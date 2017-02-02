Strong arm robbery occurs near Stadium Rim Way on Thursday

A strong arm robbery occurred Thursday near Stadium Rim Way and Centennial Drive, according to a UCPD crime alert.

UCPD received the report about 12:29 a.m. The victims, a male and a female, were walking on Centennial Drive toward campus when two males approached them from behind. The first suspect took the cellphone of the female victim and the second suspect battered the male victim until he handed over his property.

The suspects fled westbound on Stadium Rim Way in a “box style” SUV, according to the alert. UCPD searched the area but could not locate the suspects or their vehicle.

The suspects are described in the alert as two black males, both approximately 5 feet 11 inches in height. The first suspect wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, while the second suspect wore a white hooded sweatshirt and a black mask.

UCPD is encouraging anyone with information about the crime to call 510-642-0472 during business hours and 510-642-6760 during all other times.

Harini Shyamsundar is an assistant news editor. Contact her at hshyamsundar@dailycal.org and follow her on Twitter at @hshyamsundar.