Berkeley students should organize protest against Milo Yiannopoulos

The Berkeley Against Trump coalition, previously known as the Berkeley J20 coalition, invites all solidarity-minded students and other members of the campus community to protest with us against far-right agitator Milo Yiannopoulos on Feb. 1. We will gather at 5 p.m at Sproul and show our unwillingness to allow our campus to be used to spread Yiannopoulous’s vile bigotry at this time when the forces of oppression are ascendant nationally. All those thousands who rallied with us on Sproul Plaza against the inauguration of hater-in-chief Donald Trump on Jan. 20 should join us to continue defending solidarity on our campus. The university administration’s refusal to cancel Yiannopoulos’s event is irrelevant — the campus belongs to the students, staff and faculty who run it, and in our numbers we will demonstrate exactly how we will run it. UC Davis shut down an event showcasing Yiannopoulous and pharma rich boy Martin Shkreli — we should all learn from this example.

Right-wingers have derided oppressed students standing up against bigotry as “special snowflakes.” We give no quarter to this slander and remind all potential allies: It was precisely the mass student organizing against racism and imperialism in the 1960s on this campus which led to an administration crackdown on free speech, birthing the Free Speech Movement (FSM). The powers that be have always been hostile to unyielding struggle against oppression, preferring half-measures like Chancellor Dirks’s recent statement, which offers lip service for values of inclusion and diversity.

However, many other well-meaning people are also on the fence about how to respond to Yiannopoulous’s impending presence. They are repulsed by him and the vile racism and misogyny that he spreads, but feel the culture of free speech on our campus should give us pause about shutting him down. We implore all of these people to revisit the actual history of FSM. The years 1963-64 were the height of the nonviolent direct action phase of the civil rights movement, nationally as well as at Berkeley. This was a time when, even in the liberal Bay Area, Black people were shut out of nearly all public positions of employment: clerks, cashiers, bank tellers, etc. The Berkeley chapter of the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) led a series of militant demonstrations and sit-ins to win equal rights for Black people. It was because of this that the university administration banned organizations from using Sproul Plaza, and the FSM began. As FSM participant Joel Geier describes:

“This connection to the civil rights movement is necessary to understanding the Free Speech Movement. It wasn’t just about the right of unrestricted free speech. It was about the university response to the political pressures from the capitalist establishment of California, which was trying to crack down and stop the mobilization of campus activists taking on the racist hiring practices of California corporations. It was an attempt to shut down the civil rights movement on campus that was engaging in off-campus activity that was “illegal” by holding sit-ins against the “legal” right of the employers not to hire Blacks.”

It was in this context — one of massive, unpermitted demonstrations against bigotry and repeated arrests — that FSM leader Mario Savio famously implored students who were fed up with the how “odious” things were to put their “bodies upon the gears” of the university “machine” and stop it from proceeding:

“There is a time when the operation of the machine becomes so odious, makes you so sick at heart, that you can’t take part; you can’t even passively take part, and you’ve got to put your bodies upon the gears and upon the wheels, upon the levers, upon all the apparatus, and you’ve got to make it stop. And you’ve got to indicate to the people who run it, to the people who own it, that unless you’re free, the machine will be prevented from working at all!”
The Berkeley Against Trump coalition calls on all solidarity-minded members of the campus to fight for this true legacy of FSM. The far-right is getting organized against us — we must get organized against them. The first step is coming out en masse to kick Yiannopoulous and his hateful bile off our campus.

Mukund Rathi writes on behalf the Berkeley Against Trump Coalition, formerly known as the Berkeley J20 Coalition.

  • Josh

    So, if I understand you correctly, this guy Yiannopoulus — a gay right-wing provocateur who cares about nothing but getting media attention and building his so-called brand — represents a 2017 version of Savio’s capitalist machine? And to extend this ridiculous metaphor, we all should applaud when a bunch of pseudo revolutionaries break and burn stuff because, don’t you see, they are throwing their bodies on the gears of this odious regime and saving us all from right-wing oppression?
    Mario Savio never advocated blocking anyone’s speech on campus, no matter how odious. He would have seen right through Yiannopoulus and realized that it wasn’t even worth the time of the protesters — most of whom just seemed interested in taking video on their iPhones that their parents bought them, or in the case of the pseudo-revolutionaries, breaking stuff to show how important their anger is.
    Don’t invoke Savio’s name (or free speech principles) unless you are prepared to understand what they mean beyond your own small window to the world.

  • dee

    Shouting out to the Berkeley protesters—not surprised violence has shown up, and not buying into it either. I won’t even write it out here, we know what happened and the plan is pretty clear that this will continue no matter how peaceful the protest is in reality. We are in alternative reality now.

    Anyway, I figure some of you might be young enough to not remember this song, and even if you do, and liked it or not, there’s no better time than now to have a look and listen. You never know what point turns for something good and powerful, so keep on keeping on. Chin up.

    Congratulations. You did your job. You have shut down free speech with a riot and shamed UC Berkeley once again.

