd considering their fascist response to free speech…lazy, pointless and destructive response.

  • thsmchnkllsfcsts

    may great memes be created tonight.

  • Fred Herbertsh

    Two more days. Get to your safe spaces

  • Doggett

    Good job. Censoring him would play right into his hands.

  • justiceplease

    This is a mistake.

    While I laud the Chancellor’s commitment to free speech, and I’m glad he knows in detail what is so loathesome about Yiannopoulos, he doesn’t understand what this guy’s speech activates.

    He led the GamerGate controversy with what was essentially “fake news” about female game developers sleeping with reviewers for better coverage. The women he targeted received death threats and rape threats. Their personal information was published to increase the likelihood of a “lone wolf” carrying out the threats. There was a group organized through Reddit with the mission to “drive” one of the targets to suicide.

    Thus Yiannopoulos isn’t just propagating misogyny and racism with his speech. He is inciting real world events. Furthermore, no one is preventing from Yiannopoulos from going into public spaces and speaking. Free speech does not mean offering the guy a platform and megaphone to amplify his message.

    Someone needs to sit down with Chancellor Dirks and educate him a bit more about what this “troll” actually does.

    • sven holmes

      Free speech is the freedom to offend.

      You can pearl clutch about “muh threats” but they are ultimately meaningless, as most of these “hate crimes” are perpetrated by leftists themselves-especially in Gamergate’s sake.

      How about you just close the browser, or not go to his talk , or just you know do what the right does and ignore him?

      It baffles me that you are a grown person with a credit card, a job, and responsibility.

      • justiceplease

        Sure free speech is the freedom to offend. The issue here is that Yiannopoulos and his followers operationalized that speech and endangered the safety and lives of multiple women.
        And again, Yiannopoulos can speak as freely as he wants without UC Berkeley handing him a megaphone.

        • sven holmes

          How have they?

          At what event? What is your proof? You go on about “hes normalizing hate!” but all I see is rabid attacks from the left on his fans. Not to mention the growing list of hate crime hoaxes post Nov 8th 2016.

          Also are you also implying women are too weak to protect or stick up for themselves? Sexist much…

          • justiceplease

            You can do your own research on GamerGate: this series of events based on “fake news” about women sleeping with journalists for good game reviews, is the only reason Yiannopoulus gets paid to speak now.

          • sven holmes

            >fake news

            stopped reading right there, this is why no one sees your viewpoint as legitimate

          • justiceplease

            “No one” meaning you and the 3-4 other trolls trying to astroturf for Yiannapoulis?

          • sven holmes

            You couldn’t provide an actual case of >physicaleverything that hurts my feelings is fake news!!!!
            Again, how do you wake up, pay your bills on time, have a job, go to school, etc? What is it like being a perpetual cry baby?

          • justiceplease

            The death threats and rape threats weren’t enacted because the targeted women had to flee their homes.
            Thanks for admitting that Yiannopoulos used these misogynistic threats to launch his career.
            Walking away from the computer is a stupid idea in an age where hate groups organize online. They need to be challenged before their propaganda can spread. “Disapproval” of mainstream media is proof that hate groups need to be challenged at their source.
            Resorting to mere name-calling like “cry baby” is a sign you can’t win on the facts. Try to lose graciously.

          • sven holmes

            Milo used gamergate to launch his career, writing articles=/= making threats. How obtuse are you?

            Also using the same logic, I hope you can defend Milo as he receives assassination threats, bomb threats, and the like? Even some of his speaking engagements have been canceled.

            Name-calling? I am not the one dismissing opposing viewpoints because of perceived inferiority verbalized as charges of racism, sexism, or whatever silencing word is hot this week.

            Good luck with that tactic in ‘challenging’ people online’. You’ve lost the presidency, the house, the senate, and tomorrow the supreme court. That whole tactic of shaming people for thought crime has really gone far for the left.

          • justiceplease

            Yiannopoulos knew his articles were inciting the threats. Also, the thing about women sleeping with journalists for good reviews is false, so the whole gamergate controversy was based on a false “cause” to mask the real issue of a bunch of guys who want a “men’s rights” to sexual harassment.
            You listed a lot of real world results, such as the Trump presidency, and then you claimed to be persecuted for mere “thoughts”. Try to get your stories straight at least within a short comment.

