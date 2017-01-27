Op-Eds

The counterargument to Milo Yiannopoulos at UC Berkeley

By and

On Thursday, Chancellor Nicholas Dirks released a statement to the UC Berkeley community discussing the “tension between rights and values,” articulating that while the administration may not condone Milo Yiannopoulos’s words and actions, they will not be shutting down the event.

Chancellor Dirks chose to use the language of “tolerance,” suggesting that Milo Yiannopoulos’s presence at UC Berkeley is an act of tolerance — that allowing Yiannopoulos to carry on his “Dangerous Faggot Tour,” which has incited violence, hateful rhetoric, white supremacy, transphobia and misogyny, is a defense of Berkeley’s history of tolerance and a fight for the freedom of speech. Mr. Chancellor, we strongly disagree.

We, as a community, cannot label this as “tolerance” or “academic freedom.” To do so is to say that we tolerate the message Mr. Yiannopoulos, and others of his “ilk” as you so rightly called them, are espousing. Tolerance, as advocacy and freedom, is not meant to be boundless. As with all freedoms, there are both responsibilities and limits. Here, too, we must clearly define those responsibilities and draw those limits: Tolerance ends where harm begins.

To the Chancellor, to those of Berkeley College Republicans who continue to defend this event (which we are sure not all members do) and to others in this community that support the event still being held:

Perhaps from your position of privilege, you have been unable to hear the voices of members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, imploring you to intervene on their behalf. Perhaps, from your position of privilege, you cannot see, first-hand, the impact that hate speech and an environment of intimidation can have on those who are vulnerable — those occupying more precarious social positions — than you. Perhaps, from your position of privilege, you can see these things, but choose to look away.

However, we do not have this privilege, and neither do the various groups which Yiannopoulos’s words, actions and those motivated by him attack. The fact that you have failed to affirmatively intervene on behalf of myself and students like me, that you have allowed this affront to our core values as a community to escalate unchecked right up to the very point that it threatens to impact you, stain your image, threaten your well-being and endanger your ability to work productively in this community, all while turning a blind eye to the harm that has been and continues to be done to this campus, is frankly morally repugnant.

In your letter, you state that “the anticipated cost of … additional preparations and measures will be borne entirely by the campus” and are expected to “far exceed the basic security costs that are the responsibility of the hosting organization,” going on to assert that you will “not stand idly by while laws or university policies are violated,” implying that you will hold student protesters, rather than the BCR, accountable for the consequences of an event that is being hosted beyond their control.  In so doing, you imply that the targets of hate speech will be the ones who must shoulder the burden and consequences of student resistance to hate speech that has a direct and destructive impact on the health and well-being of vulnerable members of this community. This is victim-blaming, plain and simple. It is an intolerable and unconscionable re-victimization of an already vulnerable community.

This is not a conversation about academic freedom. Indeed, it is not even a conversation about free speech. It is a conversation about safety and equitable access. As faculty across this campus have brought to your attention, the actions that Yiannopoulos incites at his events are not only harmful and dangerous, they also constitute harassment which violates Title IX protections to the provision of an environment that is free of sex- and gender-based harassment. This is a conversation about our values. The email sent to the university yesterday suggests that we share similar values, but having these shared values is not enough. Your thinly veiled reference to the political climate we are now entering suggests you understand this. This very climate demands we not only have these values, but that we act visibly, and stand up vehemently for these values. And quite frankly, given this campus’s rich history of LGBTQ+ individuals and mobilization, we will not stand for anything less.

Luis Tenorio and Miranda Smith are members of the Graduate Assembly. Contact the opinion desk at opinion@dailycal.org or follow us on Twitter

Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comment policy
  • Man with Axe

    You conflate speech with which you disagree with harassment. That is a category error.

    Harassment requires the speaker to speak to you directly. Merely expressing ideas which you find hateful is nowhere in the same moral or legal realm as harassment.

    You have no obligation to go to hear a speaker that you already know you are not going to like. And if you don’t go, how can his speech constitute harassment of you?

    Are you so super-sensitive that you will be upset beyond all help by someone you don’t even hear speaking? And if that’s true, what difference does it make to you whether he is spewing his hateful message a few hundred yards from you or a few thousand miles from you? You can’t hear him in either case.

