On Feb. 1 on Sproul Plaza at UC Berkeley, controversial conservative speaker Milo Yiannopoulos’ campus appearance was cancelled after a group of about 150 violent agitators interrupted an otherwise peaceful protest of more than 1,500 people, resulting in large fires and several broken windows in the Martin Luther King Jr. Student Union building.

Cinematography by Dapree Doyle and Sid Iyer

Editing by Sid Iyer