As more than 1,000 demonstrators took to Sproul Plaza in protest of Milo Yiannopoulos’ speaking event organized by the Berkeley College Republicans, UCPD was forced to call off the event because of safety concerns.

Daily Californian reporters covered events, including acts of vandalism, as they unfolded on campus and throughout the city.