  • Ohio9

    The gist of this article is “say what we want to hear or else shut up.” Milo hasn’t broken any laws or advocated violence against anyone. The notion that anything he has done up to now is harmful simply makes no sense. Yeah he’s a troll, but he’s a totally harmless and lawful one. Let him speak his mind and move on.

    What’s funny is these extremist protesters are actually vindicating him. He depicts his opponents as pampered brats who can’t handle something as simple as harsh words. Articles like this show that at least in some cases he is correct.

  • JimRossi

    Tenorio and Smith have absolutely no idea what they are talking about – but I support their right to say it. It’s called free speech. I suggest people actually listen to Milo Yiannopoulos and make up their own minds. Here is a short clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EG6FkKOTLS0

  • Christopher Fulton

    Out of interest in hearing differing opinions I purchased 2 tickets to this event. My wife is a high school English teacher who teaches a course on Social Justice. She has more in common with the protestors who will be at this event than with the speaker, but we are both interested in what he has to say and hearing his response to the questions that will be asked.
    It makes me sad to say that I genuinely fear for my wife’s safety if we go to hear this gay man speak at the University of Berkeley.

    • disqus_lCik0TlIfq

      You can read what he has to say on Breitbart where all his speeches and writings are presented. He supports those who want to engage in ethnic cleansing. He erases people and harms they experienced from history just like his former boss, Steve Bannon (who erased the Jews from the Holocaust on Friday). Please do read what he’s said, just in case the event is canceled. You will realize that it’s best that he not be given an official forum at Berkeley.

      • JimRossi

        This nonsense from someone using an anonymous alias.

        • disqus_lCik0TlIfq

          Milo’s own words:

          “The really interesting members of the alt-right though, and the most numerous, are the natural conservatives. They are perhaps psychologically inclined to be unsettled by threats to western culture from mass immigration and maybe by non-straight relationships. Yet, unlike the 1488ers (outright Nazis), the presence of such doesn’t send them into fits of rage. They want to build their homogeneous communities, sure — but they don’t want to commit any pogroms along the way. Indeed, they would prefer non-violent solutions.”

    • JimRossi

      I will be there with a large, ethnically diverse group of fellow students. You are welcome to join up with us (ping me on LinkedIn, where I am an editor and Top Voice: https://www.linkedin.com/in/cleantechconartist/) Here is a clip of Milo’s “hate speech.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EG6FkKOTLS0

      • Christopher Fulton

        Thank you Jim. We may join you. I will assess the situation and if it seems safe, my wife and I will attend and introduce ourselves.

    • Out of interest in hearing differing opinions I purchased 2 tickets to this event.

      Kudos to you both. The Left badly, desperately needs more people like you two rarities, both the enquiring nature of your open minds and, where you think it warranted, to speak out against injustice whether it be found on the Left or the Right.

      If you went, I hope you weren’t hurt by the riot.

  • JP

    First it was affirmative action, now it is “affirmative intervention” to evade equal treatment under the law.

  • @nsmartinworld

    The Young Totalitarians.

  • Ryan

    Where does defense of the gay community come into play when the man you’re ‘defending’ against is himself gay? Are you implying he wants to incite violence against gays? Is he inciting violence against anyone? Or is he just saying things you don’t want to hear?

    The funny thing is that open calls to violence only seem to be coming from the left. Madonna talks about bombing the white house and people cheer. People gather to riot against trump, and on wednesday the left will gather to protest against free speech.

    • lspanker

      The autocratic and totalitarian tendencies of the Left have been pretty much laid bare to the general public over the last several months, but they have yet to figure that out themselves. Cognizance of how one is viewed by others is a challenge when one lives his/her life in an ideological bubble.

      • Ryan

        It’s weird. I lean left on a lot of things. I’m highly liberal in my views. But I also believe a government’s priority should be to its people. Nationalism is the opposite of a bad word imo, and should be a prerequisite for a politician. People call Trump a nationalist as an insult. I don’t get it.

        Popular leftism is essentially against America and they can’t help but show that in everything they do.

