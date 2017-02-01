Campus

Milo Yiannopoulos event canceled as violent protests erupt at UC Berkeley

Controversial conservative speaker Milo Yiannopoulos’ campus appearance was canceled Wednesday evening after a group of about 150 violent agitators interrupted an otherwise peaceful protest of more than 1,500 people, resulting in large fires and several broken windows in the Martin Luther King Jr. Student Union building.

By 5:30 p.m., protesters had amassed on Sproul Plaza and were chanting, “No Milo, no Trump, no fascist U.S.A.” The protests later escalated, and some outside the building set off fireworks, threw rocks and bricks and hammered windows. UCPD determined that it was necessary to evacuate Yiannopoulos from the premises to ensure his safety about 6:00 p.m., but protests continued.

Yiannopoulos, an editor for the conservative news site Breitbart, was invited to speak by campus political group Berkeley College Republicans, or BCR. After Yiannopoulos evacuated the campus, he said on Facebook that he and his team were safe.

“Something very disturbing happened on the UC Berkeley campus,” Yiannopoulos said in a live Facebook video. “I’m just sitting in my hotel room, stunned, that hundreds of people were throwing rocks … and had to be subdued … because they’re so threatened.”

About five people were injured during the course of the event with varying degrees of severity, according to BPD spokesperson Officer Byron White. Both BPD and UCPD did not make any arrests.

According to a campus statement, the violence was instigated not by students, but by a group of about 150 “masked agitators who came onto campus and interrupted an otherwise non-violent protest.”

Eddy Brock, a campus alumnus who planned to attend the Yiannopoulos event, said the group of radical protesters allegedly punched him in the face and attacked him with rocks, leaving him with lacerations.

“It isn’t UC Berkeley and it isn’t the students,” Brock said of the violence at the protest. “(But) to me the students are complicit because they stood back and watched.”

“We condemn the violence and the mayhem — the destruction of property,” said UC Berkeley spokesperson Dan Mogulof. “We deeply regret the fact that the actions of the few interfered with the desires of the many to engage in legal and lawful protest, and in doing so, also forced the cancellation of the event that one of our student groups had worked long and hard on.”

Uber driver Casey Benson, who was working near Bancroft Way, said he saw people wearing all black and masks about 6 p.m. The masked individuals blocked the road with barricades from a construction site and then set it on fire while chanting, according to Benson. Campus junior Kenny Lu also saw masked individuals start the fire before fleeing the scene.

About 6:20 p.m., UCPD began deploying rubber bullets. UCPD also announced that all campus buildings were on lockdown and advised students to shelter in place.

“I think the police have obviously got to protect the campus,” said campus senior Hasko Ali. “Pointing guns at us is kind of scary because we don’t know if it’s … bullets or tear gas.”

Some members of the crowd knocked over a flood light and set it on fire. The flood light exploded shortly thereafter and became a “whirlpool fire,” said BCR treasurer David Craig.

By 6:30 p.m., UCPD declared the meeting an unlawful assembly and gave the crowd 10 minutes to disperse. About 6:40 p.m., UCPD issued a stay-away order in the area where Bancroft Way and Telegraph Avenue intersect.

“I’m outraged that Milo has been given a platform at UC Berkeley, and there should be no place for him here,” said Samara Halperin, a visiting assistant art professor at Mills College. “He should be scared that people aren’t going to stand for this.”

Craig, however, said he was disappointed that the event was canceled and was disturbed by how violent the protests became.

“It’s sad that these people consider themselves the intellectual descendants of Mario Savio,” Craig said. “The founder of the Free Speech Movement would be rolling in his grave to know that people in his name are shutting down speech they don’t agree with and attacking people.”

BPD announced about 6:53 p.m. that crowd members along the Telegraph Avenue corridor were engaging in physical fights with one another.

According to campus senior Alex Crawford, some people in the crowd grabbed and threw a man who was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

“They grabbed his hat. … He kind of, like, scurried off,” Crawford said. “They picked (the hat) up. They put it on a stick, and then they burned it.”

About 8:15 p.m., BPD announced that hundreds of people were walking southbound on Telegraph Avenue, approaching Channing Way. Many of the people in the crowd by that point were not campus students.

Some individuals smashed ATMs from the Bank of America on Telegraph Avenue, while others sprayed the words “Kill Trump” on the front of Noah’s Bagels.

BPD announced about 8:40 p.m. that there “may have been (a) hit (and) run collision … where a person may have been struck,” involving a white BMW at the intersection of Durant and Telegraph avenues. BPD said, however, that it has not found the victim.

About 9:24 p.m., a group of 200 to 300 people started moving back toward the UC Berkeley campus, with members of the crowd continuing to vandalize businesses. A few minutes later, there were reports of riot police near California Hall.

BART temporarily canceled stops at the Downtown Berkeley station because of “a civil disturbance.”

By 10:52 p.m., UCPD issued an “all clear” for the shelter in place. UCPD warned the community to be aware of the debris left over from the protests, and it announced that the campus will still be open Thursday morning for business and regularly scheduled classes.

Students expressed concern and disappointment that the protest had escalated to violence. Some began cleaning up after the crowd on Telegraph Avenue as it began to disperse, and campus senior Mako Inouye wiped off vandalism from the Bank of America ATM machines.

After the protests, some students organized a Facebook event called “Clean Up Berkeley” to encourage the campus community to help clean up the neighborhood.

“I’m really overwhelmed and shocked,” said campus sophomore Serene Kuramarohit. “I think that the meaning of this protest is still valid, but I believe that it’s meant to be nonviolent, and this kind of contradicts that.”

Chancellor Nicholas Dirks will be sending a message to the campus Thursday to address the fallout of the Yiannopoulos event, according to Mogulof.

  • Dude I am

    Unbelievable. What part of “free speech” do you guys not understand? The marketplace of ideas?

    and ironically, I never heard of Milo before last year. But all these events where protesters shut down his speech-it makes national news in a way his speech never would. the protesters just spread his message further than he ever could. it’s now on CNN, MSNBC, FOX, CBS, ABC, etc.