  • Berkeley Free Speech Movement
    October 1, 1964 – February 1, 2017
    Rest In Peace

    of the three op-eds The Daily California ran opposing Milo’s event, none cared to cite a single example of his hate speech in their lengthy screeds… in the one editorial against him, there is reference to his harassing a transgender student in Milwaukee with a link… those not bothering to follow the link are left to believe he simply randomly attacked a defenseless student out of sheer hate, while those who did can plainly see, even though the article linked tried to make the case of harassment, he was making a cogent point about abusing Title IX by citing someone who already had put themselves into the public arena, albeit in his inimitable, irreverent and flamboyant mocking style… these ill-informed efforts in making Milo a scapegoat of imaginary oppression only served to rile up an ill-informed herd mentality… looking forward to reading The Daily Californian’s next editorial and/or op-ed as the smoke clears, because a simple spin justifying a riot won’t cut it… a thorough heavy-duty cycle for stubborn stains is gonna be needed here…

  • AZTEX00

    Mob rule at a liberal college campus. If we don’t like what you have to say, we’ll shut you down. Facism on parade, and I ain’t talking about Donald Trump.

    Will The Daily Californian condemn the actions of these thugs? Or is this what the university and this newspaper stand for?

    • Jeremy Stanhope

      Will the Daily Californian pay for the damage after inciting the riot they got?

  • Betty Tucker

  • Marc

    Man, look at the mess you fools caused.

    This is exactly the stuff that got Trump elected.

  • Ribb Rotgut

    The birthplace of the Free Speech Movement wants to kill free speech. This catastrophe tonight was a disgrace. The antifa anti-free speech liberal left are fascists. Y’all are going to help re-elect King Joffrey in 2020. Well done.

  • tremereregent

    Of course they’re rioting. It’s not enough that a faulty Electoral College system put a bonafide Neo-Nazi in the White House who turns prejudice into policy, but now one of his racist supporters wants to further exacerbate things? Rage has boiled over.

    And just think, Trump hasn’t been in office even a month yet, and already a complete disgrace. This party’s just getting started. Better strap in, folks.

  • Psychedelic Chicken

    Any one notice how almost all forums now have been taken over by the “alt-right”?

    Scared yet where this is all headed?

    • Scap

      No it hasn’t. It is people who are in the middle in disbelief how dumb people are acting. Of course liberals on the far left think everybody who does not agree with them are on the far right and a bunch of other things. The far left is kind of scary in how they are acting much like the Germans in the 30’s.

      • Psychedelic Chicken

        Right wingers have demonized every movement of people fighting for the basic rights of human beings forever.

        If you would have been around during the labor rights struggles surely you would have sided with those gunning down them thar Communists.

        I mean, wouldn’t it be fantastic to still have child labor. and sweatshops as the norm?

        Do right wingers still dream of returning to those good old days? Yes?

        Gilded age here we come!!

        We don’t need no meat packer inspections!!!

        Honey, get the kids on the workers’ bus. Off for another 12 hour day!!

        • Two Americas

          My reply to that character is on hold. Unbelievable. No possible reason that I can see.

        • Scap

          I wasn’t aware of anybody on the right or left who wanted to bring back child labor. You bring up people’s basic rights but that is the exact thing that is going on tonight, or lack of it. What I see is a bunch of babies having a tantrum trying to sensor somebodies right to speak. Then I see a group of morons attacking people for no reason and looting Starbucks. They keep reporters away with violence and want only free handouts.

    • Two Americas

      I certainly am noticing that. I am also noticing a strange coalescing of right wing and left wing talking points, with many who seemed to be leftists not so long ago now apologizing for Trump and repeating extreme right wing taking points.

      • Psychedelic Chicken

        I was referring to those of whom you speak as Trump Neo Leftists, but now I’ve settled on “alt-left”.

        • Two Americas

          OK. Good to see you. It has been lonely here. The whole country has lost its collective mind.

          You never can know ahead of time just who will be on which side when it finally comes down. Good to see you here.

          • Psychedelic Chicken

            You too. Take heart, you are not alone. Talking to myself here as well.

            By the way. I called into this publication, and suggested that an investigation should be undertaken regarding these Black Bloc jerks.

            I highly suspect, that these Black Bloc jerks have alliances with forces NOT of the left actually opposing Trump.

            I am being somewhat snarky calling them Breitbart Black Bloc, but their actions certainly would align with Breitbart style tactics.

            Trump no doubt has some VERY deep and dark power aligned behind him.

            These are very dangerous times.

          • Ribb Rotgut

            Fool. The violent antifa left are the real deal. Ironically, they are the fascists.

  • chasrmartin

    Good job, guys. You got your demonstration.

    • Psychedelic Chicken

      And it is not the fault of peaceful protesters that Breitbart Black Bloc showed up.

  • Psychedelic Chicken

    A lot of struggles that millions have benefited from, including you, happened during the sixties.

    You think Milo is enlightened in this regard? Have you read his right wing screed?

    Protest more and often, as fascism has arrived.

    I mean, look how this forum is being dominated by right wingers that in reality couldn’t care less about an intellectually honest exchange of ideas.

    They want dominance in culture and governance, which of course leads to repression.

    They always want the bad ___ strongman, wars of aggression, and what they really love, beating up on poor people.

    • lspanker

      Protest more and often, as fascism has arrived.

      You and your ilk brought it here, not Milo.

      I mean, look how this forum is being dominated by right wingers that in reality couldn’t care less about an intellectually honest exchange of ideas.

      We’re not the ones rioting to shut down opposing points of view, you demented fruitcake.

