Cal offensive tackle Aaron Cochran announces transfer after graduation

After signing 14 new recruits on National Signing Day yesterday, the Cal football team will be losing one of its veterans on the field. Offensive lineman Aaron Cochran has chosen to use his final year of collegiate eligibility to play for another university as a graduate transfer.

Cochran took to twitter Thursday morning to announce his decision, thanking Cal’s previous coaching staff for giving him the opportunity to play for and attend UC Berkeley.

“A Cal degree is something that will help define me for the rest of my life,” Cochran said in the tweet. “On the field, it has been an honor to compete against the best and brightest in the College of Champions.”

Cochran played in 11 games for the Bears this season, while starting a career-high 10 times. His presence on Cal’s 2016 offensive line helped the Bears rank among the top 25 nationally in multiple categories, such as fewest fumbles lost (tied for third with three), passing offense (No. 4 with 4,358.8 yards per game) and total offense (No. 10 with 513.2 yards per game). He is in line to graduate in May of this year.

“We thank Aaron Cochran for the contributions he made during his four years with the Cal football program and congratulate him for being on track to earn a Cal degree in May,” said Cal head coach Justin Wilcox in a statement. “We wish him the best in his future endeavors both on and off the field.”

Chris Tril is the sports editor. Contact him at ctril@dailycal.org.