  • Danny Lazarus

    Guys, I know reading is hard, but give it a try: “According to a campus statement, the violence was instigated not by students, but by a group of about 150 ‘masked agitators who came onto campus and interrupted an otherwise non-violent protest.'”
    Sweeping statements such as the “left” or the “right” are the real fascists and against free-speech are gross generalizations that don’t contribute anything to the discussion.

    • James

      I have no doubt that agitators were involved.

      But the fact that there was only 1 arrest last night can only mean that the campus police had been issued a very specific set of directions as to how to deal with it. Thus UCB the institution is complicit.

  • HardcastleCraggs

    They used to do this kind of thing in Stalin’s Russia, Mao’s China and Adolph’s Germany. Shame on you America!
    (I’m a Brit and we’re not much better)

  • Wabbit

    Proud of Berkeley. Fascism will not pass.

    • lspanker

      Proud of what?

  • williambb

    Simple solution to this problem. Close down the university, stop paying all employees, close all acommodation & facilities, send all the students home, until this man is given free speech. That should concentrate minds pretty much. No free speech, no university.

    • lspanker

      We need to just defund the entire mess and let these thugs figure out where they will attend college and who will pay for it.

  • A Lion in Zion

    Pepper spraying women for nothing, clubbing people with pipes for nothing? This is base animal behavior. You should be ashamed of yourselves.

  • plukasiak

    I see two separate and distinct issues here—

    #1) a peaceful protest was hijacked by a group of highly organized self-identified “anarchists”. These anarchists are clearly NOT part of the progressive movement, and the extent to which they are organized makes it very likely that they are being funded to act as agents provocateurs.

    #2) The larger question is why the Republican Party, and its college affiliates, continue to insist upon bringing to campuses a known white nationalist/misogynist/Islamophobe. Why are Berkeley’s college Republicans promoting hate in this fashion? This isn’t about “free speech” — this isn’t the KKK insisting on its right to hold marches in predominantly black neighborhoods, and being defended by the ACLU. This is about privileged Republican College students deliberately race-baiting.

    And not to get too aluminum-foil-hat about it, but the right-wing has a long history of efforts to discredit the left through the use of agents-provocateurs. We also know that Milo himself sends supporters into protest crowds in order to incite angry reactions, which are then filmed and used to discredit the left. Finally, we know that Russia is deeply involved in efforts to discredit our democracy — and that Russia has both the means, and the know-how, to create this kind of ‘black mask’ agitators.

    • “Crackalackin”

      The only hate being promoted is from the Democrat party and they own all the terrorism they are creating and funding.

    • A Lion in Zion

      Quote one thing Milo has said that is racist. One thing.

    • Poor Man’s Bruce Willis

      The question for you would be: Are people free to bring speakers to campus with whom the majority do not agree? I have yet to read/hear any calls for violence from Milo’s talks (speech not protected under the constitution), is this the precedent you want to set?

      • plukasiak

        Yes, people are free to bring just about any speaker to campus. But that doesn’t mean everyone else has no right to point out that the people bringing in a racist speaker are promoting hate and intolerance. Free speech goes both ways — you bring in an Islamophobic provocateur, and I’m going to question your motives (and your character).

        As for Milo’s racism and advocacy of violence, calling Black LIves Matter a terrorist organization is pure racism, and is an you are implicitly endorsement of violence against them.

        • Poor Man’s Bruce Willis

          People are free to protest. But to do so in a fashion as to shut down someone’s ability to speak is a violation of Milo’s right to free speech. Still 100% legal to be an @sshole in this country.

          Calling BLM Matter a terrorist organization is something with which I do not agree but it is no way an endorsement of violence against them.

          “I do not think that word means what you think it means.”

        • lspanker

          So you “point out intolerance” by starting fires, breaking windows, and beating people up? Who exactly are the “intolerant” ones again? You have been thoroughly brainwashed by someone, and you’re clearly too stupid to realize it.

    • lspanker

      The larger question is why the Republican Party, and its college affiliates, continue to insist upon bringing to campuses a known white nationalist/misogynist/Islamophobe.

      Have you ever listened to the man, and can you point out to anything specific he has said, and defend your position in peaceful, civilized debate with others? If not, you’re just another ignorant brainwashed fool, willing to commit violence because somebody else told you how to think.

      • plukasiak

        I’ve never listened to him. I have read what he has said/written. And he’s a hate monger, pure and simple. He’s uninterested in rational debate; his goal is the provocation and exploitation of bigotry. Milo, ultimately, is more about self-promotion than he is about any particular issue. He knows how to connect to the lizard brained racist that dominates your cerebral cortex, and he uses that knowledge for self-aggrandizement.

        • lspanker

          I’ve never listened to him. I have read what he has said/written. And he’s a hate monger, pure and simple.

          Examples, please.

          He’s uninterested in rational debate

          And apparently neither are you, but at least Milo’s not beating people up for disagreeing with him, so he’s clearly on a higher moral plane than you are.

          Milo, ultimately, is more about self-promotion than he is about any particular issue.

          And you neanderthal a$$hats made him the numero uno hot guest for all the talking-head network news programs this weekend, where he now has an audience of MILLIONS of people who for the most part never heard of him (or cared) up until last night. Geez, not only are you guys a bunch of violent thugs, but you’re a bunch of clueless retards as well. Looks like at the end of the day, the joke is really on you.

        • You might want to actually watch the full video some of his talks (especially the Q&As) before you judge him. The written word is not the best communication tool, as most people have realized first hand at some point or other.
          You also sound very ignorant and misinformed when you accuse a gay man with black lovers of racism or bigotry.

    • It’s a leftist protest and you are responsible for what happens. I don’t recall seeing any peaceful protesters trying to put a stop to it, nor any organization to prevent the protest from being hijacked in the first place. If you guys stop calling Republicans “racists” because of the actions of a few, then we’ll stop calling you guys anarchists because of the actions of a few.
      “We also know that Milo himself sends supporters into protest crowds in order to incite angry reactions, which are then filmed and used to discredit the left.” Please provide evidence to back up this outrageous charge.
      The only party recently doing anything with agents provocateurs was when Hillary and the DNC hired outside consultants to organize violence at Trump’s rallies. There is video evidence, that led to firings, and got a fair bit of media attention as well. Chicago is the prime example.
      On the bright side, aluminum foil is cheap and you can fashion many different designs out of it. With a lot of hard work and a little luck, maybe you’ll look half as fabulous as Milo.

