Milo Yiannopoulos and Free Speech on the Berkeley campus

By | Special to the Daily Cal

In 1971, Merle Miller, a writer, author, former editor of Harper’s and Time magazines, and World War II Veteran, became one of the most prominent Americans to publicly come out of the closet. He did so in one of the most public of ways possible in the pre-Twitter days: by writing about it in The New York Times Magazine. “What it Means to be a Homosexual” is a bold and moving article in which Miller stood up to homophobic commentary recently published by a fellow author, and challenged contemporary notions of being gay. In the article’s later-published book form On Being Different, Miller provided a stark, one-sentence summation that perfectly encompasses the anger that sparked his decision to come out:

“I am sick and tired of reading and hearing such goddamn demeaning, degrading bullshit about me and my friends.”

More than forty years later, the LGBTQ community has undeniably made tremendous progress in securing equal rights and protections under the law, thanks to pioneers like Merle Miller. We’ve gained ever-growing widespread acceptance as increasingly more of us live our lives out and proud, enabling more and more of our family and friends to dispel the lies told over the years about our identities. Despite our progress, the era of Trump has crashed new waves of uncertainty upon us. Transgender rights –as basic as using the restroom- continue to be attacked in many areas across the country, and a Republican-controlled government brings real possibility of passing the First Amendment Defense Act, which would legalize discrimination against LGBTQ individuals on the grounds of religious freedom. The battle for marriage equality is over, but a majority of states still do not have laws on the books protecting LGBTQ individuals from discrimination in private sector employment; The 115th US Congress certainly doesn’t seem keen on considering the proposed Employment Non-Discrimination Act or the further-reaching Equality Act any time soon. The reinvigoration of homophobia and transphobia on the national level and the normalization of the alt-right in the 2016 election serve as stinging reminders that despite our progress, we still have a long ways to go to ensure our equal status as Americans.

For many within our LGBTQ community, the battle for equality is one and the same as that of people of color, Muslims and other members of religious and cultural minorities, immigrants, those with undocumented status, and other marginalized groups. Trans rights are Black rights. Gay rights are Immigrant rights. Women’s rights are Muslim rights. Those whose identities place them within intersecting systems of oppression face battles that are all the more encumbered in the days and years ahead.

Our community and our allies have largely given fierce opposition to the rhetoric of, and actions taken by, Trump’s campaign and his administration. Sure, one in seven LGBT voters went for Trump. For the large majority of us, though, one thing is certain: We are still sick and tired of reading and hearing such goddamn demeaning, degrading bullshit about our friends and us.

The hate speech that Milo Yiannopoulos and the Berkeley College Republicans will bring to campus on Wednesday is undisguised, unabashed, misogynistic, xenophobic, transphobic bullshit. It is demeaning, degrading bullshit that amounts to the self-loathing behavior of a closeted high school bully. The only difference, of course, is that Milo is out too, and I haven’t heard of any high school bully recently signing quarter million dollar book deals to spread his hateful rhetoric. The claim members of BCR make that Milo’s views are needed for us to “fully develop intellectually” is utter nonsense. Any valid conservative principles actually worth debating are lost under his hateful polemics that dehumanize large swaths of our campus community. While members of BCR are free to use their “critical thinking skills” to discern substantive content among Milo’s invective, I’ve used mine and have deduced that a man who can’t treat many of my friends with basic human decency doesn’t deserve any rational consideration whatsoever.

Members of BCR state that Milo is simply using “humor and satire” while sharing his views. I wonder, was it with humor in which Rick Santorum shared his views in 2003 and compared homosexuality to child molestation and bestiality? Is Milo’s “levity” the same that Ronald Reagan used in treating the early days of the AIDS crisis? Here’s a tip: If you want to be treated with respect or have your “outstretched hand of friendship” shaken, don’t personally insult someone or their friends. Hatred, however “humorously” delivered, does not constitute valid intellectual opinion and will not be received kindly.

Milo is a lucky man to be alive in the time and place that he is. Before the last few decades, instead of crowds of conservative far-right wingers who give him adulation, he would have had crowds that crossed the ideological spectrum calling for his imprisonment. That still holds true today in over 70 countries throughout the world, and he’d likely be put to death in a few of them. In the 1980’s he and his friends might have been victims of the AIDS epidemic, instead of having readily available PreP today, which, if he uses it, gives him a near zero percent chance of contracting HIV. Milo is a shameful man with little recognition of the past and present world in which he lives. His verbal abuse and denigration of marginalized communities while flaunting his homosexuality sickens me. His hypocrisy cannot be overstated.