    • Marc

      @Pschedelic Chicken,

      A lot of struggles that millions benefited from, including myself happened in the 1770’s too. And if somebody was always quoting “the (17)70s” I’d say the same thing to them.

      I bet if you didn’t have your cell phone to look it up, you could not define fascism. It has a real meaning, and is a real system of government. At fascism’s core is a non elected dictator. WWII was a war against fascism i.e. fascist governments.

      “We” democratically elected the db in the white house. So no, fascism is not coming or here.
      If elections are canceled and the constitution suspended, talk to me. Until then, be very, very grateful you do not live under a fascist/totalitarian/authoritarian government.

      “I mean, look how this forum is being dominated by right wingers that in reality couldn’t care less about an intellectually honest exchange of ideas.”

      Thats odd that you say that, because most of the posts that took issue with the article are being very “intellectually honest” by calling out the author’s twisted logic.

      I am not right wing and by reading the posts, I’d guess most of those folks posting aren’t either. Although I can’t speak for them, I’d guess most of them are like me, tired of ignorant extremism, of every color and persuasion.

  • sven holmes

    Congrats

    Someone should bill you for all of the people who are in the hospital, the destroyed trash cans, windows, property, and cars.

    You should be held liable for this.

  • lovestohike

    Freedom of speech is something that these people protest.

    its sad.

    Regardless of how you feel on the issues, lets protest peacefully not violently.

  • garyfouse

    What an irresponsible op-ed. Why did you not say peacefully protest? Tonight’s events just unfolding show how irresponsible this is. The Daily Cal should be ashamed.

    • Jeremy Stanhope

      I think this is the same Mukund Rathi who is a supporter of Hamas and virulent anti-Semite who came to us via UT Austin.

  • IWC IWC

    Wow guess the students are anti free speech. Ironic

  • roccolore

    Democrats are fascists who hate free speech.

  • Krummholzt

    The alt-right, even Milo’s milquetoast version of it, is an existential threat to modern liberalism. It is more intellectually interesting and rigorous 90% of social science being generated on modern campuses, and culturally, it’s fresh, exciting, and far more appealing, particularly to young, tech-savvy people, than the tired, 1990s era, critical race and gender silliness that we still give people degrees for, for some reason. No wonder TDC finds it so threatening that it must protect people from even hearing about it. They are right to be fearful.

  • Spikier Than Thou

    While the ‘shut him down’ rhetoric makes me uncomfortable, the fact of the matter is that milo’s ‘Gamergate’ movement has repeatedly used fraud and threat of violence to attempt to silence people they see as ‘SJWs’. milo is, at best, a fellow traveler of the perpetrators. The fact that at least two of the ‘swattings’ occurred shortly after the women targeted had made statements which severely damaged milo’s social standing leads me to suspect that his involvement in Gamergate may well run deeper than has currently been disclosed.

    (edited to correct capitalization of milo’s name.)

    • Paul Cavanaugh

      You are being dishonest. If you’re going to tar Milo with all the sins of anyone he’s ever shared a position with, if you’re going to blame Milo for some 4chan troll that swatted someone two years ago, doesn’t that mean every BLM supporter needs to own the murder of cops in Dallas last July? Doesn’t that mean every BLM supporter needs to own the gleeful celebration of these murders on twitter by other BLM advocates?

      Fellow traveler my rear end. You want it both ways. You want to run clear and clean of anyone on YOUR side while vilifying anyone on the side you disagree with. Guilt by association, but only if YOU are the one deciding the associations.

      We are all individuals. Milo has just as much right to speak as you or anyone else does. Milo and I agree on very little but he has a right to speak. What is happening tonight is an atrocity.

      • Spikier Than Thou

        Milo has every right to speak.

        Blaming Milo for every alt-right twit who cannot be compared to a mammalian elimination orifice without insulting mammalian elimination orifices ould be unfair.

        Blaming Milo for the alt-right twits who act on his behalf, targeting his enemies, with his full awareness of their actions, is, on the other hand, rather more reasonable.

    • Jeremy Stanhope

      “Milo’s ‘Gamergate’ movement”? Since when has it been his movement? He reported on journalists colluding in secret. The Gamergate movement was underway long before he even noticed it and who even pays attention to 4chan?

      • Spikier Than Thou

        He was the primary publicist for Gamergate, assuming you believe the hypothesis that ‘Milo Yiannopoulos’ is a real person and not simply an actor hired by Bannon. (The actor hypothesis only makes sense if we assume that Steve Bannon is stupid enough to BELIEVE that the left will dismiss logical criticism if the person making the argument is a member of a ‘protected class’. Since Steve Bannon is provably stupid enough to think that he can control UK political appointments, most competent observers are of the position that Steve Bannon may, in fact, be stupid enough to believe that having a gay man support his arguments will completely unravel leftist opposition.)

        • Jeremy Stanhope

          Yiannopoulos exposed secret collusion amongst some so called journalists. Nothing more, nothing less.

  • justiceplease

    I wonder how many of the comments below are just Yiannopoulos sockpuppets: after all he is a self-professed troll!

