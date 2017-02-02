Hate crime occurred on campus Wednesday evening

A woman was allegedly the victim of a hate crime on campus Wednesday evening.

The victim, a campus student, was walking near Sather Gate about 5:00 p.m. Wednesday when she noticed a man following her, according to UCPD Sgt. Bill Kasiske.

“(The man) made some epithets regarding her perceived sexual orientation and disability status … (and) race,” Kasiske said. “As they walked near Leconte Hall, he spit on her face.”

Although the identity of the suspect is unknown, the victim described him as a Black male in his 20s, with a large build and about 6 feet tall, Kasiske said. According to Kasiske, the suspect was described as having a thick mohawk and dark-colored hair, as well as a large nose ring. He was reportedly wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and dark-colored boots, and had a black backpack.

According to Kasiske, the case is still under investigation and has been classified as a battery and hate crime, given the suspect’s derogatory comments on the victim’s perceived characteristics.

“The presumption for the reason for the spitting was because of what he was saying,” Kasiske said. “Because he was not otherwise known to her … it’s assumed that that was the motivation for her batter.”

The crime happened about the same time the violent Milo Yiannopoulos protests began on Sproul Plaza on Wednesday evening, although the victim and the suspect were moving away from the area of the protests.

Check back for updates.

Chantelle Lee is an assistant news editor. Contact her at chantellelee@dailycal.org and follow her on Twitter at @ChantelleHLee.