This, of course, is regardless of whether or not Milo actually believes a single word that he’s saying. There is a large part of me that believes he is also trolling his audiences, does not actually hold the positions he states, nor cares to have a certain opinion on any of the matters on which he speaks; he’s simply filling the niche of the gay alt-right conservative to fill his Trump-like need for attention and taking home Louis Vuitton handbags full of cash while doing so.

With all of that said, and despite his vile nature, I believe his event should go on as planned. Many in the LGBTQ community and others have been pressuring campus administration for the cancellation of the event. I have promoted these efforts among friends and colleagues so that others with similar positions can join them, but ultimately it is a position with which I disagree. I have had many conversations about Milo’s event over the last month with friends and colleagues that span the spectrum of our diverse community; Many share my opinion that attempts before and day-of to cancel his event feeds his narrative and only serves to further promote his firebrand status.

I recognize the privilege I hold as a cis-gendered, Christian, American, white, gay man living in our bright blue dot in 2017 that affords me this position. My background and relative privilege undoubtedly shapes my view on his event, just as the respective lack of privilege does so for others. More importantly, though, I must recognize that the beauty of the First Amendment is also its imperfection. The same rights that Milo and BCR are choosing to reprehensibly exercise this week are the same ones that the Gay Liberation Front exercised to carry momentum of the gay rights movement in the aftermath of the Stonewall riots of 1969; they are the same ones that Merle Miller exercised in calling out the demeaning bullshit and lies that were being rabidly spread about him and his friends; and they are the same ones that enabled Harvey Milk to organize a community of marginalized Castro Street residents to win a seat on the San Francisco Board of Directors in 1977. All of these First Amendment-protected actions have paved the way for how I can live my life today. I would be a hypocrite for calling for its limitation.

On the issue of hate speech, the First Amendment has been challenged in cases that very closely mimic Milo and his “Dangerous Faggot” tour. Notably, Terminiello v. City of Chicago (1949) involved Milo’s mid-20th century parallel, a Catholic priest spewing hatred of various racial groups to a crowd of Christian veterans. In this case, and others before and after, our fundamental and uniquely American value of freedom of speech has been upheld. I believe any undermining of these protections will limit still-marginalized communities and their allies in resisting the systems of oppression that perpetuate. Yes, our nation’s progress has been unacceptably slow for many, but our numbers are growing in resisting them. We will resist them again in full force on Wednesday.

During Milo’s event on Wednesday night, I hope the protests outside of the Student Union stay peaceful. I hope there are no incidents of gun violence like what occurred at the protests for Milo’s University of Washington event. I hope the protests are loud, obnoxious, and audible from Pauley Ballroom, and our presence is known. Here’s what I also hope: I hope an epic dance party that celebrates our individuality and values of diversity breaks out in front of Sproul Hall and Memorial Library (just think, if Gaga weren’t doing the Super Bowl, she might’ve been available!). I hope the White Horse, the nation’s second oldest queer bar, not far from campus down Telegraph, has the biggest Wednesday night crowd it’s had in decades for its scheduled drag king show. I hope that members of BCR and Milo think, if only for a moment, of the human impact of how they choose to exercise their freedom of speech. And I hope they know that they may have won the most recent battle, but they are losing this war.

After Wednesday night, I hope members of BCR who disagreed with the decision to invite Yiannopoulos publicly disclose their opposition in an Op/Ed, and out themselves as supporters of Berkeley’s values of equity and inclusion, saving some face for BCR as a whole while doing so. I also hope our ASUC Senators, who meet this semester to set next year’s RSO funding allocations, consider diverting the Berkeley College Republicans’ requested money for next year –and every year after, until the last complicit current member this year graduates– to help offset the additional costs of Wednesday’s event that “will be borne entirely by the campus”, as Chancellor Dirks stated last week; “Contribution to the Cal community” is a stated guideline for ASUC funding allotments, and BCR’s decision to hold this event will undoubtedly be a negative financial contribution. Should BCR still be awarded mandatory student fees to use next year, I hope there is a concerted effort among Berkeley students to exercise their rights held within the ASUC Constitution to file student objections to their money being used to sponsor BCR as a consequence for their decision to hold this event.