      • TimCA

        “It’s a leftist protest and you are responsible for what happens. ”

        Another conservative who denounces individual responsibility. The vast majority of protesters are nonviolently exercising their first amendment rights. You don’t get to tar everyone with your broad bush

        • BrianLOConnor

          TsimCA: “You don’t get to tar everyone with your broad bush”

          Caveat: Unless you are wish to abolish civilian ownership of guns. Then, it’s permissible to point to a few who misuse guns to tar everyone who want to own one.

          Right?

  • Ted

    No arrests – typical police coddling. Hoping that Trump sends in troops that will knock some serious sense into these “masked agitators who came onto campus”. Give them an inch and they’ll take a mile.

  • John H. Gleason

    The protesters chanted against fascism, and they did it without a trace of irony. Their historical ignorance is vast.

  • Luminare

    I hope that the University is doing everything they can to aid law enforcement and catch the people that turned a protest into a riot. Failure to do so makes the University complicit is saying that this type of behaviour is acceptable both at Berkeley and in our society at large.

    Whoever was involved in this debacle needs to be expelled and then turned over to law enforcement immediately.

    • A Lion in Zion

      Nice idea, but not going to happen. The university secretly approves of this kind of behavior.

  • YOaC

    The “tolerant” left, exposed for the animals they are.

    • R_Swift

      And exposed for the totalitarians that they are.

  • Theurbanpoacher

    Hello Black Bloc and supports , We are the public and pay for your education, stop those who do violent acts that is your mission.. free speach for all or non..#we are change

  • Edward Devotion

    Another example in the growing list of “repressive tolerance” set forth by Herbert Marcuse.

  • AZTEX00

    George Soros lives, in the form of rioters and those who shut down speech the left finds disagreeable. What a bunch of tools.

  • Muttley

    What a disgrace to those two former bastions of free speech: universities and the USA.

    The Left in the USA and most other western societies can no longer be considered liberal or tolerant in any way. The very definition of fascism is that it will not tolerate contrary ideas, on threat of sanction and violence. That also accurately describes what is going on at Berkeley.

  • Aberrant_Apostrophe

    Freedom of speech: b. UCB 1960s, d. UCB 2017.

  • Frank

    The professors encouraged the non-platforming of people because they disagreed with their thoughts? Wow, are your professors all aged 10?

  • “Crackalackin”

    Look…
    There are no adults in Berkeley.

  • AZTEX00

    Mob rule at Cal-Berkeley. Ironic, huh? So much for liberal tolerance and respect for the rights of others. What a bunch of hypocrites.

  • Don D

    From a group of academic pioneers in 1868 to the Free Speech Movement in 1964, Berkeley is a place where the brightest minds from across the globe come together to explore, ask questions and improve the world.

    Oh really? Unless you have a different opinion! Embarassing, shameful, disprepectful, ugly… Should I continue?

    Maybe the “About” page on the Berkley website should be updated to include the intolerant aspects of the fools that attend this fine institiution. Grow up.

  • james

    Who booked this guy and knowingly set this fiasco up?

    • “Crackalackin”

      Justifying terrorism?
      It doesn’t matter who or why. All the wrong belongs on the shoulders of the terrorists at Berkeley.

    • plukasiak

      The racists of the Berkeley U GOP.

      Its not as if Milo isn’t notorious for his white nationalist/misogynist/Islamophobic views. So why would the GOP be sponsoring his appearance. Aren’t there any non-racist Republicans left that they can listen to?

      • Lee

        So now it is Islamophobic to point out Islam’s barbarism against women and homosexuals? And now it is misogynist to criticize modern feminism? As for racism and white nationalism, one student told him that to his face. It did not go over very well. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTxSAjXpnqo

      • lspanker

        I often wonder if the hard left’s obsession with so-called “Islamophobia” isn’t due to some feeling of kindred spirits with people who have no problem with setting off bombs and gunning down people who won’t convert to their way of thinking…

      • BrianLOConnor

        plukasiak: “. . . Its not as if Milo isn’t notorious for his white nationalist/misogynist/Islamophobic views.”

        We have assertions to that effect . . . but can you give an example? One would be sufficient.

  • Michael Yoffe

    I looked on the yesterday’s video and want to say that you – liberals are real fascists of our days. You afraid to listen another point of view/ You hate any other point view, you hate your own people. It is exactly behavior of Nazis in Germany 30’s.

  • Sam Lederman

    “violent protest” = riot

    Condemn this while you can, DailyCal

  • Alan Ostregs

    …Well, THERE they go …AGAIN! The campus Administrators and politicians should be arrested for allowing these socialists to riot on the campus. This is NOT the 1960s/70s! ( although some of the administration and staff might STILL be living in that era …Depending on the types and amounts of the drugs that they took back then). ALLOWING this to occur (and perhaps even encouraging it) is ILLEGAL. You are in CHARGE NOW, ACT like it! To quote the late Joan Rivers, “…Oh, GROW UP!” Do your jobs, and protect the campus and its students and staff from harm. You CANNOT do that if ONE is destroying the OTHER.

  • Paul Snapchop

    Full on riot last night. Should make for good campaign material for Trump 2020.

  • Guido88

    “Liberals claim to want to give a hearing to other views, but then are shocked and offended to discover that there are other views.”

    William F. Buckley, Jr.

  • Psychedelic Chicken

    Behold Trump’s vision. Too bad most of his followers are just ignorant victims of what is to come.

    They think he actually gives a damn about them.

    https://tinyurl.com/hccaeca

    • StanFromSomewhere

      Propaganda much?

    • A Lion in Zion

      Trump is to blame for this?

  • Kyle Temple

    I love this campus. Free speech does not equal hate speech. Go Bears!

    • StanFromSomewhere

      You have no clue what “hate speech” even means. It’s a buzz-phrase that you picked up and regurgitate to justify your own anti-social and regressive behavior.