          • lspanker

            Yiannopoulos knew his articles were inciting the threats.

            Once again, couldn’t we have said the same thing about MLK?

          • justiceplease

            MLK promoted resistance to violence. And violence was used against him. The man was assassinated.
            And I’m going to flag this comment, too. You really have no limits to your smear targets, do you?

          • lspanker

            Please explain who I have smeared. Either you have some serious reading comprehension issues, or you just use your feigned indignation as rationale to flag comments which you do not like but are incapable of rebutting.

          • justiceplease

            I’m letting the Yiannopoulos minions hang themselves on their own petard. Please keep trolling. XD. I only flag stuff that contains unacceptable racial slurs or some evident attempt at a real world attack like doxxing.

          • lspanker

            I’m letting the Yiannopoulos minions hang themselves on their own petard.

            If you’re trying to lead by example, you’re doing a damned good job of it.

          • justiceplease

            That’s all you have left? Weak.

          • frank mckenney

            But, and this is an important but…MLK believed in freedom of speech and used it to make real change…never let anyone stifle free speech or your liberty will be compromised…whether or not you agree with the speech. Period.

          • justiceplease

            Sorry dude, you need to learn the concept of your freedom being limited when it impinges on someone else’s. Fascist dictatorship is more or less the ultimate threat to freedom. But apart from that abstract concept, Yiannopoulos can be regarded as a criminal conspirator and accomplice from the content of his speech. This is why laws can still be made against hate speech despite the first amendment. Articulating you have foreknowledge of a crime or provoking it can make you an accessory.
            Yiannopoulos’s “free speech” issue is only regarded as such by the people who are going to buy his book. You could say the same about his “journalism ethics” issue based on a story he mostly made up. Yiannopoulos has built his whole career on exploiting the fantasies of mentally and morally stunted Reddit trolls.

          • lspanker

            Also using the same logic, I hope you can defend Milo as he receives assassination threats, bomb threats, and the like?

            Take note as to how justiceplease goes through all these logical twists and turns depending on the views of those doing the speaking. If one of her liberal heroes says words that drive people to violence, it’s the fault of those committing the violence. However, if it’s someone who doesn’t share her views, then it’s the fault of the speaker. There’s a reason that very few people even take her seriously…

          • sven holmes

            I stopped responding because it was getting boring, but she purposely didn’t address that statement…wanted to accuse her of victim blaming! :)

          • lspanker

            The hilarious thing is that the dumb bunny thinks she’s winning the argument.

          • lspanker

            Resorting to mere name-calling like “cry baby” is a sign you can’t win on the facts.

            Your childish attempts to silence those who dare to disagree with you offer far more proof to the fact that YOU can’t win on the facts. Look at yourself in the mirror – I stated that by your logic, MLK shouldn’t have been allowed to speak because it drove some of his opponents to violence. I point that out, and you go through a bunch of pretzel-like contortions to claim that somehow I’m advocating violence. Seriously now, you need some professional help!

          • justiceplease

            There is no comparison to MLK. Resistance to violence can’t be equated to provoking violence.

            MLK went to jail for his beliefs, and he was eventually assassinated. Yiannopoulos doesn’t have the experience to even be considered in the SME comment. He is simply a vain self-professed troll who undereducated white males are willing to pay to amplify their pathetic, propaganda-infused racist and misogynistic theories. Men have been struggling with the impulse to dominate since the beginning of human history. In many ways the history of civilization has been about maturity overcoming that impulse. It’s sad to live in an era where this impulse was empowered. It’s like humanity took a big moral step backward.

          • lspanker

            There is no comparison to MLK. Resistance to violence can’t be equated to provoking violence.

            Milo isn’t provoking violence. Get over it and stop making a fool of yourself.

          • justiceplease

            Enjoy your alternative reality.

          • frank mckenney

            Seriously, you need to ask your mom where she went wrong with you. If you don’t get answers soon you are going to spend your pathetic life in the fetal position.