In every way we can, on Wednesday and beyond, I hope that we can make our voices heard that Berkeley is, and everywhere should be, a place where hatred and bigotry is outnumbered and outmatched. Freedom of speech is as moral or immoral as those who use it; Through the lens of history and the passing of time, the moral will always win. For Milo and BCR, it’s not looking good.

Andrew Bremer is the executive director of Queer Grads at Berkeley and serves on the Chancellor’s Advisory Committee on LGBTQ Communities.

  • Barzini

    Milo is a gay Jewish man…..just what is it that he has to say that is so wrong?

  • Man with Axe

    You wrote: “[Milo]… would have had crowds that crossed the ideological spectrum calling for his imprisonment. That still holds true today in over 70 countries throughout the world, and he’d likely be put to death in a few of them.” These would be Muslim countries, right?

    You wrote: “I recognize the privilege I hold as a cis-gendered, Christian, American, white, gay man living in our bright blue dot in 2017 that affords me this position.” Since you have all that privilege, why should anyone listen to what you have to say about anything? What do you know about being marginalized? Hey, I’m just kidding. “Privilege” is the stupidest concept since “cultural appropriation.”

    You wrote: “I also hope our ASUC Senators, who meet this semester to set next year’s RSO funding allocations, consider diverting the Berkeley College Republicans’ requested money for next year –and every year after, until the last complicit current member this year graduates– to help offset the additional costs of Wednesday’s event that “will be borne entirely by the campus.” This is a call for a heckler’s veto. Because a bunch of anarchist protesters are going to cause the campus to provide expensive security, you want the Republicans to lose their funding. Make sure that you make the same call to defund leftwing and gay groups that also cause the university to spend money. I wouldn’t want anyone to accuse you of hypocrisy.

  • bill f

    I had never heard of Milo prior to about two weeks ago, and I’m generally conservative on fiscal matters and more libertarian on the social issues.

    All I know about Milo, because his liberal critics continue to create so much noise about him, is how hateful, racist, whatever he is. Due to the liberal outcry everywhere he goes, however, I have no real idea about what he actually has to say or stands for, other than I’ve heard him comment about himself how politically incorrect he is. I’ve heard him challenge a few people to defend accusations against him being racist or whatever, to which I’ve not heard any intelligible actual argument.

    If the guy is really that bad, then his speech will be his own undoing. All this ‘protest’ nonsense — destroying property, burning cars, physically assaulting people — only further drives reasonable people who are watching from a distance away from any possibility of bothering to take those ‘protesters’ seriously.

    That said, this is placing a white hot spotlight on the falsehood of our educational campuses as being places where ideas can be openly exchanged and debated. The liberal crowds of violent brick throwers only seek to silence anyone they think disagrees with them.

  • jerrisanchez

    So this Op Ed by this unhinged Democrat could be responsible for the riot… call to arms.
    The Democratic Party now consists of the unhinged Democratic Hollywood Party, riotous Democratic Party members who burn property, Democrats who burn the American flag, Democrats who block roads, Democrats who terrorize our airports pissing off thousands of people, Democrats who are with the false Black narrative of “hands up don’t shoot” to the point our cops are being assassinated, Democrats have children attending vile protests using profanity and vile images in front of them, Democrats obsessed with genitalia issues and skin tones… and now university riots, violating the civil liberty of free speech, vandalizing the Martin Luther Building, destroying school property, arson and burning a tree (I can hear the green freaks screaming).

    Now Free Speech…a civil liberty…is spit on by UC Berkeley and this author…they blame Milo… Farahkan and Kahdafi were treated like rock stars…when they spoke at universities…. and they have no appreciation of womens right or homosexuals rights.

  • Robert Jones

    The worst “hate speech” is the truth. . . . It hurts so much worse than mere words do.

    An example?

    Islam/Islamic majority nations contributed approximately NOTHING to civilization in the last 500 years.

    (And we know the problem is Islam – unless you claim some sort of racial, mental inferiority exists.)

  • Dean Edge

    Here is the problem. The world seen through the distorting lens of intersectionality. Just focus on the hate speech directed at Milo in this dismally badly written and incoherent article – from calling him a “hateful bully” to accusing him of “flaunting” his “homosexuality” . Stuffed with fake pieties about non violence it is a vicious shameful rant directed at a jackass who has made a career out of mocking fools.