    Anyway, the sad thing is that a big protest gives this self-aggrandizing jerk exactly what he wants: a crowd that inflates his status as a legend in his own mind. I suspect at some point he will stage an attack on himself so he can parade around as a martyr. However, this protest has to occur because the Chancellor set everyone up. The free speech issue was a red herring: Yiannopoulos can speak any time he wants. It would in fact be amusing to see him trying to out-yell the various would-be Prophets of Berkeley wandering around Telegraph Avenue. The issue is that the Chancellor enabled Yiannopoulos to amplify his voice by providing a stage and a megaphone.

    This Chancellor should have simply cancelled the Yiannopoulos visit on the grounds that he has incited violence against women and purveys racist hate speech. Followers of his GamerGate controversy threatened to rape and kill women, published their personal location information to actualize those threats, and forced them to flee their homes. One group on Reddit engaged in an elaborate plot to “drive” one woman to suicide. This is not about free speech: it’s about how fascism gets propagated.

    I also have news for the campus Republicans that invited Yiannopoulos to speak: Yiannopoulos sucks as a figurehead for your political position. Are you really about racism and misogyny? Do you really think that trolling on the Internet equates to some sort of real life empowerment? Trump isn’t President because he is the King of Internet Trolls: he’s President because he won the backlash vote of the declining regions of the country. Supporting Yiannopoulos’s speaking tour just assigns credit where it doesn’t belong, and it makes campus Republicans look like misogynistic White Supremacists by association.

    • Spikier Than Thou

      You make a good point to the conservatives – what swung my own vote from Stein to Clinton wasn’t love of Clinton – it was the fact that Trump was willing to work with the people responsible for Gamergate’s wave of petty terrorism. History pretty clearly shows that the people who come into office at the head of a horde of thugs tend to get worse once they have the power of the state on their side.

    • roccolore

      Fascist Democrats like you are the misogynists and racists. You support radical Islam and the cop-hating BlackLivesMatter. Fascist Democrats like you want to shut Milo down, yet you have no problem with those who advocate killing gays and Jews. Fascist Democrats like you hate free speech.

      • justiceplease

        ok.

    • Jeremy Stanhope

      You truly do not understand who is emulating the behavior of fascists here. The RIOT (not protest) tonight was classic Brown Shirt behavior. Campus groups should have the right to invite whomever they wish to speak without interference from the school administration. That was the essence of the FSM that started in Berkeley.

  • Paul Cavanaugh

    The author writes: “UC Davis shut down an event showcasing Yiannopoulous……….. — we should all learn from this example.”

    I find this statement far more evil than anything Milo has ever said. Those who wish to crush free speech are not my allies and not my friends. I supported Clinton and I detest Donald Trump in every way imaginable however he would have never become president if it weren’t for the intolerant bigots on the left demonstrating to the nation that they can’t handle a debate.

    I am physically sickened by all of this and if God forbid someone gets seriously injured tonight, as happened when AntiFa protested in Sacramento last year, You will absolutely create a million new Trump supporters by morning.

    • EBGuy

      If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck.
      I do share your concerns about BAMN/AntiFa/BlackBloc violence. This may be the first test for our newly appointed police chief and recently elected mayor. I’m hoping the rains dampen the enthusiasm for anyone wishing to burn down the city.

    • Ribb Rotgut

      These antifa fascist fools don’t realize they are driving people from the left.

  • jacob v

    Another reporter attempting to shut down someone else’s right to free speech. What hypocricy!

    • Spikier Than Thou

      If it was OK for milo to try to shut down programmers’ free speech, why is it suddenly bad when someone else does it to him?

      • roccolore

        Fascist Democrats are the ones who hate dissenting opinions.

        • Psychedelic Chicken

          Right wingers are all inclusive don’t you know. Chasing that fallacious call to hypocrisy argument are you?

    • Psychedelic Chicken

      What, protesting someone’s speech isn’t free speech?

      He surely has the freedom of speech in tact granted by the Constitution, whether his event is cancelled or not.

      Do I have to spell out why that is the case?

      When Trump and his effing right wing thugs were violently throwing out people speaking out against him, did you come to their defense regarding their right to speak?

      Escorting them out the door sans the violence would NOT be a violation of free speech.

      I know this is way too complex an issue for right wingers to grasp.

      • Jeremy Stanhope

        Protesting is free speech, but when the ‘protest’ crosses the line of interfering with someone else’s right to free speech it becomes fascism. They are no better than Brown Shirts.

        In any case, this wasn’t a protest, it was a violent riot; another notable characteristic of fascism.

        And yes, “escorting them out the door” is most definitely is a violation of free speech. How you could call it anything else is baffling. Perhaps you should sit in on a class by John Yoo or Ken Bamberger.

        • lspanker

          Chicken Boy here is clearly several steps beyond being your garden-variety idiot troll. He’s clearly a narcissistic sociopathic and suffers from impotent rage issues. Let us all pray that he winds up on the receiving end of the same type of violence he wishes upon others who dare express views for which he disagrees.

      • lspanker

        When Trump and his effing right wing thugs were violently throwing out people speaking out against him

        You are clearly confused by the difference of throwing someone out of your forum, and shutting down someone else’s forum. All your lies, insults, and contortions will do nothing to convince the majority of us that you are anything other than an immature, violent, ignorant and mentally ill human being who uses his perverted “reasoning” skills to justify sociopathic behavior.

  • VladiRad

    Protesters are so essential to Milo’s brand that he would hire them himself if he didn’t get any. Stop making fools of yourselves.