          • justiceplease

            Sounding more like a Yiannopoulos sock puppet. It’s amusing to think that after he fled the protest at UC Berkeley, he spent the rest of the van ride trolling Daily Cal comments. Roflmao!

        • frank mckenney

          You are a completely functioning coward…..I’m more than confident that there are a number of women on campus that could more than hold their own with Milo and it would be great. You and the teachers who felt tthe protest was the only option will never be able to deal with the real world.

          • justiceplease

            The women you are referring to as “cowards” came out in force to stand up for civil rights and their own dignity. Yiannopoulos scurried away like a rat.

          • frank mckenney

            You are familiar with mob psychology, and if you are referencing that mess at uc berkley..how coujld you possibly call that civil rights? That was nothing more than a group of cowards trying to physically threaten a single individual. Not a single notable leader in the entire group to actually challenge this guy in debate. I don’t know Milo but it became clear that the cowards couldn’t deal with him on a level playing field. I would suggest that any employees of the university resign andlet someone of intellectual substance replace them, and all students involved drop out of school and experience the real world. They are cowards of the worst kind, hiding in the crowd throwing stones, starting fires, carrying their snarky signs, and you think he is the threat, grow up.

          • justiceplease

            Still trying to help Yiannopoulos invent some drama for his book deal?

            I was there until midnight. It was a peaceful protest against a neo-nazi.

    • Walter “Heisenberg” White

      Name me one time you have seen mass right wing violence at Milos events, because I can name plenty of times I have seen mass left wing violence at his events. Maybe if you all calmed down and stop trying to attack and censor people for committing thought crimes he might not be so famous for getting you clowns so worked up to the point of committing violence (while simultaneously preaching “love”)

      • justiceplease

        The violence doesn’t have to occur at the event for Yiannopoulos to be responsible for driving it.

        • Walter “Heisenberg” White

          Oh so you have no evidence then. Ok.

          But violence does happen regularly at Milo’s events. Its just left wing “protesters” doing it.

          • justiceplease

            Issuing death threats and rape threats along with the address to women’s hoes and setting up groups to attempt to drive a woman to suicide is a lot more violent than someone trying to resist the rising tide of White Supremacy yelling at you.

          • lspanker

            And you suppose that “right-wingers” do that because in your loopy little world liberals and progressives never do anything wrong, correct?

          • justiceplease

            Provoking protests and then complaining because the obvious result occurred makes it seem like your logic processing unit has failed.

          • FreedomFirst

            To provoke protesters (a delightful thing because it encourages open discussion) is not to provoke violence. Those who commit violence have only themselves to blame because no one can CAUSE someone else to become provoked much less to commit violence. Unless the left learns this, it will always lose in confrontations with those who use arguments in place of violence.

          • justiceplease

            If you attempt to persuade someone to murder, you are certainly liable even if you don’t commit the murder yourself.

          • lspanker

            If you attempt to persuade someone to murder

            Nobody on the right is inciting people to murder or violence or breaking things here. You’re a classic example of how lefties are incapable of controlling themselves like grown adults, or taking responsibility for their own actions. All I can say based on that is that it’s a good thing that Trump won the last presidential election, because our country can’t survive with your type in charge.

          • justiceplease

            Yiannopolis *specifically* created fake news that instigated the bullies on Reddit to issue death threats and rape threats, along with publishing the location of their victims in an attempt to actualize those threats.

            There’s no point in responding to your delusion of a “responsible” and “adult” Trump presidency.

          • FreedomFirst

            Oh spare us. You keep stretching and completely ignore the routine violence that monkeys on the left commit at Milo’s speeches.

          • justiceplease

            Monkeys?

          • lspanker

            What else would you call creatures that shriek and throw things when they can’t get their way?

          • justiceplease

            Creatures?

            Time to start flagging.

          • lspanker

            Flagging what, and why, other than the fact that you clearly can’t win an argument based on facts or logic?

          • justiceplease

            Since you aren’t dealing in facts and logic, this is hardly an argument that can be won, is it? At this point it’s just a fishing trip to see how many over-the-top things you will say.