  • selfmadedude

    This shows people are ready for u hate mongering fools.. Bring it fools, these people are willing to die. . Are you willing to die for your hate?

    • BillnOpusForPresident

      Wow – another keyboard tough guy

    • bill f

      “these people are willing to die” over someone having a speech/forum? I really doubt it. Sure they are menacing enough on the west coast in a group where thoughtless herd mentality rules for a bit, absence any presence of opposing force. All I see in the videos are groups of directionless, mindless thugs smashing/burning things and attacking people.

  • lspanker

    We are still sick and tired of reading and hearing such goddamn demeaning, degrading bullshit about our friends and us.

    You ain’t heard nothing until you identify yourself as a conservative in Berkeley. Difference is, most conservatives are mature adults, and don’t engage in riots when somebody says something about them they don’t like.

    • 1kenthomas

      This weird ‘reverse discrimination’ “we’re being oppressed because we’re conservative” whine, is getting quite old, and is as annoying as it is grating as it is fundamentally false– a bold, outright lie.

      Neither the speaker last night, nor conservatives in Berkeley in general, face substantive obstacles to having a platform for their views (“viewpoint discrimination” in the context of free speech). Quite the opposite. They represent a dominant, and as you say, often “silent” majority– quite obviously, one seeking to ridicule, suppress and oppress the viewpoints and lives of others.

      Equating people rejecting your ideas because they are poor, because they are inarticulate or base (ahem Mr. Spanker), or because they just simplistic and wrong (you know, there is a right and wrong, and all ideas are not equal), to discrimination, is ridiculous, false, and an exercise in bad faith– but of course, ‘conservatives’ as you call them, and the right wing, largely seem to have no interest in good faith discussion and reasoned, logical exploration of issues.

      The right does not cry discrimination because it has being oppressed or discriminated against, of course. It does so because it knows such whining, mimicry and mockery of the left and the actually oppressed, will provoke a result.

      Last night, it provoked a result. A whining child did not get what it wanted. Because the whining child could not exercise self-restraint, external restraint was applied.

      Sounds like the Passover lesson to me. If only the government of Israel, had the chutzpah to apply it to the settlers in the West Bank, and the extremists among the Haredi in general.

      • Brownstudent

        You don’t consider violent intimidation to be a “substantive obstacle” to having your voice heard?

      • bill f

        if I understand you correctly, the violent acts of vandalizing the campus and surrounding area, of physically assaulting people simply for attending an event to listen to a speaker that the liberals disagree with — this to you is acceptable? Are you seriously trying to say that the attendees of this event were in the majority here?

        “Neither the speaker last night, nor conservatives in Berkeley in general, face substantive obstacles to having a platform for their views” — accept maybe for the brick throwing, fire bombing terrorists hiding their faces behind masks.

      • Richard Holmes

        1kenthoma, You are basically saying, “Believe me and not your lying eyes.” You can’t deny what happened last night and what has been happening all over the country for years. The far-left has become every bit as despicable as the hate groups from the 1950s and 1960s. The far-left have become the most bigoted, intolerant group in the country. Their hypocrisy is mind-boggling. Last night is a perfect example of their hypocrisy and intolerance. In addition, most of the things they say about Milo Yiannopoulos are complete BS. Milo isn’t even a Republican. He is a gay Libertarian. He is liberal on many issues. He does call out Islam over their treatment of gays and women. According to the left, if Milo calls out Islam for their intolerance, Milo is being a fascist. Yet all the left ever does is call out people for intolerance. How does it make any sense for the left to accuse Christians of being intolerant, but then to flip out when someone like Milo accuses Muslims of being intolerant? In the twisted minds of the far-left, it is ok for them to accuse Christians of intolerance, but if any person accuses Muslims of being intolerant, then that person is engaging in hate speech. How does that make any sense?

      • Ricardo

        Tell that to the lady with the MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN who had her head bashed in by one of your peace loving, equality supporting leftist thug last night!