    • lovestohike

      • VladiRad

    • Psychedelic Chicken

      Looks like he did. Breitbart Black Bloc strikes again!!!

  • VladiRad

    Why are college students encouraged to do objectively bad and counterproductive activism nowadays? They’re not kindergartners, their actions have ramifications for the left.

  • b4benjamin

    Yes, we can fully expect the Berkeley leftists to do what leftists do all over the country, shut down free speech. Professors regularly indoctrinate their students there as they do at UC Davis and campuses around the country. They tell their students “denying someone’s ability to speak who disagrees with you is your act of freedom of speech”. Franklin and Jefferson, who believed that the way you preserve your own freedom of speech was by defending the free speech of those with whom you most vehemently disagree, are turning over in their graves.

    It is this preposterous thinking and activity that has made Milo so popular. Interesting enough, the free speech movement of yesteryear was born at UC Berkeley with the far leftist Mario Savio. Today, the person who is championing a fresh new free speech movement across the country is Milo Yiannopoulos.
    What he has figured out is that the more he is protested, the more popular he becomes. If no one showed up to protest, no one would even know his name. But he says it best “they know they are bringing me fame and fortune and yet they just can’t stop themselves!”

    Yeah, bring it on UC Berkeley. You’re turning him into a superstar!

    • James

      Not a super star: a super villain. He isn’t getting positive “fame and fortune” — he will crash and burn with the rest of this morally bankrupt alt-right movement, and go down in history as one of the super stars of a reprehensible crypto-fascist movement.

      • roccolore

  • Michael Cavallaro

    The left is now officially dead. SJWs and Neoliberals killed it. RIP.

    • Khalisnky

      So what are we regular liberals supposed to call ourselves now? “Moderates”?

  • Emma

    I suggested below your best tactic if you’re this angry is to ignore him. Protesting and trying to shut him down just feeds in to his narrative. He thrives off of this controversy, and you’re giving him more of it and bringing him more attention, which he wants. And you’re helping him prove himself right to his audience. Surely that’s not what you want, so I suggested shunning him instead.

    But there is another option. Dare I suggest, you could actually…attend? As a guest, not a protester, and even….hear him out? That’s what I did. I didn’t attend in person, as he hasn’t come to my, area but I’ve watched some of his speeches on YouTube. I don’t get outraged so easily, so it wasn’t difficult for me, but for those who find it difficult, you could consider it a lesson in challenging yourselves – hearing out the opposition, and trying to understand the other side. And that way, if you so choose, you would be able to respond in a meaningful way, using reason and logic to rebut the arguments that you oppose. You’d also be able to see for yourself and gain a better understanding of why protesting is so counterproductive when it comes to someone like Milo.

  • Emma

    Or. Students who do not wish to hear him speak could simply not attend, and allow their fellow students who would like to listen to go ahead and do so.

    • Emma

      BTW, Milo has a book coming out. It is apparently about political correctness and censorship and the right to free speech. By protesting him, and even writing an article about him to suggest protesting him, you’re giving him the attention he craves, and feeding right in to his narrative. He loves being this controversial figure, that is how he’s gained his “fame”. Many of you don’t seem to see that he is purposely trying to create more controversy and agitate you, and you’re letting him. You’re even helping him. Don’t let the joke be on you.

      • justiceplease

        You make a good point, but a protest has to happen so Yiannopoulos can’t claim “silent majority” since no one protested him.
        The Chancellor is the one who screwed up here. Yiannopoulos wouldn’t get the chance to use the protesters if he had simply cancelled the event. It’s the Chancellor who is giving this circus clown a stage to begin with.
        But don’t assume things will go down the way Yiannopoulos wants every time he stirs the hornets nest. Selma worked out real well for the goals of the KKK, didn’t it?

        • Alex S.

          “Selma worked out real well for the goals of the KKK, didn’t it?”

          If you want to make a Selma analogy, the people trying to shut down the event are the ones in the role of the Klan here.

          • justiceplease

            How so? I see a large group of people crossing a bridge (let’s equate that to Sproul Plaza) to protest racism. The speaker is the embodiment of White Privilege, threatening decades of civil rights gains.

          • Alex S.

            What I see is a large group of people crossing a bridge (sure, let’s call it Sproul Plaza) to peacefully attend a talk. And a bunch of goons harassing them, trying to prevent them from attending (or, in the words of the goons, “shut it down”) because they disagree with the event’s ideas and are unwilling or unable to counter them with rational debate.

            I have no doubts that a few of the goons will threaten and assault some of the would-be attendees, as the goons did in Selma; and I hope that the attendees will stick together, watch out for each other, and not go out of their way to provoke or instigate but protect each other from attacks … by any means necessary, to borrow a phrase.

            Don’t give me that “protest racism” or “white privilege” nonsense to try and make the thuggery into something noble. It’s not. Yiannopoulos may be obnoxious, but his critics can’t identify a single racist thing he’s said or done. They are unable to debate his ideas (see the numerous videos on Youtube of him engaging and challenging critics), so they throw labels at him to short-circuit debate.

          • justiceplease

            While we’re talking about racism, you might want to look up the origin of the term “goons”.Look up “thugs” while you’re at it. White Privilege is so endemic that people aren’t even aware they are projecting it.

            People in Selma walked across the bridge:the police stopped them with violence. So again, you might want to read up on your history.

