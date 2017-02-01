Crime & Courts

UC Berkeley student involved in scuffle at René C. Davidson Courthouse

UC Berkeley student Pablo Gomez Jr. was involved in a scuffle with security officers at the René C. Davidson Courthouse on Wednesday during their scheduled arraignment.

Gomez was previously scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 17 on four felony charges — murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and first degree robbery — but the arraignment was extended to Wednesday.

According to an officer involved in the scuffle, Gomez had an argument with their lawyer while waiting for the arraignment to begin. The officer, who wished to remain anonymous, said he heard loud shouting and ran over to help.

“He was disturbing the courtroom,” the officer said. “I just responded to the situation.”

The officer said Gomez did not want to leave and had to be escorted out of the room. There were sounds of someone being wrestled against the wall, and Gomez shouted “Get off of me” twice before exiting the courtroom.

The arraignment has been extended again to Feb. 6.

Gibson Chu is the lead crime and courts reporter. Contact him at gchu@dailycal.org and follow him on Twitter at @thegibsonchu.