  • GDH

    The best telling of the problem with Democrats/Liberals (and I’m one) was perfectly stated by Bill Maher – one of our great defenders and spokespeople – and as only he can do. We became far more concerned about hurting peoples feelings than dealing with the real issues. I didn’t think Berkeley too was filled with such snowflakes. The student hatred and violence is misplaced.
    Here’s the Bill Maher clip on Youtube, and I recommend everyone give it some serious consideration.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JaC1-U8LIY0

    • 1kenthomas

      “Bill Maher, one of our great defenders and spokespeople…”

      Ha. Ha. Hahhahaah. Hahhahaaaaaahahahaaaahhaaaaahahaaaa!

      • lspanker

        I’m not a Bill Maher fan, but once in a while he makes a reasoned and credible observation, which is more than you have ever done here..

  • ESPM360

    Violence wins in Berkeley. People lose.

    • tomterif

      In my view ESPM350, there are definitely people who ultimately very much win here.

      Such people definitely include extremely bright, always positively purposeful, possessing a wonderfully humorous and facile speaking style Milo, and everyone connected to him and supporting the multifaceted entirely positive work he’s been so diligently, and quite entertainingly * doing, in public speaking in both America and Europe, and online

      Whatever annoyingly frustrating nonsense Milo and the great people around him had to put up with tonight, at the hands of absolutely infantile, totally ANTI- FREE SPEECH simply ALWAYS losing leftist idiots, the fact remains that ludicrously mislabeled as “alt-right” [Oh PLEASE !] Milo Yiannopoulos of course consistently shines for, among other reasons, never being in the slightest way “bigoted” at all… unless one would so want to try to play with the English language by way of suggesting Milo is “bigoted” against rank stupidity !… which I suppose he is if one might want to put it that way. : )

      * whether the good, very positive educational work the man does may [or may not : )] have the unquestioned entertainment value, of the way he says what he says, being somewhat peripheral to what he actually accomplishes through his speaking, debating, and writing, or if instead his entertainment abilities may in fact be much more central to his being able to accomplish what he accomplishes through his speaking, debating, and writing. : )

      • 1kenthomas

        The “entirely positive” work whateverhisnameis has been doing?

        Give me a break. I’ll need it to barf.

        • lspanker

          Funny how you inject your snarky comments but run like a coward if anyone tries to engage you in discussion.

        • jerrisanchez

          If you have to ask you are complaing about someone you’ve never heard.

          • 1kenthomas

            Is your sarcasm detector broken today, Mr. Sanchez?

  • Brooke

    “Milo’s speech is hateful and dangerous,” they say as they scream profanity, set fires, and attack police.﻿

    Real Americans have spoken. We want our country back. Our jobs were being sent to Mexico and China. Our taxes were being spent on illegals, refugees, and welfare leaches.

    My healthcare is too expensive ($800/month for my family). Time to step away from socialism and let the capitalism work. My car insurance is just $25 per month (Insurance Panda) and my internet is just $30/month from RNC. Let the free market handle health insurance!

    God bless Trump and America.

    • 1kenthomas

      Waaaah!!! Waaaah!!! I’m a white ‘merican and I want free health care!!!! Waaaaaaahhh!!!

      • bill f

        This, now, is such an intelligent rebuttal, which will certainly force me to reconsider my positions of thought.

        No, ‘free’ healthcare is not what most people want. Reasonable value, however, is another story. I wonder, are you earning and paying your own way yet?

  • tomterif

    Absolutely OVER THE TOP irony is certainly alive and well on the United States west coast !

    On the campus of the University of California at Berkeley, that is spoken of as having many years ago birthed something called a supposed “Free Speech Movement”, if absolutely EVERYTHING about the overall “left wing community” making up, at least as I understand it, the vast majority of the entire University of California at Berkeley community, where if this left wing majority at Cal Berkeley including left wing students, left wing faculty, and left wing administration, doesn’t represent the absolute literal ANTITHESIS of anything and everything having to do with the entire concept of entirely laudable and desirable “FREE SPEECH”, then I certainly have no idea what else does !

    • 1kenthomas

      The FSM was about giving students, professors and instructors the right to talk about whatever they wanted, and the Vietnam in particular, in the fact of a dominant, conservative, right-wing administration that forbade those discussions and set what could or couldn’t be talked about on campus– in particular, which banned discussion of, or even the use of the word “Vietnam” on campus in the 60s.

      Rejecting a right-wing extremist speaker hoisted by the out-of-touch administration (hello Chancellor Dirks?), a speaker whose ability to stir discussion and have “free speech” is in no way diminished by the action– is not at all against the traditions and intents of the free speech movement.