          • lspanker

            Since you aren’t dealing in facts and logic

            You mean like claiming that there were widespread death threats against Obama that you still haven’t substantiated, but not knowing anything about threats against Trump, even when I produced about a dozen cites from online sources.

            At this point it’s just a fishing trip to see how many over-the-top things you will say.

            You mean like calling an armored panel van a “tank”, and claiming that any violence against Milo, Trump, et. al. must be their fault because they instigated it? You’re the one who’s over the top here…

          • justiceplease

            The minute Yiannopoulos’s name is mentioned, we were hurled into over-the-top territory.
            I hope I’m able to join the UC Berkeley protest!

          • FreedomFirst

            I am too. The more of you below-the belt monkeys who join the attack on MILO the quicker he will win and we free speechers with him.

          • justiceplease

            Monkeus? Flagged.

          • FreedomFirst

            Only in Orwellian tyrannies is mockery flagged or censored. Welcome to the Brave New World of SJW’s

          • justiceplease

            Most forums are moderated. News comments almost always are.

            Welcome to the real world.

          • FreedomFirst

            Welcome to the totalitarian titterdom wherein you and your kind shut down free speech that you cannot handle with anything but PC tyranny or violence.

            News comments are often censored because the news media hates to have their poisonous PC propaganda racket blown apart. ]

            Welcome to 1984.

          • justiceplease

            The “PC propaganda” you’re complaining about that created a story of non-existing “violent student protests” and “student riots”. I believe you’re mistaken about the sectarian nature of their coverage: they will try to pump up the drama at anyone’s expense.

          • lspanker

            If you attempt to persuade someone to murder, you are certainly liable even if you don’t commit the murder yourself.

            So how do you feel about those people who talked about assassinating Trump? Would you hold the same opinion, or do you change it like a weathervane in a windstorm depending on who is the subject of the threat?

          • justiceplease

            I haven’t heard anyone talk about assassinating Trump. However, I did see a lot of threats to Obama, and a certain segment of the country insist on waving around guns.
            Again, Elliot Rodgers:
            http://www.slate.com/blogs/xx_factor/2014/05/24/elliot_rodger_the_pick_up_artist_community_s_predictable_horrible_response.html

          • lspanker

            Why isn’t the assassination attempt on Donald Trump bigger news?
            https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2016/06/21/why-isnt-the-assassination-attempt-on-donald-trump-bigger-news/?utm_term=.77fcf0f6792c

            Man arrested for threatening to kill Donald Trump
            http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/donald-trump-assasination-homeless-man-attempt-plan-inauguration-day-dominic-puopolo-mental-health-a7534896.html

            Man charged over threat to kill Donald Trump at inauguration is ‘family friend of Bill and Hilary Clinton who once donated £16,000 to Democrats’
            https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/2648945/man-calling-himself-jesus-christ-arrested-for-tweeting-threat-to-kill-donald-trump-at-his-inauguration-with-high-powered-rifle/

            Secret Service investigates Kentucky woman for tweet asking someone to be ‘kind enough’ to assassinate President Trump
            http://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/secret-service-investigates-woman-trump-assassination-tweet-article-1.2952981

            CNN Devotes Entire Segment To Trump Assassination Fantasy
            Read more: http://dailycaller.com/2017/01/19/cnn-devotes-entire-segment-to-trump-assassination-fantasy/#ixzz4XEFqYMl5

            Fierce backlash after woman suggests assassinating Trump
            http://www.wnd.com/2017/01/fierce-backlash-after-woman-suggests-assassinating-trump/#eyRxTYUM4QvYZe8H.99

            Woman in Denver says tweet about Trump assassination was a joke
            http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/woman-in-denver-says-tweet-about-trump-assassination-was-a-joke-/388544021

            SITE ON DARK WEB FUNDRAISES FOR DONALD TRUMP’S ASSASSINATION
            http://www.newsweek.com/dark-web-site-fundraises-donald-trump-assassination-529566

          • justiceplease

            That doesn’t hold a candle to Obama assassination fantasies. Besides, Trump is the sort of manipulative media hound that would be funding his own assassination web sites just for the press coverage.