    • Ra

      He already HAS incited violence against the gay community. Remember the anti-trump protester who was SHOT by the gun toting pro-trump attendee in Seattle a few days ago? A professor who organized resistance to Milo has received death threats, he’s been doxxed and he’s been targeted SPECIFICALLY for homophobic slurs. Just because the right wing has one pet gay, doesn’t mean they are somehow now immune from their general homophobia.

      • FreedomFirst

        But no mention of course of the violence that the fascist faux-liberal community has COMMITTED against him and his fans. One pet gay is more than enough to blow the left’s whole bankrupt thought system to bits. Thanks to that reality you can be sure that Milo has received the most death threats but he doesn’t seem to be whining endlessly about them.

      • Ohio9

        Nice attempt to lie by omission. The guy who shot person at the rally may have acted in self defense. That’s why he has not been charged with a crime yet. Funny how you left that part out.

        But whether or not it was self defense, attempting to blame the shooting on Milo is absurd. He’s not responsible for what other adults do, and he didn’t tell anyone to shoot anyone else.

      • roccolore

        Democrats made excuses for Omar Mateen. Democrats claim to be champions of gays, then defend the Muslims who kill gays.

      • Echo

        Lol actually it was a trump supporter who got shot by an “antifa” pig. Milo was speaking in Washington when it happened and he was informed that one of his speech goers who couldn’t make it in had been shot through the stomach. Once again you’re being fed lies.

  • Megan Arkenberg

    “If we extend unlimited tolerance even to those who are intolerant, if we are not prepared to defend a tolerant society against the onslaught of the intolerant, then the tolerant will be destroyed, and tolerance with them.” Karl Popper, The Open Society and Its Enemies (1945).

    • FreedomFirst

      So why did we extend unlimited tolerance to the left wing bigots who took over academe ages ago? Fortunately, tolerance is being modeled fairly well by MILO. He’s infinitely more tolerant of his intolerant SJW foes than they are of him.

    • JimRossi

      Fatal flaw in Popper’s argument, which is well discussed, is WHO gets to decide what is intolerant. I will decide for myself, thank you.

  • FuzzmanX

    The “free speech” argument is nonsense. These hate mongers run a hate propaganda website. Inviting them REWARDS intollerance. They don’t need Cal’s help to enrage people with their poisonous rhetoric. But feel free to invite them to speak, if you are too stupid to see that a riot will result.

    • lspanker

      The only reason a “riot” will result is because your side is immature, irresponsible and violent. Republicans and conservatives didn’t riot when Obama was elected, yet the left has engaged in widespread hysteria and thuggery.

      • JimRossi

        Several of us who voted for Obama and worked on his campaign are also going to hear Milo speak. Many people call “hate speech” and fascism anything thing they disagree with – often using anonymous identifiers online. Cowardly.

    • darling137

      Congrats. You and your ilk, who’ve already reduced the words “rape”, “sexist”, and “racist” to blanket but meaningless insults, have done the same with the word “hate”. It is so misapplied and overused that it’s like the boy crying wolf one thousand times. No one truly believes you any more. I watch a Milo clip or see something on Brietbart and then hear the hysterical description from the far left and I wonder if they were looking at the same thing as me.

      • FuzzmanX

        Thanks, but you are brain dead.

        • darling137

          Funny coming from one of those folks who doesn’t understand that free speech doesn’t mean “You can talk and discuss…as long as I agree with it.” The riot resulted from a bunch of blackshirts in masks, probably from outside the university but nevertheless echoing the sentiments of the protesters.

          • FuzzmanX

            Zzzzzz

    • roccolore

      You fascist Democrats are the hatemongers.

  • lspanker

    This is a conversation about our values.

    And your values are about using any means possible to silence the opposition. Next…

    • FuzzmanX

      I’m next. Editors of Non-So-Bright-Bart are hardly being silenced. Please stop acting like you are owed a public forum for hate speech. You don’t have that right.

      • Ryan

        It basically is a right. Freedom of speech. Freedom to meet peacefully.

        This isn’t the UK

        • FuzzmanX

          You are welcome to open you gaping maw and spew hatred, yes. That is *free speech* The Constitution doesn’t guarantee you an audience.

          • roccolore

            Fascist Democrats like you want to criminalize any criticism of radical Islam.