            Demanding that an event that promotes domestic terrorism be shut down is not violence. It’s not even censorship. It’s simply self-defense.

            Also, someone who just keeps blabbing away, saying anything to get his way, is not winning a debate: that’s just being a sociopath. There’s no way to have a debate with him because he isn’t even referencing the same world as his interlocutors. He just says whatever he wants, true or not. Crowds of hundreds of people are showing up to tell Yiannopoulos that he’s wrong. He hasn’t won any debate. He’s just figured out how to get paid for saying outrageous stuff: much like a professional clown. As I said before, the Berkeley campus Republicans are who will lose the most from this, because they’ve now affiliated themselves with a clown.

          • roccolore

          • justiceplease

          • Scap

            Not sure how this is self-defense on acting like morons because a guy is speaking who some students disagree with. This is a school who wants to segregate black students again, hates Israel, and no longer believes in free speech.

          • justiceplease

            Keep trying. Yiannopoulos doesn’t have quite enough materials for his book yet, and he needs his stooge followers to come up with more stories about the horroble Left tnwarting their Will to Power.

          • roccolore

          • Jeremy Stanhope

            The speaker is a member of an oppressed minority and an immigrant. Aren’t those worth double bonus points in the world of civil rights?

          • justiceplease

            Not if he’s spewing alt-right memes and supporting fascist dictatorship.

          • Jeremy Stanhope

            If you’d like to see fascism, check that mirror in the morning.

            My guess is you favored the dictatorship that just left office.

        • roccolore

        • Jeremy Stanhope

          So you are in favor of suppressing free speech is what I am hearing. You think the school administration should decide who campus groups can invite as speakers. It is fine when you are in agreement with what the school decides, but suddenly when it is your speaker the school is banning you want others to support your right to free speech. If you are not willing to defend others right to free speech don’t be surprised when yours is gone as well.

          • justiceplease

            You need to check on your hearing.

            Yes, I do think schools have the right to invite whoever they want. Otherwise, I could just whine about “free speech” and insist all American universities sponsor my speaking tour. Woot – I want to talk about emojis as art~

          • Jeremy Stanhope

            My hearing is 100%. But it seems you have a lack of understanding here. The speaker was invited by a campus group. The speaker didn’t insist the university host him. A public university has no right to tell campus groups who they can and cannot invite as speakers. Especially not at Berkeley where students fought to allow ANYONE on campus for the purpose of political speech, not just those favored by the administration.

  • Hayden Drury

    UC Berkeley students and staff are playing right into Milo’s hands by trying to suppress free speech. He benefits from this attempted ban, his followers are more galvanized and he is elevated to hero status because of this stupidity. If you want examples of hate speech, reference the Women’s March speeches from last week. Hillary lost, Trump is POTUS, so next time run a candidate that’s not corrupt and maybe you’ll have a victory. Until then, you will continue to lose.

  • Khalisnky

    Goldstein! GOLDSTEIN!!!

  • William Television

    If you strip away much of the sensationalism and taunting / bully-like antics of Milo (which contributes to his bank account), what’s left are rational arguments that (if one pays attention) reveal themselves to be liberating and promote true left-leaning-liberal ideals. I say this: The Alt-Right’s golden boy has more in sync (ideologically) with liberal values than mainstream right wing republicans.

    I am a liberal and finally opened up my ears to this “noise” from Milo, and it turns out… we need to listen.

  • Matthew D Cleaveland Jr.

    Heh. The special little snowflakes can’t handle an opposing view point, nor can they defend their own. And people wonder why Trump won.

  • jim hoch

    Since the hosts had to pay for security it’s fair that the protestors pick up part of the cost if they want to play as well. $10 seems reasonable to take part in this bit of political theater while a observing ticket should be maybe a fiver.

  • You do realize by protesting and trying to shut him down, you’re only proving his point that the illiberal left can’t handle opposing views? If you wan’t to really bring him down, you have to debate him. But since people like you can’t handle Milo, he keeps on winning.

    • Emma

      Sadly, they don’t realize it.

  • Alex

    “The Berkeley Against Trump coalition calls on all solidarity-minded members of the campus to fight for this true legacy of FSM.”

    LOL as if you are the one to dictate to us what the “true legacy of the FSM” is. Guess what: the FSM would have protested against cucks like you if they were still on campus.

    You and your coalition are the true enemies of free speech.

  • Phil J Malloy

    the first problem is this article is full of pathetic lies

    milo is not a racist

    he is not a homophobe

    he is not a bigot (but YOU are)

    if you do not like what a speaker has to say, you dont have to go

    but stop trying to shut down speech you disagree with its getting tiring and if you want to attack us, we will attack back, we will not be pushed around by bigots like you who keep trying to shut down free speech simply because you disagree with the message being spread

    • Spikier Than Thou

      Why do you bother lying about the content of the article you JUST READ? The article didn’t call milo a homophobe, and all anyone has to do to confirm it is scroll up to the top. Are you being paid per copypaste or something?

      • roccolore

        • Psychedelic Chicken

          You are college educated I presume. Skip your formal logic classes?

        • Spikier Than Thou

          Nice job of ignoring the argument. You win negative four points.

          Despite alt-right myths, being a member of a ‘protected class’ doesn’t mean you will be taken seriously when you tell everyone the Earth is flat.