    • Sam Lederman

      Sure, but smashing someone’s stuff = smashing someone’s stuff

    • Muttley

      Don’t you have laws that cover hate speech? Or is it just the rule of the mob that decides that now? If you don’t know where that leads, you have no historical perspective and very limited common sense.

    • A Lion in Zion

      Disgusting. What has Milo said that you think is worthy of this?

    • There is no such thing as free speech without hate speech. Speech that everyone agrees with does not need protection. It’s unpopular speech that needs the protections of free speech.
      There is a difference between protesting and being anti-free speech. I don’t have a problem with people protesting Milo, but when they actively try to sabotage the event and prevent him from speaking, you cross into anti free speech territory.

  • CSears

    I’m very proud tonight of my fellow Bears.

    • Jorge Carolinos

      For rioting and silencing speech?

      • Lee

        Those fellow Bears have gone into intellectual hibernation

      • CSears

        I’ll ignore your silencing speech point because I wouldn’t want to, you know, silence your speech.

        As for the rioting, show me any evidence that the black ban crowd was Berkeley students. It’s more likely they were Milo’s buddies. Why weren’t they arrested? Cheeto immediately tweeted about this kerfuffle.

        Not believing any of that and I’m still proud of my fellow Bears.

        • You should go to the mental gymnastics olympics if you think the black ban crowd were Milo’s buddies.

          And you’re ignoring the silencing speech point because it’s an indefensible position. You’re proud of the silencing of speech you don’t agree with; that’s pathetic and shows an inability to debate such speech on intellectual grounds. I don’t recall the 1st Amendment having a clause that states the student body of Berkeley gets to decide which speech is ok.

          • CSears

            I have no idea who the Black Ban crowd was. Nor do you. The Chronicle described them as anarchists which is a lot closer to Milo than to a UC Berkeley student.

            As for siliencing speech, this is the text of the First Amendment. It is clear that you haven’t read it:

            Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

            Congress wasn’t there last night protesting the execrable Milo.

          • Is Milo an anarchist now? I thought he was a Fascist, which is very authoritarian (opposite of anarchy in that regard). If you’re going to libel someone at least be consistent.

            Berkeley is a state-run school. Speech is not to be abridged there. You’re being way, way too literal. I thought you guys were against originalism?

          • CSears

            I don’t recall labeling the execrable Milo a fascist. So that won’t work. And I can’t stop you from thinking that us guys are for or against originalism. But a protest by itself is just more speech which you evidently seem to be uncomfortable with.

            With that said, you still need to show that the Black Ban crowd was in any way connected with UC Berkeley. I’ll wait for that.

        • Jorge Carolinos

          You are saying that the rioting black bloc types were agents of Milo, even though the Black Bloc types rioting predate Milo being a thing? You should go protest any teacher you ever had at UCB for failing you.

          • CSears

            That probably made sense to you, although I’m not really sure. It however made no sense to me. And as hard as Berkeley Engineering was, insanely hard, I failed no classes and graduated with a respectable 3.4.

            Still, if you think that Cheeto and Milo are your friends, well I can’t help you.

    • lspanker

      You would have made a fine concentration camp guard, given that you demonstrate the low level of moral and intellectual development of one…

  • ray

    I have never been LESS proud of my alma mater than today. Never. I have never been more ashamed to be associated with anything in my life than this university. I hope every last one of these rioters and terrorists gets expelled from the university, post haste. Berkeley has a 17.5% admission rate. Surely there are some in the other 82.5% who can uphold Cal’s legacy of free speech, tolerance and intellectual honesty.

    • dax

      do you really think these were cal students?

      • ray

        OK, fair enough. Let me rephrase: ANY Cal student participating in the riot… I do not know who the rest were, but I’m assuming the rule of law would allow the police to arrest / charge them. Several idjits on this board are, however, claiming that these were at least partially Cal students (CSears, for example).

    • Psychedelic Chicken

      I highly doubt they were students.

      • A Lion in Zion

        Oh the students were out partying over their actions all night. Fascists and fascists in training.

      • Kevin Jones

        No, the students just sat by and watched; they are just as complicit. Quit trying to rationalize

  • Psychedelic Chicken

    Another Breitbart Black Bloc production. This is how fascists operate.

    • enlighten me who looks more like the brownshirts today, the leftist thugs throwing molotov cocktails and beating up innocent trump supporters or milo who merely espouse an opinion you dislike?

      • Psychedelic Chicken

        Actually most on the left condemn these thugs.

        The fact that you, and every other right winger on this forum are condemning mass PEACEFUL demonstrations, as if they are responsible for these Black Bloc jerks, shows just how effective such underhanded tactic of the right can be.

        The VAST majority of the left engage in peaceful resistance and openly condemn violence.

        But acknowledging that, or acknowledging that right wingers are much more prone to violence is just too much honesty for the right.

        • StanFromSomewhere

          “The fact that you, and every other right winger on this forum are condemning mass PEACEFUL demonstrations” – Stop your lying, nobody who is familiar with how the left incites riots believes a word you say.

        • lspanker

          The VAST majority of the left engage in peaceful resistance and openly condemn violence.

          Bullshit – there’s a riot any time the left-wing thugs don’t get their way, and the so-called “peaceful protesters” do NOTHING to stop them.

          • plukasiak

            The demonstrations on November 9th, in which millions of Americans marched in dozens of cities against the racism and misogyny that Trump represents, and did so without violence, shows how ignorant and hateful you really.

          • A Lion in Zion

            There were riots then too. See Portland. You think everything is racism and misogyny is your issue.

          • lspanker

            The demonstrations on November 9th, in which millions of Americans marched in dozens of cities against the racism and misogyny that Trump represents

            The anti-Trump camp throwing a tantrum, because their candidate (the husband and enabler of the most misogynistic President in US history) were the ones responsible for nearly all the violence.

        • Alan Ostregs

          ..Yeah, SURE they do .. i have seen first hand the results of their “peaceful protests” We have DECADES of proof that the OPPOSITE is TRUE. i do NOT see conservatives out on the streets assaulting people, smashing windows, and setting fires. STOP LYING. You suck at it.