          • lspanker

            That doesn’t hold a candle to Obama assassination fantasies.

            Sources and cites, please. I offered my proof, now you offer yours.

          • lspanker

            Provoking protests and then complaining because the obvious

            Well, people could have said the same thing about MLK in the 1960’s, right? He tried to register blacks to vote, so that OBVIOUSLY incited Bull Connor and those church-burners into action. Would you prefer that MLK was never allowed to speak in the first place?

          • justiceplease

            Wow, that is epic “blaming the victim”! MLK’s resistance didn’t cause the church burnings: those church burnings were actualizations of racism and White Supremacy. Thank you for providing another example of rightwing violence that Chancellor Dirks should consider.

          • lspanker

            Wow, that is epic “blaming the victim”! MLK’s resistance didn’t cause the church burnings: those church burnings were actualizations of racism and White Supremacy.

            JFC, you fell right into the trap. ROFTLMAO!!!!

            A halfway intelligent person would have recognized a rhetorical question, where I was heading, and thought about it before responding. OTOH, you’re always in such a hurry to demonstrate your goo-goo liberal heart-on-your-sleeves sentiments to the rest of the world that you rush in where wise folks dare to tread.

            Thank you for providing another example of rightwing violence

            Thanks for that BRILLIANT example of cognitive dissonance. You really made my day… :O|

          • justiceplease

            It must be nice living in an alternative universe.

            Is that where all the “alternative facts” come from?

          • lspanker

            And you live in the REAL universe? Don’t make me laugh, when was the last time you ever held a private-sector job?

          • justiceplease

            You mean like your job posting rightwing comments on news venues all over America? i’m very curious who you work for.

          • lspanker

            You mean like your job posting rightwing comments on news venues all over America?

            “Job”? Really now…

            i’m very curious who you work for.

            I’m an engineer for a Bay Area bio-tech company. Now what do YOU do?

          • justiceplease

            lol, that’s not true. But I’d like to see how many whoppers you come up with before you figure out how I know.

          • lspanker

            lol, that’s not true.

            Oh, really? You think you know where I work? Come on, here’s your chance to tell everyone.

          • justiceplease

            I think my remarks on GamerGate show where I stand on doxxing.

            You might want to consider what was available on Berkeleyside, though.

          • lspanker

            On the subject of “alternative facts”, why do you still insist on calling the BPD’s proposed armored van a “tank”, despite having been brought to task by other people who have provided proof that it is nothing of the sort?

          • justiceplease

            You think I’ve been “brought to task” by paid rightwing astroturfers that don’t even live in Berkeley? LOL.

            And many people in Berkeley regard that armored transport vehicle as a tank.

          • lspanker

            You think I’ve been “brought to task” by paid rightwing astroturfers that don’t even live in Berkeley? LOL.

            Who’s a “paid astroturfer”, and paid by whom? Sources and cites, please…

            And many people in Berkeley regard that armored transport vehicle as a tank.

            Only a handful of unhinged fruitcakes who can’t differentiate between a tracked, heavily armored vehicle with a large-calibre gun intended for offensive military operations, and a moderately armed rubber-tired vehicle with NO guns that merely offers protection against small-arms fire. You have been living in Berkeley WAY too long, to the point where you actually believe the BS that others tell you…

          • Walter “Heisenberg” White

            Most of those “threats” are just online trolls that never do anything (can’t even tell you how many times I’ve been threatened online) and the online suicide shit,despite how awful it is, is not violent (words are NOT violence) and can easily be stopped if you just turn off your computer.

            And you have obviously never been to a Milo event. They do more then just yell at you. People have been beaten up and assaulted for trying to get in. You know, stuff that actually psychically hurts someone, not just their feelings? All you have to do is look up a YouTube video to find video evidence of this. Don’t play stupid and pretend its just “yelling.”

          • justiceplease

            When you combine threats with the provision of personal information, you are deliberately instigating violence.

            White supremacists create the psychic violence of dominating/devaluing others because of their race. Don’t assume a provocative posture and then complain about your feelings getting hurt.