          You know as well as I do that the article never called Milo homophobic.

          • lspanker

            You ignore the argument. There’s no excuse to engage in violence just because your snowflake ears are offended by someone ridiculing you.

      • Jeremy Stanhope

        So “vile bigotry”, “vile racism and misogyny” and “hateful bile” weren’t enough? These seem like pretty harsh words against an immigrant. I thought we were supposed to be embracing immigrants these days?

        • Spikier Than Thou

          Refugees get slack because they’re caught between Assad and the alt-right, so we allow them to be jerks as long as they’re LESS evil than the alt-right. Last I looked, the UK was not currently in a civil war between a totalitarian who uses chemical weapons and an alt-right government. Therefore, Milo cannot play the Refugee Card without risking being countered by a Public Mockery card.

          • Tsathogua

            “…a totalitarian who uses chemical weapons…”

            Now where have I heard that before? Did he, perchance, use those weapons ‘against his own people’ like the evil Sadaam?

          • Jeremy Stanhope

            Maybe you don’t understand the difference between “refugee” and “immigrant”? Or irony.

  • roccolore

    • needstimulus

  • EliHobbes

    Don’t know who Milo is? Here is a taste: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kWgJoAjK-nc

  • muralidhar nidamarthy

    I’m sorry on behalf of all indians, that the scumbag who wrote this article is of Indian origin. Most Indians support free speech, with no ifs n buts. Don’t judge us through the prism of sjw scum like this author and the full mental “humungus” fame, zarna joshi.

  • lspanker

    Right-wingers have derided oppressed students standing up against bigotry as “special snowflakes.”

    You crybaby lefties are far more bigoted than any “right-winger”, who unlike you aren’t trying to take the free speech rights of others. And, FWIW the appellation of “snowflake” is quite apropo, given that your type has a total meltdown any time you can’t control what others say and do…

    • Psychedelic Chicken

      Oh yes thou Trumpist! Right wingers are just famous for welcoming diversity!

      When they aren’t dawning their pointy hats, they are keeping their baby makers in line!

      • lspanker

        Nothing like making up crap when you have nothing of substance to offer to the discussion. BTW, did you have a nice riot last night? I don’t think the people smashing windows and screaming about Zionists were Trump supporters…

  • dedgod

    The most important part of free speech, is the acceptance of hate speech, and speech that you don’t agree with. So it’s really hilarious, that you decry Donald Trump, and yet follow precisely his (supposed) tactics to drown out any opposition.

    Self awareness is a beautiful thing.

    • roccolore

  • BigFatButtFacedBabyEatinObrian

    so what about the students who want to hear him speak. I do not agree with anything he says but I want to hear him speak…..jesus you combat dangerous ideas with better ideas and by demolishing them in debate. it works,….this method is tried and true in america. what doesnt work is censoring campuses and policing which ideas get to be expressed. there is a reason we let neo nazis have speech rights and parades and all that crap….because free expression is a VALUE and a PRINCIPLE that you cannot violate unless youre ok with your actions being turned right back around on you and people shutting down speakers with good ideas like Coates or even the former president. And no it doesnt just mean that we are free from government oppression of speech that is an infantile understanding of a value, we have to enshrine and protect free expression in our cultural institutions and in our cultural interactions.

    • Soo Sheezy

      lol people are just protesting calm down

      • FreedomFirst

        Right!? The fascist left wing antifa violence, attacks on free speech, and monkey brained intimidation that have occurred at almost every MILO appearance is just ‘protesting’. That said, I do hope the Berkley SJW boys and girls put on an awesome show because every time the left ‘protests’ MILO laughs all the way to the bank.

      • Paul Cavanaugh

        Did you miss the part of the article praising UC Davis for shutting down a Milo event? Since when did liberals decide free speech shouldn’t be tolerated?

        • Soo Sheezy

          Why do you guys keep defending it as free speech? It’s not like the government is preventing him from speaking. If UCD doesn’t want him to speak at their campus, they are well within their rights to bar him from speaking. That’s not the Federal government censoring him, it’s a single academic institution deciding not to give him the space to speak. It is not persecution or legal action taken against him, it’s them closing their doors against his rhetoric.

          Similarly, if people don’t like what he has to say, they are well within their rights to protest or otherwise show disapproval or disagreement with his message. That’s not limiting free speech, that’s just disagreeing. Or, in this case, lighting things on fire and causing property damage. Not an ideal way of expressing dissent, obviously, but not the same thing as limiting free speech.

          • sven holmes

            >assaulting people with hats for having the wrong political opinion isn’t limiting free speech

            wow

          • lspanker

            Same thoughts here. The fact that these brainwashed little twits were able to make it on a college campus is a compelling argument for re-evaluating admissions standards .

          • Jeremy Stanhope

            You really do not understand free speech jurisprudence. A government run school banning a speaker is a gross violation of the 1st Amendment. It is nice to see the left discovering federalism though…..

            If protestors prevent someone from speaking, that is also a violation of free speech rights and the road to fascism.

          • Damiana

            They didn’t ban him.

          • Jeremy Stanhope

            A difference without a distinction. His speech was cancelled because the university failed to act. A cynical person might think they allowed the situation to go where it went so they could “ban” the speech while appearing not to.

          • Betty Tucker

            And what would you say if they burnt your house and car up , you idiot?