        • A Lion in Zion

          You don’t even condemn them.

        • BrianLOConnor

          Er . . . but Tim Kain thinks it’s permissible to “fight in the streets.”

          “What we’ve got to do is fight in Congress, fight in the courts, fight in the streets, fight online, fight at the ballot box,” Sen. Tim Kaine told MSNBC Tuesday.

          Don’t take my word for it. See for yourself: http://tinyurl.com/hz8ye5o

        • lspanker

          The fact that you, and every other right winger on this forum are condemning mass PEACEFUL demonstrations

          Wow, looky here. I present to you the Baghdad Bob of the anti-Milo crowd…

    • James

      I believe you’re in need of a dictionary if you’re of the belief that Milo represents anything resembling fascism. Your posting in the thread implies you know nothing of the guy, or you do in fact know that he’s closer to a libertarian if anything, you just have an agenda to push. Either way, jokes on you, he gained quite a bit of support this evening, and you made no impact today.

      That said, fascism/authoritarianism was on display tonight, but I don’t believe you’d be capable of identifying the source.

      • disqus_lCik0TlIfq

        Please, read Milo’s own words. Here are some:

        “The really interesting members of the alt-right though, and the most numerous, are the natural conservatives. They are perhaps psychologically inclined to be unsettled by threats to western culture from mass immigration and maybe by non-straight relationships. Yet, unlike the 1488ers (outright Nazis), the presence of such doesn’t send them into fits of rage. They want to build their homogeneous communities, sure — but they don’t want to commit any pogroms along the way. Indeed, they would prefer non-violent solutions.”

        • A Lion in Zion

          What is wrong with that?

      • Psychedelic Chicken

        Oh yes, a real peach he is! I mean, nothing like pushing a little right wing hate!

        He has quite the compassionate following, don’t you know.

        Waste your time on someone more stupid.

        • StanFromSomewhere

          Milo’s supporter weren’t the ones screaming about Zionist bankers while vandalizing ATM machines.

          • lspanker

            Chicken Boy is a demonstrable sociopath and serial liar. He will concoct nonsense out of air while ignoring the documented violence of his fellow travelers.

        • Alan Ostregs

          What “right wing hate”?? There you go ..AGAIN!. Typical lying lib/leftist. Go get a job, snowflake, and move out of your parents’ basement already.

          • plukasiak

            “Right wing hate” is when a presidential candidate tells his supporters utterly racist lies (like telling them that 81% of white murder victims are killed by blacks) and they eat it up. Its when that same Presidential candidate refuses to apologize for spreading that racist lie — thereby affirming that he is in the business of spreading hate and intolerance.

          • A Lion in Zion

            He apologized for it and said it was incorrect. They only commit 80% of interracial violence. Not all violence.

          • lspanker

            “Right wing hate” is when a presidential candidate tells his supporters utterly racist lies (like telling them that 81% of white murder victims are killed by blacks)

            if that’s really a lie, care to tell us the actual number and back it up with cites? Or is the real issue with you the fact that Trump, like Milo, brings up issues that you want everyone else to ignore?

      • lspanker

        Chicken Boy doesn’t need a dictionary – he needs a shrink to deal with his impotent rage issues and psychotic delusions. One more example on how liberalism is indeed a mental disorder.

    • A Lion in Zion

      You are out there buddy. This is how your side behaves all the time. I can name 100 left wing riots for every 1 right wing riot you can name, if you can name any in America.

  • Arafat

    I’m in third grade and the lesson I learned today is that destroying property, eviscerating free speech and shameful hypocrisy defines liberals.

    I want to thank liberals for helping me understand what they are.

    Lesson learned. :)

  • Vercingetora

    It’s so sad that the visiting professor quoted in the article is insisting that a public institution supported by federal and state tax dollars deny free speech to those who disagree with its political viewpoints.

    She would have UCB violate both the federal and state constitutions and spawn a federal lawsuit that would cause needless financial harm to the institution.

    It’s pretty apparent that other Berkeley professors encourage this intolerance as well. The running joke at UCB is that a high school teacher says: “I decline to share my political beliefs because it would be unprofessional” while a Berkeley professor says: “The square root of four is f**k President Trump.”

  • Arafat

    In a very powerful way Milo made his point without saying one word.

    His point being that the left hates free speech when that speech shines a light on the left’s hypocrisy, shallowness and Orwellian perverted logic.

    • Psychedelic Chicken

      Oh yes the right wing fascist jerk Milo, is all about free speech.

      Just like all the right wing fascist misogynist racist jerks that are now this Administration’s ultimate brown shirts.

      • StanFromSomewhere

        “Oh yes the right wing fascist jerk Milo” – Your side set fires, vandalized businesses, and assaulted people in order to interfere with their rights of freedom of speech and freedom of assembly. Your side are the fascists, not Milo or his supporters.

      • lspanker

        Oh yes the right wing fascist jerk Milo, is all about free speech.

        Well, SOMEONE needs to stick up for “free speech”, given that you filthy LEFT-wing fascists want nothing of it.

      • Alan Ostregs

        Yes, it IS, up-chuckles. As soon as you pull your head out of your colon, you will be able to see that. You are a typical “open” and “inclusive’ liberal FASCIST.

      • Poor Man’s Bruce Willis

        You missed a couple of buzz words in that statement that said virtually nothing.

      • A Lion in Zion

        The brown shirts were out in full force last night. They are on your side. Battering women, clubbing people in the streets. Take the time to turn on your own today.

      • Lily

        In what way is he a fascist?

        • Muttley

          You’re not going to get a reply to that one!

          • Lily

            No kidding, just a word anarchists like to throw around, have no idea what it means, but it really sounds MEAN!

      • garyfouse

        The Fascists were the ones rioting last night and shutting down free speech. You need to lay off those psychedelics.

        • disqus_lCik0TlIfq

          It was the fascists fighting the anti-fascists. They both came in bruising for a fight. Everyone else was watching from the sidelines.

          • BS. No “fascist” was fighting or attacking the “anti-fascists” (aka the real fascists). The violence was a 100% one-way street and only one side was looking for a fight.
            A girl was maced while speaking with a reporter for crying out loud (interesting that she was giving props to the non-violent protesters while lamenting the violent ones). You guys are going to lose all the centrists, and along with them, many elections.