      It is rather, entirely appropriate and in line with that movements challenges to institutional, right-wing power and its tendency to silence dissent and difference.

      Bravo and Kudos to my fellow Bears tonight. Good work, well done.

      • lspanker

        So you believe it’s OK to vandalize people’s businesses, start fires and fight with the cops any time somebody says something you don’t like? That’s the mentality of a Detroit or a Zimbabwe or a Gaza Strip, not a community of presumably educated people.

      • Nunya Beeswax

        So in other words, bullying is OK as long as you’re “right.”

        • 1kenthomas

          There was a clear bully last night, indeed, and the citizens of Berkeley acted responsibly to remove him from the stage.
          What is amazing to me, is that the Chancellor’s office didn’t have the foresight to prevent the necessity.
          And no– there is a right and a wrong. All ideas are not equal.

          • Nunya Beeswax

            Most people would agree with you that there is a right and a wrong, but I think you’d be surprised at how much diversity of opinion there is about which is which. For every liberal who thinks “hate speech” is going to dissolve the fabric of society, there is a conservative who feels the same way about same-sex marriage, or genderless restrooms.

            And you know what really kills me? Neither you nor your reactionary counterpart will ever realize how much alike you really are.

          • Richard Holmes

            1kenthomas, You say that all ideas are not equal. I agree with you. You say there is a right and wrong. I agree with you there also. But with regard to the current subject matter, my opinion of right and wrong is exactly the opposite of yours. The bullies last night were the cowards engaging in the violence and vandalism. The skinny, gay guy who you want to silence is not the bully. It’s laughable for you to suggest such a thing. What is hilarious is that Milo is a much more tolerant person than you. By the way, do you know what the definition of bigot is? Here is the definition: “Someone that has or reveals an obstinate belief in the superiority of one’s own opinions and a prejudiced intolerance of the opinions of others.” Does that sound like anyone you know?

  • richardfg7

    Yep , once again the “liberal” left has exercised their right to riot . Destroying personal and public property , threatening the lives of those they disagree with basically censorship by violence as they claim the moral high ground Berkley burns . And they wonder why Trump won .

    • lspanker

      The left has clearly alienated or driven off anyone with a semblance of reason or principle. It’s now the province of mindless thugs.

    • selfmadedude

      No you got it wrong… People are showing that they will literally die for freedom to live peacefully and not decided by the color of their skin or gender. . How can people spewing hate expect the people they are spewing hate to not Fight back? . These people are fighting back and I respect them for that. . Are you neo Nazis and trump supporters ready to fight for your racism beliefs? . Because society is ready for you. . As you can see here.

      • bill f

        ” These people are fighting back”….. Fighting back against what, words that hadn’t been spoken yet? This is the same crowd that has been drilling into the nation that we must be ‘accepting’ of everyone?

      • Richard Holmes

        selfmadedude, Everything you said is laughable. First of all, I doubt there was a single protester that was willing to die for his cause. Most of those people are total cowards, as are most people who are part of a lynch mob. Your contention that Milo spews hate and discriminates against people for their race and/or religion is a total lie. You think Milo is in any way racist? I would like you to show me one shred of evidence. I guarantee he is much more tolerant than you. The guy is gay and he admits that he has dated black men. Does that sound like a racist or sexist to you? You are so ignorant. Why don’t you do some research instead of listening to the lies of the left. Milo has been an outspoken critic of the way Islam treats women and gays. So you think that makes him a hater? Do you approve of the way Islam treats women and gay people?

        I assume you don’t like it when people stereotype certain groups. If I say that all Muslims are a certain way, I’m sure you would have a problem with that. Or if I said that all Latinos are a certain way, I’m sure you would think that was wrong. Yet you basically accuse all Trump supporters of being racists or neo Nazis. Do you have any idea how hypocritical you are being? Trump had 58 million people vote for him. Practically half of them were women. He got over 20% of the Latino vote. He got over 1 million black votes. He got around 1 million votes from gay people. The people who voted for him were not a homogeneous group. It was a heterogeneous group of people, from all walks of life. Yet you want to stereotype them all and claim that they’re all racists. You are doing the exact same thing that you claim to be against. You are saying that we should not judge a person based on a single factor such as race, gender, or religion. Yet you want to judge 58 million people based on who they voted for and accuse them all of being racists. Do you not see your hypocrisy?