      • lspanker

        I don’t act like I own anything. You’re the one behaving that way.

      • we arent the ones trying to suppress free speech

      • JimRossi

        Not up to you to decide what hate speech is. 1st Amendment is clear: no abridging of free speech or free assembly.

        • FuzzmanX

          Come to Berkeley and let all of us tell you what we think, since you think you deserve to be listed to. Is that the free speech you think you deserve, after hating everything you label Liberal? Thank God for idiot Milo and his token Alt Right fans. Hope he made it to the airport in one piece, NOT.

  • lspanker

    Perhaps from your position of privilege, you have been unable to hear the voices of members of the LGBTQ+ community

    Oh, give us a break. How can we NOT hear you, given that you people can’t ever shut up for a moment and let anyone else speak?

    • FuzzmanX

      Please go to Berkeley on Wednesday, since you don’t seem to know anything.

      • lspanker

        I have no real desire to go back there at the moment. Unlike the majority of you left-wing agitators, I have this thing called “work” and I get paid to show up at it.

        • FuzzmanX

          Then shut up about free speech in Berkeley. You arr 100% wrong.

          • roccolore

            Fascist Democrats like you hate free speech.

          • FuzzmanX

            You must have flunked Poly Sci.

      • Echo

        I’m going tomorrow night! Very excited for many reasons! I will be shouting, “MILO,” from the top of my lungs the whole time! I’m a lesbian and never once took anything Milo has said as a gay hate message. You’re all blind and ignorant. I’m done posting here because it seems you now have to have your comment approved by this ‘newsletter’ so free speech obviously doesn’t exist here unless you’re a libertard.

        • FuzzmanX

          Hope your hateful ledbian body didn’t get too burned or bruised last night. Must be lonely being a Trumptard Lesbian.

          • Echo

            Lol, you’re comment screams hypocrisy so loudly it’s laughable. You defend women and their ‘inequality’ and shame white male ‘supremacy’, you ‘fight’ for gays and say it’s wrong to demean them and ‘hate’ on them, it’s wrong to say anything that might be even remotely offensive or hurt their feelings yet here I am, a gay woman and you’re harassing me and attacking me for my political viewpoints. Oh and what balls of steel you must have attacking someone online on a discussion board. How brave of you. Keep it up sweetheart. I’m going to let you cretins destroy your own ’cause’ with your blind ignorance and hypocrisy. Lucky for you I can take some heat…unlike poor Leslie ;) Oh, and work on your English skills, they are lacking. Someone didn’t finish HS….

          • FuzzmanX

            Isn’t it fun being so angry? You must want others to hate you as much as you hate yourself.

        • Katatetorihanzo

          You might get more from the experience if you adopt a more critical eye to Yiannopoulos rhetoric. Let me start with a fundamental question. Does his message have any value other than causing conflict, chaos and significant security expenditure? Does he inspire you to destroy or to create?

  • ChumpooX

    Why does everyone assert that Republicans are privileged? Most poor people vote Republican. Look at the Latino communities of Florida. There are a lot of platitudes in this article that are indicative of the small-minded UCB personality that jars on everyone’s nerves. The LGBTQ+ community is one of the most vocal and politically active in the Bay Area, if not also the USA. They can defend themselves. Why does everyone think that they need to be a cowboy and stand up for their rights? I mean it’s good to have solidarity but if the LGBTQ+ community as an organized population doesn’t really care about this guy, then why is everyone else soo butthurt?

    Anyway, just my two cents. But OMG Milo’s hair though?!

    • FuzzmanX

      No, ignorant people vote Republican. You imply that being poor is equivalent to being ignorant. The GOP is anti-poor.

      Please name a single disadvantaged Republican politician.

      • ChumpooX

        Abraham Lincoln

        • FuzzmanX

          You just got an F. He’s still dead.

      • lspanker

        Please name a single poor Democrat politician since the days of Harry Truman.

      • darling137

        Tim Scott? Maybe Tom Cotton? Duffy? Depends how one describes “disadvantaged”

      • roccolore

        You Democrats are the ignorant ones.

      • Echo

        Please name a single disadvantaged Democratic politician? Hillary isn’t, Bernie isn’t…soooo