          • garyfouse

            Were the College Republicans doing the rioting? Really? This should be a lesson for you students who want to peacefully protest. You have to deal with the professional anarchists who come for one reason-to riot.

          • roccolore

            Liberals are the fascists who hate free speech.

      • I love Trump!!!

        Any your liberal bias is showing Psychosicko Chicken!

      • BrianLOConnor

        Er . . . but I thought it was the left-wing fascists who were dressed in black (ala Mussolini), with faces covered, who were wreaking havoc in Berkeley. Pictures here: http://tinyurl.com/gupeqau

      • Kevin Jones

        Fool.

        • lspanker

          He’s more than a fool. He’s clearly a delusional sociopath and a poster child for why many of us would like to have the option to exercise our Second Amendment rights if his type shows up in our town.

      • sven holmes

        >a bunch of pejoratives

        not an argument

      • roccolore

        You Democrats are the fascist jerks. You hate free speech. Fascist Democrats like you are the racists who defend copkillers.

  • 1776

    Repeat after me…8 more years

  • Michael Cavallaro

    Why are there so many disgusting fascist pigs at UC Berkeley?

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x643kcoc8FU

  • john05

    As someone who voted for HRC, I think the protesters should be ashamed of themselves. If they were real liberals who actually believe in free speech, they ought to invite this guy back and pay for his trip. Free speech is about letting people speak no matter how you feel about the speech itself. To quote Evelyn Beatrice Hall, “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”

    • Psychedelic Chicken

      Did it ever occur to you that these Black Bloc jerks might actually be provocateurs from the right? Huh? Don’t be so naive.

      • geez you guys are already screaming reichstag fire

        • Psychedelic Chicken

          Actually I would have said such. Lots of thuggish acts preceded.

        • StanFromSomewhere

          I’m sure there are schizophrenics locked up at County Mental Health who are more in touch with reality than some of these pathetic apologists for mob violence.

      • Jorge Carolinos

        You do understand that Black Bloc violence predates Brietbart being a thing?

        What a ridiculous conspiracy theory.

      • StanFromSomewhere

        Or maybe they are just violent neo-Bolshevists doing what violent lefists do all the time?

        Who do you think you’re fooling with your nonsensical bullshit again? Left-wing agitators breaking stuff and hurting people are a staple of liberal/progressive demonstrators in the Bay Area. Either you’re stupid, or you think the rest of us are stupid. I have news for you, most of us are nowhere near as stupid as you.

      • Alan Ostregs

        PROVE IT, up-chuckles. Just saying it does NOT make it so. You need PROOF. We trust your word as far as we can defecate.

      • A Lion in Zion

        No of course not. They are squarely on the left. Have been for years.

      • Tsathogua

        I live in the bay area. They’re not.

      • Dude I am

        One of the protesters shot at the last Milo event was shown to be a member of the International Union of Workers or some such nonsense. A paid LEFT wing group.

      • Stephen Mcbride

        While I still believe the rioters deserve a good beat down, there is more going on here than meets the eye

      • BrianLOConnor

        Psychedelic Chicken: “Did it ever occur to you that these Black Bloc jerks might actually be provocateurs from the right?”

        If you have any such evidence, please present it.

    • A Lion in Zion

      People say that line and only the Army and Marines live it. You get any upvote anyway for being on the left but sharing core American values. We need more like you. Vanishing breed I am afraid.

  • Cali_Patriot

    Traitorous Anti-American rioters shut down another #MiloYiannopoulos event in commie infested Berkeley. #FreeSpeech for them…not for you.

  • Scuba Steve

    And yet, I been told by the left that President Trump is the fascist.

    • Psychedelic Chicken

      Well, that is because he is.

      • im pretty sure the brownshirts today were those on the left

        • A Lion in Zion

          Today and everyday.

        • BrianLOConnor

          Caesar Merlin: “im pretty sure the brownshirts today were those on the left”

          A minor clarification, and just for fun. (You are right in spirit.)

          The Berkeley fascists actually wore black shirts, not brown shirts. So we should think of them more in terms of that fascist Mussolini than . . . well . . . that other fascist guy, who was in fact inspired by il duce.

      • StanFromSomewhere

        I don’t recall Trump beating anyone up because he disagreed with them, or setting any fires. Just face it, you’re a cowardly, immature, and ignorant child, the type of loser that no sane, rational person would ever entrust with any shred of power whatsoever. And, for that reason, you live in a state of perpetual rage.

        • plukasiak

          no, trump merely encouraged his supporters to beat people up.

          And he encourages hate against members of the media every time he gets in front of a crowd — so much so that some of them have been physically assaulted, and police and security forces are required to keep the Trump mob separate from the media.

          • lspanker

            no, trump merely encouraged his supporters to beat people up.

            The ones who did 98%-99% of the beating were from the anti-Trump camp, you bloviating eejit.

          • BrianLOConnor

            plukasiak: “No, trump merely encouraged his supporters to beat people up.”

            Are you sure you don’t mean Tim Kaine, who said:

            “What we’ve got to do is fight in Congress, fight in the courts, fight in the streets, fight online, fight at the ballot box,” Sen. Tim Kaine told MSNBC Tuesday.

            Don’t take my word for it. See for yourself: http://tinyurl.com/hz8ye5o

          • plukasiak

            wow. Buy a dictionary sometime, you moron. “fight” is not always about physical violence. But Trump telling his supporters to punch protesters is.

          • BrianLOConnor

            plukasiak: “wow. Buy a dictionary sometime, you moron. “fight” is not always about physical violence. But Trump telling his supporters to punch protesters is.”

            Dude! It’s code! I learned to find in-grouop “code” from reading what my leftist friends post!

            Remember when Sarah Palin was eviscerated because she used the word “target?” Do you also remember that “target” was eliminationist rhetoric for right-leaning people to “off” their political opponents on the left?

            See — I know how to interpret your code! You can’t fool me!

          • BrianLOConnor

            plukasiak: “wow. Buy a dictionary sometime, you moron. “fight” is not always about physical violence. But Trump telling his supporters to punch protesters is.”