      • Barzini

        What hate? What is it that Milo ( a gay Jewish man) says that is so hateful?

        Do you have something against gay Jews? Are you a homophobic anti-semite?

  • ShadrachSmith

    The Soros Losers in black masks are setting fires? I see pictures of fires in Berkeley protesting Milo? Shame.

    • paintergurl

      just stop with the stupid claim that every protest is Soros funded. it really is idiotic.

      • ShadrachSmith

        black masks and fires are good otherwise?

      • lspanker

        How about if you and your ilk stop with the stupid claim that these were brave peaceful protesters standing up to fascism?

        • bigbutchboy

          Indeed. In fact these rioting thugs are behaving exactly like fascists.

        • Nunya Beeswax

          The majority of the protesters were peaceful; there was a violent minority in attendance wearing black clothing with black scarves wound around their heads (the so-called “black bloc”). Any time there’s a photogenic protest, they show up to break things and bust heads–apparently in order to provoke violence in reaction and bring THE REVOLUTION that much closer. Twats.

  • Arafat

    “The hate speech that Milo Yiannopoulos and the Berkeley College Republicans will bring to campus on Wednesday is undisguised, unabashed, misogynistic, xenophobic, transphobic bullshit.”

    If you say so. Xenophobic? I assume you mean his positions on Islam.

    For someone who claims to be such an expert on all things having to do with all things I find this amusing. I encourage you to visit all the 56 OIC countries and to dress and act like a flamer. Reality may change your reality.

    • richardfg7

      Ya , his position on people that want to kill him is just so wrong .

      • tomterif

        +richardfg7

        SO very wrong !, Richard.

        So much so that one would in no way be incorrect to describe it as a significantly “fatal” mistake on the part of this person… for whatever that’s worth.

    • tomterif

      You want him to visit ALL of the 56 OIC countries in this exploratory educational project you’re suggesting the gentleman set out upon ?!

      Without even considering the expense and time required for his managing such an exhaustive and exhaustingING project, on a much more primary level exactly what do you think are the chances he could even be able to literally physically survive the type of visit you’ve suggested for him to make to even just the very FIRST of those 56 OIC countries on his list, in order to then be able to make it to the second OIC country on his list, LET ALONE be able to make it through all the remaining 54 OIC countries on the list after that !

  • Arafat

    “If you want to be treated with respect or have your “outstretched hand of friendship” shaken, don’t personally insult someone or their friends.”

    I’m so glad you’re not a hypocrite.

  • Arafat

    “Milo is a shameful man with little recognition of the past and present world in which he lives.”

    Uh huh. You’re so judgmental, so superior, so much smarter than Milo and his admirers. Your understanding of the past and present, albeit self-proclaimed, is beyond questioning.

    LOL

    • tomterif

      +Arafat

      Oh, I think that Milo is an in no way shameful man, who just happens to have simply OUTSTANDING recognition of the present world in which he lives.

      Which is exactly why Milo is can have virtually every assurance that he and “the good guys” [and good girls, and good transgenders, and… whatever : )] are absolutely ON A ROLL in America right now ! : )

      While for this Andrew Bremer character, whose article we’re all commenting on here, definitely “not so much !” : )

      Haha.

      • ESPM360

        You should read another writer for the DC, Neil Lawrence (transgender female want a be a male). She wrote an op ed on January 17th claiming Milo is no longer gay, etc. Very hateful. I just want to know where Neil was after the Orlando massacre. Milo showed up a few days after to unite the community.

  • Arafat

    “Through the lens of history and the passing of time, the moral will always win. For Milo and BCR, it’s not looking good.”

    Interesting you should write that after the recent election. I suppose this means Trump, Bannon, Milo, etc., ate the moral ones. Thanks for clarifying!

    • tomterif

      +Arafat

      And just wait until the election returns have rolled in for the [not at all in the too distant future] 2018 Mid-Term elections in the United States.

      At that point, the guy’s maxim that “Through the lens of history and the passage of time, the moral will always win” will be progressing quite nicely in the way of further manifesting with even that much MORE of an intense clarity ! : )

  • jim hoch

    Copy that. I am tired of being referred to as “cisgendered”. Keep your labels!