          • FreedomFirst

            SJW supremacists (aka antifas) create physical violence by attacking and trying to silence others because of their ideas. Don’t assume a butt hurt posture as one of them and then complain about imagined psychic violence.

          • justiceplease

            Again: if your message is an assertion of dominance, expect resistance.

          • lspanker

            If your message is one of personal insecurity, don’t expect others to take you seriously.

          • justiceplease

            You are missing the message.

          • FreedomFirst

            You don’t even get the irony behind MILO’s message. He is attacking your utterly bankrupt ideologies…and blowing up your PC subjugation. His charming offensiveness is just a ploy to trigger you into committing fascist violence as you rapidly lose your own thought-crushing dominance because a single dangerous f*g chose to turn your own tactics on you.

          • lspanker

            You don’t even get the irony behind MILO’s message.

            justiceplease doesn’t get a lot of things – not exactly the sharpest tool in the shed.

          • FreedomFirst

            Yes, but he makes up for his dullness with volume.

          • justiceplease

            This is hilarious. EVERYONE READ THE ABOVE COMMENT FOR INSIGHT ABOUT YIANNOPOULOS!!!!!!!

            The best part is where he announces the plan to incite violence. This isn’t about free speech. Game over, dude.

          • justiceplease

            Well, I did hear one of the neo-nazis pulled a knife in an attempt to provoke the violence you describe. However, it sounds like the only people who got violent with him were the police officers in the vicinity.

            While bored journalists seemed determine to represent any protest as “violent”, the Berkeley one was peaceful, with a lot of music and dancing. The ” fores” were a couple of well-controlled bonfires. Students were lighting cigarettes from them and roasting marshmallows. Yiannopoulos still ran away, just so he could whine in his book that Berkeley, the birthplace of the free speech movement, somehow gagged him. I wonder if he tried getting out of his limo downtown and attempted to speak? Berkeley is filled with crazy people yakking away about the most abhorrent stuff. Yiannopoulos is welcome to join them!

          • lspanker

            Most of those “threats” are just online trolls that never do anything

            Not only that, but as much emphasis as the Left places on assuming the role of the victim, and the numerous hate crime hoaxes to date, there’s no way of assessing either the credibility or intent of these anonymous individuals. We saw that during the last school year when boo-hoo liberals like our own justiceplease here had their panties in a knot about a clearly ludicrous and farcical claim that the KKK was going to start lynching students @ Berkeley High. After all was said and done, turned out it was a threat made by one “student of color” who did it (stupidly and irresponsibly) to try to retaliate against other “students of color” who were bullying said student. Not that those waxing hysterical about “racism” and “white privilege” ever apologized or stopped to reflect on their own personal prejudices and wild assumptions. They kept on foaming and flailing as if it didn’t make a difference…

          • lspanker

            Issuing death threats and rape threats along with the address to women’s hoes and setting up groups to attempt to drive a woman to suicide is a lot more violent than someone trying to resist the rising tide of White Supremacy yelling at you.

            Your bizarre interpretation of everything is merely a reminder that the extreme left in this country is mentally ill.

          • justiceplease

            Only in your world of “alternative facts”.

            I’d ask you again to read up on GamerGate, but I’m sure you know exactly what that is.

          • FreedomFirst

            Gamergate is a situation in which bigoted feminist bullies finally had their heads handed to them on a platter. Happily, that positive continues.

          • justiceplease

            You live in a dreamworld if you think Gamergate was a good look on the Men’s Superior Rights Movement.

          • justiceplease

            In speaking of evidence, what do *you* thing the “left wing” is protesting? If they had nothing to protest, they wouldn’t bother coming out.

          • lspanker

            If they had nothing to protest, they wouldn’t bother coming out.

            Au contraire. Lefties live to protest – that’s how they justify their existence on the planet and get the attention they desperately crave.

          • justiceplease

            So you think resistance to White Male Dominance is merely attention-seeking?

          • lspanker

            So you think resistance to White Male Dominance is merely attention-seeking?