            Dude! It’s code! I learned to find in-grouop “code” from reading what my leftist friends post!

            Remember when Sarah Palin was eviscerated because she used the word “target?” Do you also remember that “target” was eliminationist rhetoric for right-leaning people to “off” their political opponents on the left?

            See — I know how to interpret your code! You can’t fool me!

          • plukasiak

            telling peaceful protesters to “fight” doesn’t suggest violence. 100 plus anarchists didn’t decide to riot based on the use of the word “fight” as a rhetorical device.

            telling a bunch of gun nuts to “target” someone, and put out a poster with crosshairs on their congressional district — well, that’s likely to give someone who is unbalanced ideas…and did so.

          • BrianLOConnor

            plukasiak: “telling peaceful protesters to “fight” doesn’t suggest violence. 100 plus anarchists didn’t decide to riot based on the use of the word “fight” as a rhetorical device.”

            “telling a bunch of gun nuts to “target” someone, and put out a poster with crosshairs on their congressional district — well, that’s likely to give someone who is unbalanced ideas…and did so.”

            You are asserting, nothing more. You are not building a case with either facts or logic.

            To show you how hollow your approach is consider this: Would you believe that the moon is made of cream cheese simply because I asserted that it is?

            If so . . . boy! Do I have a land deal for you!

          • BrianLOConnor

            plukasiak: “telling a bunch of gun nuts to “target” someone, and put out a poster with crosshairs on their congressional district — well, that’s likely to give someone who is unbalanced ideas…and did so.”

            If you can assert this, why cannot I assert that Tim Kaine’s directive to “fight in the streets” does not appeal to — in your words — “well, that’s likely to give someone who is unbalanced ideas…and did so”?

            Just asking’.

    • ray

      Two things in this universe can be true at once, I hear.

  • BrianLOConnor

    This plan of suppressing free speech for political reasons is yet another contribution to Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election bid.: it confirms the left’s definition of the meaning of “diversity” for all those deplorables in fly-over country who elected Trump!

    THANK you UCB students (and non-students) for your hateful protests against the gay Milo!

    You rock, though I don’t get why you hate gay people!

    Oh . . . And please secede and form your own country! The far left will lose all your electoral votes and the right will rule for the next 50 years.

    You have a brilliant strategy and I, for one, encourage you not to change it.

    • Psychedelic Chicken

      Go back to your alt-right enclave. It’s all the fashion now to be a right wing jerk.

      • StanFromSomewhere

        You are mentally ill. Seek professional help.

        • Alan Ostregs

          he’s a lib/leftist ..of course he needs professional help (and we do NOT mean prostitutes).

      • BrianLOConnor

        But . . . but . . . I self-identify as a thoughtful, sage, well-informed and intelligent individual, not as a jerk!

        This is MY self-identification, MY narrative! Who are YOU to question me?

        I mean, if some of us with XY chromosomes can “self-identify” as having XX chromosomes and thereby gain access to women’s locker rooms and bathrooms . . . why should my self-identification be less authoritative than theirs?

  • Curtis Jones

    Load Up, Load Up the rubber bullets. How I wish these slugs was real, how I love to hear the convicts squeal!

    • Anna Aaron Nguyen

      There is no free speech at UC Berkeley. What were the UC Cops doing? They were just sitting around and watching. UC Berkeley is a joke. Anyone can come onto our campus and hurt others and damage property. What an embarrassment. Fire the Chancellor and Chief of police

      • Arafat

        Do NOT fire the police chief. Fire the chancellor and all senior administrators. This is of their making. They are reaping exactly what they sowed by hiring the leftist professors they’ve hired, by accepting the leftist student body they’ve matriculated and by fanning the flames of tonight’s fires.

        • A Lion in Zion

          The police chief needs to go as well.

      • A Lion in Zion

        They had to pay big money for security at the event because they knew their students would act like animals. Then the police sat back and watched.

        Women being battered. People clubbed with metal pipes. The videos are amazing.

  • MrPerfect

    Let the man speak. Listen. Learn something.

    • StanFromSomewhere

      The left is demonstrably incapable of learning.

  • Alex

    Milo and Breitbart are supremely happy right now.

    • Psychedelic Chicken

      They should be, their hired thugs pulled it off.

      • StanFromSomewhere

        Delusional much?

      • BrianLOConnor

        And you know this to be a fact because . . .

        • lspanker

          The voices in his head told him so.

    • A Lion in Zion

      They spend lot of money trying to have these speeches. They have high production value cameras. I am sure they are not happy about being shut down. His videos get 100,000s of views on YouTube regardless of fascist left wing thought police.

  • ShadrachSmith

    The heckler’s veto: Milo can’t speak or I’ll set the place on fire.

    aka: D community outreach

  • JP

    Domestic terrorism, Berkeley-style.

    • woodrose

      And the police stood by and watched, doing nothing more than issuing updates on Twitter.

      Vandals rampaged through an American city for 4 hours, and the police did nothing to stop them or arrest the perpetrators.

      When Trump declares martial law, Berkeley leaders should pat themselves on the back for helping to bring it about.

  • lspanker

    Now it’s QUITE clear who the REAL fascists are in this country…

    • Kyle Temple

      Yeah. The right.

      • StanFromSomewhere

        You are either a liar or mentally ill.

        • lspanker

          Probably both.

      • sven holmes

        >freely allowed to riot and destroy property for hours
        >pretend to be ‘oppressed by fascist’

        you have to go back

    • selfmadedude

      If u attack people based on race & religion. . What do you expect thew to do. . I wish the Jews would’ve Rise up and do something B4 they got gas chambered. . This is not those days though, we have the Internet & people are willing to die for freedom of not being discriminated against based on skin color or religion. . People can’t stand hate nowadays. . You racist are in for a really really long losing war

      • A Lion in Zion

        How is Milo anything like Hitler?