          • Betty Tucker

            Oh yes, and assaulted you. I bet you would change your tune then. Go ahead. Support the terrorist

          • Ray Man

            “Or, in this case, lighting things on fire and causing property damage. Not an ideal way of expressing dissent, obviously, but not the same thing as limiting free speech.”

            Actually, Soo Sheezy. What transpired last night in Berkeley was not a protest. It was a riot with a little dash of terrorism mixed in.

      • sven holmes

        lmao yeah, multiple people in the hospital and burnt down trees broken windows…

        just protesting……you are a disgrace

        • Feet2Fire

          People injured, property damaged. Multiple banks and business trashed. And these are supposed to be college students?

      • Jaimee Mullins

        How’s that “people are just protesting , calm down” working out?

        • Soo Sheezy

          Just fine. Milo got away unhurt, unscathed, and uncontested by the government. A couple of things got damaged and some people were hurt, but no one died and everyone’s rights are where they belong, so yeah, I mean, I imagine things could’ve been worse.

          • sven holmes

            You must be trolling if you think 2 hours of anarchy destroying businesses, windows, assaulting men and women, and the UC campus is ‘no big deal’. I mean how dense can you be?

          • sven holmes

            https://youtu.be/9BZvhYkB4xo?t=28

            “it could have been worse”

          • sven holmes

            https://mobile.twitter.com/janeygak/status/826998516144697344

            “everyone’s rights are where they belong”

          • sven holmes
          • Feet2Fire
          • Soo Sheezy

            Probably a bit more callous than dense, and a little more preoccupied with other things happening in the news. Y’all acting like these were the LA race riots. Yes, there was damage. Yes, people were hurt and yes, it’s unfortunate, but it’s nowhere near the end of the world and it certainly isn’t going to be the end of Cal.

          • sven holmes
          • sven holmes

            You’re right it isn’t the end of the world. It’s the end of the left. In their inability to address any arguments and resorting to mass tantrums and physical violence.

            Gentle reminder…you lost the senate, the house, the supreme court, and the presidency to a reality tv star…with continued tantrums like this you will lose the midterms…you will catapult Milo to the forefront of national news and get him much more publicity.

            Have a good year :^)

          • Soo Sheezy

            Hey man, as long as you recognize this isn’t the worst thing to happen, we’re all gucci. See you on the other side.

          • lspanker

            So answer this question for me, Soo. Did you f*ck or s*ck your way into being admitted into college? You certainly didn’t get there by way of your intellect.

          • Betty Tucker

            Ha, ha,ha,ha,ha,ha,ha. . Right on target!

          • DarkStarCrashes

            Dang spank, no mercy!

          • Jeremy Stanhope

            It is certainly the end of Cal as a bastion of free speech.

          • Betty Tucker

            Are you a paid Soros terrorist,? Maybe a huge earth quake

            will hurry up and hit California and the worthless crackhead state will fall into the ocean with you in it.

          • Betty Tucker

            Yep, a big worthless crackhead Communist whining liberal troll!!

          • Jeremy Stanhope

            “everyone’s rights are where they belong” ??? Really? The speaker didn’t get to speak and the people who invited him didn’t get to hear him; how is that not a violation of their 1st Amendment rights?

          • lspanker

            Who has the right to have their property vandalized because a bunch of thugs can’t handle opposing points of view? You’re the type of brain-dead idiot that any dictatorship would hold up as a model citizen.

      • Betty Tucker

    • Brooke

      Just let California secede put up the wall treat california like the third world country it is rapidly becoming and withdraw all federal funding immediately. Then let them stew in their self made stew of political correctness and poverty

      The days of lawlessness and disorder are over, hate groups such as black lives matter and other terrorist organizations are now going to be dealt with the full extent of the law and the illegal criminals have their days numbered. Honest hard working law abiding people will be fine

      Americans have spoken! We want our jobs and country back! Our healthcare is too expensive. Mine is $600/month now (AND RISING!). My car insurance is still $25 per month (from Insurance Panda), but who knows when our increasingly socialist government will come in and muddle that up? Things are getting more and more expensive as it is. Can we really afford to support the world’s homeless?

      The rule of law is on its way back. Crooked politicians illegals government cronies. IRS fast an furious cash going to Iran etc etc pack up get out now free play time is over. People have spoken!

      • Psychedelic Chicken

        You Trump right wingers are scary, and just crushingly ignorant.

        • lspanker

          The Trump right wingers aren’t the ones who have been out rioting and breaking things because they can’t handle free speech and opposing points of view as mature grownups.

        • Betty Tucker

      • DarkStarCrashes

        Do you realize that this state pays more to the federal government than we receive from it?

        The opposite is true of many deep red southern states.

  • Michael Doucet

    Mukund, you are an idiot. Get out of your echo chamber and experience different points of view, whether you like them or not.

  • Emanuelle

    “There is a time when the operation of
    the machine becomes so odious, makes you so sick at heart, that you
    can’t take part; you can’t even passively take part, and you’ve got to
    put your bodies upon the gears and upon the wheels, upon the levers,
    upon all the apparatus, and you’ve got to make it stop. And you’ve got
    to indicate to the people who run it, to the people who own it, that
    unless you’re free, the machine will be prevented from working at all!”

    Bravo! You win the hysteria and virtue signalling award of the day. Grow up and act like adults.