            Ever thought that maybe there would be far less “white male dominance” if certain non-white and/or non-male individuals learned how to think for themselves and present coherent, reasoned arguments, instead of peddling nonsensical and hyperbolic talking points as is your demonstrable stock in trade?

          • justiceplease

            You probably think you’re the master of the putdown, but all you are doing is strengthening the case for Reparations.

          • lspanker

            You probably think you’re the master of the putdown, but all you are doing is strengthening the case for Reparations.

            Reparations have already been paid out, princess, in the form of $8 TRILLION in welfare and social services, with a disproportionate amount of that going out to the 13% of the population that identifies as “African-American”. Now, if you wish to assuage your own guilt by paying into some reparations fund, feel free to do it – but I never owned a slave, never practiced Jim Crow segregation, and didn’t come of voting age until any of that was done and over. Take your projected guilt trip and shove it, I’m not playing your silly game.

          • justiceplease

            You might want to review your figures. African Americans are in the minority of those receiving traditional welfare. Your “8 TRILLION” folds in Social Security, which is a pay-to-play program and popular with just about everyone.

          • lspanker

            Oh so you have no evidence then. Ok.

            Of course not – justiceplease is a regular on Berkeley-related sites, a known goo-goo knee-jerk lefty who even the other liberals find to be mindless at times…

        • lspanker

          The violence doesn’t have to occur at the event for Yiannopoulos to be responsible for driving it.

          So you’re trying to tell us that left-wingers can’t be held responsible for their actions?

          • justiceplease

            I’m saying the INSTIGATORS need to be held responsible first.

          • lspanker

            I’m saying the INSTIGATORS need to be held responsible first.

            The instigators are the lefties threatening people and breaking things.

          • justiceplease

            The INSTIGATORS are the White Supremacists and the misogynists who issue death threats, rape threats, and attempt to drive people to suicide. For an example of how immersion of how this fake White Male Dominance world INSTIGATES horrific actions, remember Elliot Rodgers.

            http://www.newsweek.com/misogyny-and-mass-murder-paired-yet-again-252567

    • frank mckenney

      OMG what a bunch of crap…do you understand the concept of free speech? Do you simple minded chicken littles ever consider challenging this man to a debate when he visits your campus or aren’t you up to it. Put on your big boy pants and face your demons.

      • justiceplease

        Lol, the real “chicken little” ran away from a crowd of peaceful protesters (I was there) just so he could maintain the narrative of Left “violence” and “oppression of free speech” for his BOOK DEAL.

        When are the rest of you pathetic gamergaters going to realize he’s the only one getting paid? You’re being used.

  • the tolerant left shows their true colors trying to use force and intimidation to silence opposing voices! they should be ashamed of themselves!

    • lspanker

      They are too stupid, ignorant, and obsessed with their own (falsely assumed) self-importance to understand the concept of shame.

  • FreedomFirst

    Lol. Dirk is calling MILO dangerous too. Is there any better way to pump up the world’s most dangerous f*ggot?

  • Alex

    Too bad he is going out due to free RSF time.

  • cleftintwain

    Don’t. Feed. Trolls.
    The one thing that would upset this clown is if no one showed up. Protesters are exactly what he wants. A huge protest at Cal will not only build his brand but also benefit him financially.

    • nofrillsjustbills

      Exactly. He is playing the protestors for dummies. People with actual power should be protested and resisted. Trolls should be ignored.

    • Arafat

      Good idea. I’ll ignore your trolling posts going forward.

    • frank mckenney

      Free speech… the enemy of the left…no one makes you listen, but the left make sure you can’t hear.

  • Disqusted

    And we have the right to say the guy is a narcissist and a jerk, and is not welcome in Berkeley. He should peddle his drivel elsewhere.

    • lspanker

      Well, many of us are of the opinions that lefties are narcissists and jerks, so what’s the problem again? They can’t stand competition or what?

    • Walter “Heisenberg” White

      Nice to see the tolerant left telling people were they can and can not go. And they say the right wing is fascist.

      • lspanker

        The militant left is good at projection…

    • frank mckenney

      So you speak for everyone…should we call you before we invite any other speakers? Hitler would be so proud of your suppression of speech.