      • jasmith12345

        Your in for a long battle bonehead. You and your type are EXACTLY what’s wrong with this country, only thinking about yourself. You DO NOT believe in FREE speech, because YOUR way of protest is anarchy, riots, destruction. Btw, YOU are not willing to DIE for anything, you sit behind your computer and type bullshit while the people you praise actually do your dirty deeds by harming innocent businesses that had NOTHING to do with the fact there was a speaker who you disagreed with giving a speech at Berkeley. You are weak, and so is your so-called cause. The righteous will weed the garden, and you will be left on the curb in a recycle bin waiting for collection day. Have a nice day, if your destructive mind will allow you to.

      • lspanker

        Race and religion aren’t the only wrong reasons to use physical violence on people, nor were Milo and his followers doing anything of the sort. You attacked people to prevent them from exercising their constitutional rights of freedom of speech and peaceful assembly, which is just as repugnant.

        • disqus_lCik0TlIfq

          Their language and ideas of banning Muslims and going to war against all Muslims, their erasure of historical harms in the US, and their advocacy of ethnic cleansing are all examples of violence. That violence was met by physical violence last night, and people fought it out in the streets.

          • Speech is not violence, talk about a false equivalence. Way to mischaracterize the opinions of the other side btw.

          • jasmith12345

            “People fought it out in the streets”?? You are an idiot. The people who were attending the speech DID NOT go there to fight it out in the streets, YOUR people went there to ASSAULT, ATTACK, INNOCENT People!! That means YOUR people are CRIMINALS and have NO RIGHT to ATTACK innocent people exercising THEIR CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT to NOT be ATTACKED by CRIMINALS!!! The people attending the speech had NOTHING TO DO WITH YOUR CLAIMS ABOUT HISTORICAL HARMS. Go home and leave INNOCENT people alone DF!

          • lspanker

            Their language and ideas of banning Muslims and going to war against all Muslims

            Nobody’s talking about going to war against all Muslims. You have a bad habit of only seeing what you want to see, and only hearing what you want to hear. You are clearly mentally ill.

    • Slappy McGiggleTits

      Hm who is Fascist..?. People who identify with actual fascists or people whose mission it is to oppose them.

  • James

    Mario Savio would be disgusted. And these triggered folks just expanded Milo’s reach from a few hundred conservatives at UCB to all the news stations in prime time.

    All this crying wolf over a guy who holds Islam to the same standard that the left in this country holds Christianity (the former today of course treats women and gays far worse than the latter, ane at least gays in the majority of the Christian world don’t need to worry about being executed), holds 3rd wave feminism accountable for bringing nothing to the table beyond man-hating, who acknowledges the fact that BLM/Dems aren’t interested in actual black lives – you make acknowledgement of reality to be hate, and you make him out to be Hitler instead of a snarky gay Jewish guy, and you become totalitarian in the process.

    The Free Speech Movement died tonight. Shameful

    • Lily

      I am a Southern Baptist white woman. My son is gay, as are the sons of 3 of my girlfriends in our very large church. Everyone loves and supports these men (of which one is a trans). The idea that we would want to persecute our fellow parishoners/sons is abhorrent to us. No one knows anything about us Christians. Nothing.

    • Slappy McGiggleTits

      Jamaica is majority Christian and it is one of the worst places to be gay in the entire world. You can say the same for many countries in Africa. But Islamophobes don’t like to talk about that.

      • You realize a lot of countries in Africa are Islamic not Christian right? There are examples of both Islamic and Christian countries in Africa having bad attitudes towards gays.
        I can’t wrap my head around why someone who claims to be pro LGBT rights would also advocate for increased immigration of peoples that have anti LGBT views. I am pro LGBT rights and I don’t want more Muslims coming here. More people on the right are pro LGBT (or at least, very tolerant) than the left would care to admit.

  • sven holmes

    i hate drumpf and racise neo nazi’s like mailo

    • enlighten me who looks more like the brownshirts today, the leftist thugs throwing molotov cocktails and beating up innocent trump supporters or milo who espouses an opinion you dislike?

      • StanFromSomewhere

        Sven is trolling…

    • Poe’s law, well played.

  • garyfouse

    The Daily Cal shares in t blame given that disgraceful op-ed now running asking for people to come and kick Milo Y off campus. Thanks to all of you for making our argument about the intolerant left.

    • Last night was dug the grave of the left. It was literally an anti-free-speech movement.

    • John Tucker

      Perhaps you should be more concerned with free speech on a university campus than upsetting entrenched radicals.

      • lspanker

        The entrenched radicals @ Cal are a large part of the problem.

        • jerrisanchez

          Well said.

    • jerrisanchez

      Well that hasn’t been reported to the media.

  • The tolerant left strikes again!!

    • selfmadedude

      U really expect people to be tolerant of racism hate? . It’s going to be a a long losing war for u racist folks. . People are willing to die to STOP racist hate. Are you willing to die for your racism tolerance? That is my question

      • A Lion in Zion

        Hold on now my brain scrubbed friend. You can’t even name one thing Milo said that was racist. Not. One. Thing.

        This is the problem with people who are full of themselves. They are self righteous in their violence.

      • Tsathogua

        Is it OK for me to listen to what Milo has to say before I agree with you that he is racist? I’m sure you’re an honest person but I think I’d rather make the decision myself rather than accept the unevidenced assertions of others as truth. It seems to me that the best way to combat racist speech is to let the racists put their ideas out in full display so that we may evaluate them.

        If you must resort to violence to suppress ideas, I have to wonder if you’ve the intellectual arguments sufficient to counter the ideas you’re trying to suppress.

      • Mr. Deplorable ✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ

        We are quite willing for you to die. Careful what you wish for sonny boy.

      • lspanker

        You’re full of cr@p. You have NO proof that Milo is a racist, nor are you fighting racism. You and the rest of your filthy lowlife mob are no better than a bunch of street gang members or a 1%er motorcycle club, merely engaging in violence for its own sake.

      • I’m latino and I love Milo.
        He’s the opposite of racist, and even if he were, I prefer a racist who speaks vs. a non-racist who uses violence.

      • BrianLOConnor

        selfmadedude; “U really expect people to be tolerant of racism hate? .

        No! But how do you know who is a racist and who is not?

        (Caution: Don’t march into the post hoc, ergo propter hoc fallacy!)

 
Newer Comments  